Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
downtownbellevue.com
Japanese Cafe, Nana’s Green Tea, Newly Opens in Bellevue
Nana’s Green Tea is now open. It is located at the apartment building, Venn on Main, just off of Main Street in Old Bellevue. The modern Japanese cafe specializes in green teas, as well as Japanese foods and desserts. They incorporate traditional Japanese ingredients like matcha and warabimochi in new, innovative ways.
Longtime Seattle family restaurant shares recipe for NYE parties
SEATTLE — This year marks the first time the Space Needle will welcome back in-person crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Recent changes in pandemic guidelines have also prompted more people to host their own in-person New Year's Eve gatherings. To help people get ready for the...
Fire that destroyed Shoreline restaurant investigated as suspected arson
SHORELINE, Wash. — A Shoreline restaurant operating for over four decades is a total loss after a fire early Monday morning. Suni's Pizza and Burgers, located at 17751 15th Ave NE in Shoreline, was destroyed in the fire, according to the Shoreline Fire Department. The fire is being investigated...
Hundreds participate in Polar Bear Plunge at Alki Beach to kick off the new year
SEATTLE — Hundreds of people got a brisk start to 2023 as they participated in the annual Alki Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day. At the event, participants jumped into the chilly waters at Alki Beach to wash off the old and bring in the new for a fresh start to the year.
Longtime Shoreline restaurant destroyed in fire
SHORELINE, Wash. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a longtime Shoreline business early Monday. The fire in the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast was called out at around 5 a.m. on Monday. The business that caught fire is family-owned Suni’s Pizza & Burgers. A member of that...
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Major credit union to close Seattle branches over crime
Seattle Credit Union customers learned just before the New Year that two branches will be closing due to the city’s rampant crime. The news comes as multiple Starbucks locations have closed over the same concern. “Ensuring the physical safety of our members and staff both in and around our...
KING-5
Conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies
KIRO radio host Monson died at a Seattle hospital on Saturday. He was 61 years old.
shorelineareanews.com
Leena's reopens in time for the New Year
The popular Leena's restaurant in the North City Business District 17732 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 was able to reopen for breakfast Friday morning, December 30, 2022, after an extended power outage. They chose to close on Friday December 23rd, 24th and 25th. We were very concerned about the...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
natureworldnews.com
Style Expert Shares 7 Clothing Programs for Recycling Mountains of Old Clothes
With so many environmental conservation efforts out there, anyone would be overwhelmed as to which one to pursue. A style expert recommends looking no further than the mountain of old clothes in the closet and the seven clothing programs suitable for recycling still-usable clothing. Zoe Sayler, a style editor for...
Tacoma seeks artists for $30,000 mall project
(The Center Square) – The City of Tacoma is seeking out artists to apply for an art project in the Tacoma Mall area. The art project would have a budget of $30,000. That is funded through the city’s Madison District Green Infrastructure project. Neighborhoods within a six block radius of the mall are intended to receive fixes to their drainage system and protect Puget Sound from polluted runoff by installing permeable pavement.
KATU.com
Dori Monson, longtime Puget Sound radio host, dies at 61
SEATTLE, Wash. — Longtime radio host Dori Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. He was 61. Monson was hospitalized after suffering a “cardiac event” at home on Thursday, Dec. 29. He died at a Seattle hospital on Dec. 31. Monson was the host of the highly-rated...
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle
Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
Seattle, Washington
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
seattlerefined.com
Refined Real Estate: Top 10 galleries of 2022
Clearly, our readers have excellent taste. You might even say... refined! Year after year, Real Estate remains our most popular category on SeattleRefined.com. But not just any real estate, no. We're talking swanky. We're talking views. We're talking dream homes. As in, we can dream, right?! So without further ado, let's tour our Top 10 Refined Real Estate galleries of 2022.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip From Seattle to California
The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
MyNorthwest.com
A collection of the all-time best Dori Monson stories
With the passing of Dori Monson, MyNorthwest presents a collection of some of his top stories through the years to remember all the hard work that Dori brought to Seattle-area journalism. Dori wants YOUR help supporting a local bakery (April 5, 2012) There’s something special about a bakery. Is...
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
Comments / 1