Flooding temporarily closes major Bay Area highway and prompts evacuation warnings in northern California neighborhoods

California rang in the New Year with some earthquakes. A five-point-four quake was registered in Humboldt County, around 10:35 a.m. yesterday. The quake’s epicenter was nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, with a depth of 17-point-two miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Just one day prior, a four-point-zero magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a three-point-two magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier. The first quake was felt throughout Monterey County. The USGS did not yet have reports of how far felt the second quake was felt. The quakes were along the San Andreas fault zone. No damage or injuries were reported.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO