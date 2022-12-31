Chris Ledesma, a longtime music editor on “The Simpsons,” has died. He was 64. News of Ledesma’s death was announced on Sunday night after “The Simpsons” aired. A post-credits tribute card was dedicated to the man behind the music. The Simpsons family was shown sitting down as Bart, Maggie and Lisa played instruments and a cartoon version of Ledesma was shown holding a conductor’s baton. Ledesma had been with the show since its first season in 1989. He worked on over 700 episodes and 30 seasons until he left the series in 2022. Ledesma discovered music at a young age. By the age...

