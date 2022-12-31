Journalists, celebrities pay tribute to Barbara Walters: A "trailblazer and a true pro"

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tributes poured in Friday for groundbreaking television journalist Barbara Walters following her death at the age of 93.

Walters' illustrious journalism career spanned more than seven decades, and her interviews with world leaders and celebrities were iconic.

"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell said Walters was the reason she wanted to be a journalist.

"Growing up, my family watched the evening news broadcasts, read newspapers and newsmagazines. But Barbara Walters was a trailblazer: the only woman on television at the time interviewing presidents, prime ministers and the most important actors, authors and artists in the world," O'Donnell posted on Instagram . "She inspired me."

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather tweeted Friday that Walters was a "trailblazer and a true pro" who "outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed."

Oprah Winfrey wrote that "without Barbara Walters there wouldn't have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news."

David Muir, anchor of "ABC World News Tonight," wrote that "so often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer — but Barbara Walters was all of these."

Monica Lewinsky, who Walters famously interviewed in the wake of the scandal that led to the 1998 impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, said she knew Walters "for over half" her life.

"She was the very first person with whom i ever sat for a television interview… and will certainly be my most memorable," Lewinsky tweeted.

"Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts wrote that she was "forever grateful for" Walter's "stellar example and for her friendship."

"When she interviewed me, it was clear she did her homework," tennis and gender rights icon Billie Jean King tweeted. "She was always prepared."

Longtime journalist Katie Couric called Walters "the OG of female broadcasters. She was just as comfortable interviewing world leaders as she was Oscar winners and she had to fight like hell for every interview."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote that Walters "broke the glass ceiling for so many women and girls. I knew Barbara—she always wanted to get the truth."

And President Biden, who appeared with Walters on "The View" while he was vice president, memorialized her Saturday as "an inspiration for all journalists."

"Barbara Walters has always been an example of bravery and truth — breaking barriers while driving our nation forward," he said in a tweet.

