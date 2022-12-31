ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flooding temporarily closes major Bay Area highway and prompts evacuation warnings in northern California neighborhoods

By Alaa Elassar, Andy Rose
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Sam Smith
2d ago

I wish it would continue for several weeks, maybe drive some folks away. No hate just tired of being told there's no water in CA, yet those same people will do nothing to keep the water when we get it for free.

Barny
2d ago

Yeah , free water but no new ways to store it. So sad government has not planned to store this abundant water raining down on us!!!

TED ROS
2d ago

How come there's no mention of EVs getting shorted out and the batteries going totally dead and unusable due to the flood?

kslnewsradio.com

Storm pushes into central US after walloping California

(CNN) — A powerful storm system that battered California on New Year’s Eve, bringing widespread flooding and power outages, is pushing into the Central US Monday, as more than 15 million people from the West Coast to Illinois are under winter weather alerts. The atmospheric river — a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition

Two adults and two children are in critical condition after a Tesla dove over a cliff known as Devil's Slide in California, fire officials said Four people, including two children, are in critical condition after a Tesla they were fell 250 feet over a cliff known as the Devil's Slide in California. On Monday, a fire official shared a video from the Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz unit's Twitter profile, letting local drivers know that a car went over the cliff and there would be delays...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

Earthquakes Shake California as 2023 Begins

California rang in the New Year with some earthquakes. A five-point-four quake was registered in Humboldt County, around 10:35 a.m. yesterday. The quake’s epicenter was nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, with a depth of 17-point-two miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Just one day prior, a four-point-zero magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a three-point-two magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier. The first quake was felt throughout Monterey County. The USGS did not yet have reports of how far felt the second quake was felt. The quakes were along the San Andreas fault zone. No damage or injuries were reported.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
The Hill

California, Nevada face flooding, power outages amid winter storm

Northern California and western Nevada were slammed over the weekend by a powerful winter storm that deluged towns and counties with several inches of rain and snowfall. An atmospheric river storm pulled in moisture from the Pacific Ocean before pushing through the western states. As of Sunday afternoon, power was out in more than 170,000 California…
NEVADA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Heavy rain causes flooding but offers respite from drought

Heavy rain and snow caused landslides and flooding in parts of California on Saturday, shutting down two major highways as another “atmospheric river” system pounded the West Coast but also brought a measure of relief to the drought-plagued state. An hourslong torrent of rain forced Highway 101 to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Historic rainfall soaks San Francisco; 2nd wettest day since Gold Rush

SAN FRANCISCO -- The forecast proved to be prophetic. A Cat. 4 atmospheric river would bring copious amounts of rain to the San Francisco Bay Area. But no one was really ready for just how much would fall.By the time the storm ended, San Francisco would receive 5.46 inches of rain over a 24-hour period. "This makes it the second wettest day in the 170+ years of records at that site, just 0.08" less than 1st place (11/5/1994) with 5.54," the National Weather Service said. "This rainfall also made up 46.8% of San Francisco's December rainfall."  The result was a day...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
