Flooding temporarily closes major Bay Area highway and prompts evacuation warnings in northern California neighborhoods

Read full article on original website
Sam Smith
2d ago
I wish it would continue for several weeks, maybe drive some folks away. No hate just tired of being told there's no water in CA, yet those same people will do nothing to keep the water when we get it for free.
Reply(6)
27
Barny
2d ago
Yeah , free water but no new ways to store it. So sad government has not planned to store this abundant water raining down on us!!!
Reply(3)
29
TED ROS
2d ago
How come there's no mention of EVs getting shorted out and the batteries going totally dead and unusable due to the flood?
Reply(14)
19
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While EatingTy D.California State
Former Reddit employee files lawsuit against the social media giant, alleging her assigned job duties caused her PTSDAmarie M.
Related
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.
(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
kslnewsradio.com
Storm pushes into central US after walloping California
(CNN) — A powerful storm system that battered California on New Year’s Eve, bringing widespread flooding and power outages, is pushing into the Central US Monday, as more than 15 million people from the West Coast to Illinois are under winter weather alerts. The atmospheric river — a...
Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition
Two adults and two children are in critical condition after a Tesla dove over a cliff known as Devil's Slide in California, fire officials said Four people, including two children, are in critical condition after a Tesla they were fell 250 feet over a cliff known as the Devil's Slide in California. On Monday, a fire official shared a video from the Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz unit's Twitter profile, letting local drivers know that a car went over the cliff and there would be delays...
ksro.com
Earthquakes Shake California as 2023 Begins
California rang in the New Year with some earthquakes. A five-point-four quake was registered in Humboldt County, around 10:35 a.m. yesterday. The quake’s epicenter was nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, with a depth of 17-point-two miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Just one day prior, a four-point-zero magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a three-point-two magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier. The first quake was felt throughout Monterey County. The USGS did not yet have reports of how far felt the second quake was felt. The quakes were along the San Andreas fault zone. No damage or injuries were reported.
Deadly flooding in California devastates homes, roads
A massive storm in California left roads and homes flooded, triggering a flurry of emergency calls and rescues. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more on the deadly flooding.Jan. 3, 2023.
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
Watch: Video captures moment magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
The earthquake was reported about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, California, and the United States Geological Survey said it was an aftershock from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the region last month.
Video Shows Person Rafting Through San Francisco's Severely Flooded Streets
Different parts of California saw heavy rain, snow, and wind on Saturday, which caused flooding and landslides.
‘No reason to downplay this’: Another atmospheric river set to slam Bay Area
It's about to get wet again in the San Francisco Bay Area with an atmospheric river set to soak the region later this week.
San Francisco, Los Angeles to receive more heavy rain as 2023 gets underway
More moisture-packed storms are expected to pay a visit to California during the first week of 2023 following an atmospheric river that dropped a historic amount of rain on the San Francisco Bay area as well as heavy snow in higher elevations on New Year's Eve. Because of the saturated...
California expects another 'atmospheric river' as the meteorological term becomes part of West Coast lexicon
The term, coined in 1994, describes a sort of "river in the sky" and increasingly appears in news stories, academic research and Google searches.
California, Nevada face flooding, power outages amid winter storm
Northern California and western Nevada were slammed over the weekend by a powerful winter storm that deluged towns and counties with several inches of rain and snowfall. An atmospheric river storm pulled in moisture from the Pacific Ocean before pushing through the western states. As of Sunday afternoon, power was out in more than 170,000 California…
San Francisco Examiner
Heavy rain causes flooding but offers respite from drought
Heavy rain and snow caused landslides and flooding in parts of California on Saturday, shutting down two major highways as another “atmospheric river” system pounded the West Coast but also brought a measure of relief to the drought-plagued state. An hourslong torrent of rain forced Highway 101 to...
abc10.com
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from robust atmospheric river event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is in the midst of a dangerously wet period with no sign of storm activity slowing down. A potent atmospheric river plowed into the state this past weekend, drenching the state and causing floods, power outages, and dangerous road conditions due to the flooding, debris, and heavy snow rates in the Sierra.
Massive Storm Across California Leaves 15 Million Under Weather Alert
Last month, New York was slammed by a deadly winter storm. The blizzard left dozens across the state, as well as the country, dead. Now, a week later, California is facing similar storm issues. On Saturday, a massive storm swept the state and others, leaving 15 million people under a severe weather alert.
California Family Rescued from SUV Engulfed in Strong Floodwaters
As the name would suggest, SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles) are built to withstand just about anything. Equipped with features from off-road vehicles, many SUVs can traverse rock, sand, ice, snow, and mud with ease. One type of terrain (if you can even call it that) that should never be tested, however, is water.
Historic rainfall soaks San Francisco; 2nd wettest day since Gold Rush
SAN FRANCISCO -- The forecast proved to be prophetic. A Cat. 4 atmospheric river would bring copious amounts of rain to the San Francisco Bay Area. But no one was really ready for just how much would fall.By the time the storm ended, San Francisco would receive 5.46 inches of rain over a 24-hour period. "This makes it the second wettest day in the 170+ years of records at that site, just 0.08" less than 1st place (11/5/1994) with 5.54," the National Weather Service said. "This rainfall also made up 46.8% of San Francisco's December rainfall." The result was a day...
California Slammed by ‘Firehose’ of Rain, Flooding From Atmospheric River to Start 2023
California residents are going to be in need of something more than an umbrella while celebrating the new year due to the “firehose” of rain and flooding from an atmospheric river. According to FOX Weather, the new atmospheric river slammed into California over the weekend. It caused flooding...
Wet weather in California floods roads, leads to landslides and outages
Wet weather from an atmospheric river storm has impacted California, leading to widespread flooding, landslides and power outages on Friday and into the weekend.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 93