Bryan, TX

First blessings box has landed in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — We're three days into the new year, yet one Bryan woman is already marking off one of her New Year resolutions. Bryan native, Samantha Moore's vision to help the Brazos valley became clearer in 2023 as she unveiled her first blessings box in Bryan. If you travel throughout BCS neighborhoods, you'll see pink. The Pink Box BCS, created by Moore in December of 2022. A blessings box contains of an array of items where anyone can come and take whatever household or food items needed.
Gloria Kennard ‘God is Good’ luncheon served over 300 meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman closed out the year on Saturday by providing those in need with a free New Year’s Eve lunch. It was all part of Gloria Kennard’s 4th annual free New Year’s Luncheon also known as the ‘God is Good’ Luncheon. The luncheon was held from noon until 3 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bryan. It’s normally held on New Year’s Day, but because it takes place on a Sunday this year the luncheon was moved to Saturday so it could be held at the church. A variety of different food was served such as turkey, ham, black-eyed peas, pies, and more. Over 300 meals were served.
College Station Fire Department in need of firefighters, EMS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As College Station continues to grow, so does the need for first responders. Lately, the College Station Fire Department has noticed a decline in people choosing to become firefighters or EMTs. Ben Suttey is one of the newest members of the College Station Fire Department,...
Baylor Scott & White Planning More Construction Next To Its College Station Hospital

More construction is planned by Baylor Scott & White Health next to their College Station hospital. An amendment to their planned development district was approved during this month’s city council meeting. Anthony Armstrong of the city’s planning office emphasized this is only an amendment to the plan that was...
Texas hospital to develop 4-story medical office building with ASC

Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White Health plans to construct a four-story medical office building next to its hospital in College Station, Texas, according to a Jan. 3 report from WTAW. The city's planning office approved the land expansion in December 2022, which was proposed as an amendment to the original...
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT

An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
Bryan woman killed in Burleson County crash

Burleson County, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 33-year-old Bryan woman was killed in a Saturday afternoon traffic crash near Snook in Burleson County. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FM-60 – about four miles west of Snook....
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
More Holiday Break Arrests

For the third time this year, a Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license. Online court records state that six weeks ago, 42 year old Christopher James Ramirez pleaded guilty to illegal driving last March and last July. On Tuesday, a SUV driven by Ramirez was stopped by a Texas A&M police (UPD) officer for having an outdated vehicle registration. According to the UPD arrest report, Ramirez told the officer his license was suspended and that he had no insurance on the vehicle. Ramirez is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond. Online court records show he is serving five years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
One dead, one hospitalized in one-vehicle crash

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old from College Station died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Texas DPS Troopers are investigating the crash which happened around 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Rd. Troopers say a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and drove off the road through a barbed wire fence and into a tree.
Aggie swimming and diving teams to hit road for pair of events

The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will compete at Auburn at 2 p.m. Wednesday then will face Georgia Tech and Savannah College of Art and Design at 10 a.m. Friday in Atlanta. On the men’s side, A&M is ranked eighth with Auburn ninth and Georgia Tech 21st. A&M’s...
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
MAJEWSKI WELCOMED AS NEW WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONER

The Washington County Commissioners Court welcomed its newest member this (Tuesday) morning. Dustin Majewski took his seat today as new Precinct 4 County Commissioner. For the past 24 years, that role belonged to Joy Fuchs, who chose not to run for re-election. Majewski says Fuchs had a tremendous impact during...
John Sharp, Chancellor of Texas A&M University is Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on the Growing Our Future Podcast

College Station, USA , 12/31/2022 / Mission Matters Media Podcast Agency /. Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast. John Sharp has served over a decade as the Chancellor of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. His journey began at Bloomington High School’s FFA (Future Farmers of America) Program that grounded him in foundational principles that gave him the confidence to lead today. High responsibility, beating a fear of public speaking and rebounding from failures are the factors Sharp deems critical for the next generation of agricultural science leaders and innovators. “The responsibility that I gained in participating in FFA is worth its weight in gold…because of the responsibility and it (FFA) may be the only place that they [Students] learn that responsibility,” Sharp emphasized. Through these responsibilities come ups and downs. “You learn from your failures. Sometimes failures are more important than the victories,” he said with conviction.
Brazos County officers identified after being struck by gunfire

Bryan Police Officer Najee Watson, who was one of two Brazos County law enforcement officers shot in a 12-hour period Friday, was released from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan on Tuesday. Sergeant Brittany Re of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the other officer shot during a manhunt for Joshua...
