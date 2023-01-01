ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

New Year's Eve Chicago: The countdown is on at Navy Pier with a soirée to remember

By Stephanie Wade via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSA7B_0jzu94UY00

The Countdown is on to ring in the New Year at Navy Pier!

They're all set up here in the Aon Ballroom, and are just waiting for guests to arrive.

"2023 all the way. Laughs," said Sherrie Evans.

And the balloons and confetti have arrived set to drop at midnight here at Navy Pier.

Organizers are putting on the final touches in preparation for the night.

RELATED: New laws in Illinois 2023: Full list of laws taking effect January 1

"If you want to see the show of your life, you should be here," said Kice Akkawi, DJ Kice with Treble Squad. "It's going to be great. There's a lot of people showing up. It's almost sold out. A lot of energy in the room. We have a great opening band."

Considered one of the hottest parties in Chicago on New Year's Eve night, there will be live performances, a DJ, gourmet food and cocktails.

"Looking forward to the live entertainment, the DJ Mix and just the vibes," said Marie Harris.

Although 2,000 tickets have already been sold, there are still some available.

RELATED: New Year's Chicago: Emergency officials prepared for Chicagoans to safely ring in new year

"We are coming from Mexico. We wanted to spend New Year's Eve here," said Eduardo Garcia, who will be celebrating the New Year at Navy Pier. "Here it's just a perfect spot. I'm coming with my girlfriend, so I'm really excited about it."

Just above the ballroom, at the Offshore Rooftop, 500 guests will get to enjoy a party of their own. It also has some of the best views in the city for the fireworks display, with more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects.

"It's nice to be able to open the doors, invite guests, enjoy the fireworks at the pier," said Brittney Munro, Offshore Rooftop managing director.

ALSO SEE: New Year's Day 2023: Here is a list of what's open and closed

The theme is glitz and glam. A soirée guaranteed not to be forgotten in 2022.

"Let's just get all dressed up, dress to impress, and put all sequins on and go," Munro said.

There is no better way to ring in the new year.

"You've got the Offshore, they have all kinds of places that are going to be doing a lot, so yeah," Evans said.

The event kicks off at 8 p.m. and lasts until 1 a.m.

Navy Pier recommends people arrive early if you plan on parking.

There are a ton of celebrations like these going on across the city, and ABC7 talked a number of people hosting their own parties too.

While going out is fun, some plan to enjoying their own party at home, as many people rushed to places like Party City for last minute decorations.

"Me and my buddy are having our friends over," said Justin Stevens. "We're gonna ring in the new year with some balloons and some champagne."

It's also a refreshing sense of normalcy for many people after the pandemic impacted previous New Year celebrations.

"First big new years for us, first time throwing our own party ... it's gonna be a good time," said Jacob Shreiner.

It's safe to say everyone is excited to ring in the new year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicagoans celebrate New Year's at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Celebrations are in full swing at Navy Pier in Chicago for the countdown to 2023. It is one of the largest in years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is music and the dance floor is said to be the biggest in the city. Balloons are ready to drop the second the clock strikes 12. It is the first time at Navy Pier that the celebration is back to prepandemic normal with so many artists playing and everyone celebrating together. The Aon ballroom is packed with people celebrating 2022 and welcoming in a brand new year. The party was a...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago welcomes 2023

CHICAGO — At the stoke of midnight, Chicago welcomed 2023. Crowds gathered at the Aon Ballroom at Navy Pier for the big celebration. Organizers were expecting 2500 people for the sold out event for an evening of fun which will wrap up with a fireworks display.   The stage hosted a variety of musical artists […]
CHICAGO, IL
hpherald.com

A car pound, snow cones, and infested furniture in Season 3 of ‘South Side’

Editor's note: this piece was originally published by South Side Weekly. On December 6, part of the cast, directors, and show supporters gathered at the DuSable Museum to watch an advanced screening of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed South Side season three. South Side is not only an ode to Chicago, but a ride of comedic relief that embraces the cultural complexities of the city.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Chillier temperatures coming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fog was set to lift late Tuesday night, and severe weather had moved on -- but chillier temperatures are coming in the morning.Severe weather hit areas south of Chicago earlier. Tornado warnings were issued downstate through the late afternoon and early evening hours. A tornado warning was in issued Tuesday evening for central Ford and Iroquois counties not far south of the Chicago area.  This tornado warning included parts of the I-57 corridor.The tornado warning expired early, as the storm that prompted it weakened below severe limits.Another tornado warning was issued farther downstate Tuesday evening, in central Piatt...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

As flooding increases, city wants basement housing safer

This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thunderstorm possible this week in Chicago

CHICAGO - A dense fog advisory is in effect overnight Sunday into Monday for McHenry County, as the Chicago area heads to a stretch of thunderstorms and unusually warm weather. On Monday, Chicago-area weather will be cloudy and mild, with highs near the mid-40s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area

Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Chicago office building named after veteran Austin politician

A public building in one of the ritziest areas of Chicago is now named after a longtime Austin elected official. The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD), the agency responsible for protecting the region’s water quality, announced on Dec. 14 that its office building at 100 E. Erie St. is now the Barbara J. McGowan Main Office Building.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Balloon release held in memory of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts

CHICAGO — Family, friends and faculty from Rudyard Kipling Elementary where 9-year-old Jarvis Watts attended school gathered Tuesday afternoon for a balloon release in honor of the little boy. “It’s so hurting to see a nine-year-old to get shot like that, for a baby to die,” said Dorothy Wheeler, whose grandchildren were friends with Jarvis. […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man beaten with piece of wood, nails by three men in East Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked while walking in East Lakeview overnight. Chicago police said the 40-year-old man was walking near Halsted Street and Buckingham Place, just after midnight, when three men attacked him.The three attackers beat the man with a piece of wood with nails before running off.The victim was hit in the head and body. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.Police are searching for the attackers. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Potential record-breaking heat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain mild in the Chicago area Sunday, but rain is on the way Monday night. Expect cloudy skies and a low temeprature of 34 degrees Sunday night. Monday brings more cloudy skies and a high temperature of 47 degrees. Rain arrives after dark. Tuesday will arrive with potentially record-breaking warmth and rain early in the day. The rest of the week comes with cooler temperatures but does stay above average. 
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
120K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy