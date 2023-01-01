New Year's Eve Chicago: The countdown is on at Navy Pier with a soirée to remember

The Countdown is on to ring in the New Year at Navy Pier!

They're all set up here in the Aon Ballroom, and are just waiting for guests to arrive.

"2023 all the way. Laughs," said Sherrie Evans.

And the balloons and confetti have arrived set to drop at midnight here at Navy Pier.

Organizers are putting on the final touches in preparation for the night.

"If you want to see the show of your life, you should be here," said Kice Akkawi, DJ Kice with Treble Squad. "It's going to be great. There's a lot of people showing up. It's almost sold out. A lot of energy in the room. We have a great opening band."

Considered one of the hottest parties in Chicago on New Year's Eve night, there will be live performances, a DJ, gourmet food and cocktails.

"Looking forward to the live entertainment, the DJ Mix and just the vibes," said Marie Harris.

Although 2,000 tickets have already been sold, there are still some available.

"We are coming from Mexico. We wanted to spend New Year's Eve here," said Eduardo Garcia, who will be celebrating the New Year at Navy Pier. "Here it's just a perfect spot. I'm coming with my girlfriend, so I'm really excited about it."

Just above the ballroom, at the Offshore Rooftop, 500 guests will get to enjoy a party of their own. It also has some of the best views in the city for the fireworks display, with more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects.

"It's nice to be able to open the doors, invite guests, enjoy the fireworks at the pier," said Brittney Munro, Offshore Rooftop managing director.

The theme is glitz and glam. A soirée guaranteed not to be forgotten in 2022.

"Let's just get all dressed up, dress to impress, and put all sequins on and go," Munro said.

There is no better way to ring in the new year.

"You've got the Offshore, they have all kinds of places that are going to be doing a lot, so yeah," Evans said.

The event kicks off at 8 p.m. and lasts until 1 a.m.

Navy Pier recommends people arrive early if you plan on parking.

There are a ton of celebrations like these going on across the city, and ABC7 talked a number of people hosting their own parties too.

While going out is fun, some plan to enjoying their own party at home, as many people rushed to places like Party City for last minute decorations.

"Me and my buddy are having our friends over," said Justin Stevens. "We're gonna ring in the new year with some balloons and some champagne."

It's also a refreshing sense of normalcy for many people after the pandemic impacted previous New Year celebrations.

"First big new years for us, first time throwing our own party ... it's gonna be a good time," said Jacob Shreiner.

It's safe to say everyone is excited to ring in the new year.