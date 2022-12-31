ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

US wins Group B in world junior hockey, beating Finland 6-2

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5leh_0jzubmNQ00

Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and three assists and the United States beat Finland 6-2 on Saturday to win Group B in the world junior hockey championship.

The Americans will face Germany — the fourth-place team in Group A — in the quarterfinals Monday. The U.S. was 3-1 in the group.

“We’re going to have a strong competition with Germany,” Snuggerud said. “We can’t take them lightly."

In the other quarterfinals, the Group A champion Czech Republic will face Switzerland, Canada will meet Slovakia, and Finland will play Sweden. Also, Latvia and Austria will meet in a best-of-three relegation round.

Luke Hughes and Logan Cooley each had a goal and an assist for the United States, Chaz Lucius, Rutger McGroarty and Lane Hutson also scored and Trey Augustine made 29 saves.

“I thought our compete level was excellent tonight,” said U.S. coach Rand Pecknold of Quinnipiac. “Our puck management was great and we took another step forward against a good Finland team.”

Lenni Hameenaho had a goal and an assist for Finland. Joakim Kemell also scored.

“I think today our defense wasn’t strong enough,” Finnish coach Tomi Lamsa said. “Six goals against. We need to help our goalie more.”

In the other Group B finale in Moncton, Switzerland beat Slovakia 4-3 in a shootout. Rodwin Dionici, a defenseman for the Ontario Hockey League’s Niagara IceDogs, beat Adam Gajan in the 10th round of the tiebreaker.

In Group A in Halifax, the Czech Republic beat Germany 8-1, and Canada topped Sweden 5-1.

Jaroslav Chmelar had two goals and an assist for the Czechs, 5-2 winner over Canada in their tournament opener.

Brennan Othmann scored twice for Canada.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Tesla promotes this executive to highest post after Elon Musk: report

Tesla’s China chief Tom Zhu has been promoted to take direct oversight of the electric carmaker’s US assembly plants as well as sales operations in North America and Europe, according to an internal posting of reporting lines reviewed by Reuters. The Tesla posting showed that Zhu’s title of vice president for Greater China had not changed and that he also retained his responsibilities as Tesla’s most senior executive for sales in the rest of Asia as of Tuesday. The move makes Zhu the highest-profile executive at Tesla after Chief Executive Elon Musk, with direct oversight for deliveries in all of its major markets and operations of its key production...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Meta fined 390M euros in latest European privacy crackdown

LONDON — (AP) — European Union regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for privacy violations and banned the company from forcing users in the 27-nation bloc to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity. Ireland's Data Protection Commission imposed...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
121K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy