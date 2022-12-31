Read full article on original website
Eater
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location
New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
New to Texas? How to avoid being miserable this cedar season
The cedar count remains in the "very high" category Tuesday.
South Congress Books ‘priced out,’ announces relocation to old Austin neighborhood
Its last day operating off South Congress is Jan. 8, with a planned reopening at 3703 Kerbey Lane in March.
austin.com
Flashy New Austin Nightclub Superstition Opens In Old La Bare Location
Abandoned for over a decade, the former location of male strip club La Bare finally has a new tenant! Austin nightclub Superstition opens just in time for 2023 – and some well known DJs will be pumping up the crowd. The 12,000 square foot nightclub is located at 110...
kut.org
TxDOT narrows option for widening I-35 through Austin
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has released the most detailed description yet of plans to widen I-35 through the core of Austin — explaining how the agency believes its multibillion-dollar highway expansion could affect everything from parks to pollution. As part of a more-than-7,000 page draft environmental impact...
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently
From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
More than 100 businesses, residences at risk of displacement under TxDOT I-35 proposal
Under the selected modified build alternative 3 design, 107 businesses, residences and properties are marked for potential displacements.
How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
fourpointsnews.com
Despite drought restrictions, Austin Water supplying raw water to RPCC
Austin Water continues to supply the River Place Country Club with a combination of reclaimed water and raw water from Lake Austin to irrigate its golf course. “The amount and need for lake water is the sole discretion of River Place Golf Group, as they use raw water to fill the effluent pond when the pond levels are low during times of little or no rain,” an Austin Water spokesperson told the Austin Monitor.
Eater
New Casual Mexican Restaurant From Hopdoddy Burger Bar Founders Opens on South Lamar Soon
A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Zilker this year. Masa Y Más will open at 1817 South Lamar Boulevard starting on Friday, January 6, 2023. The casual counter-service restaurant will focus on regional Mexican fare, including tacos with Guerrero-style barbacoa, Mexico City suadero, and Jalisco-style birria, among others, all with handmade tortillas — flour and both yellow and blue corn — made using techniques and recipes from chef/operating partner Roberto Campos’s grandmother. Then there will be dishes like tortas, papas rellenos, meat and veggie-filled bowls, and sides like fried cauliflower, queso, beans, and more. For drinks, there will be aguas frescas, margaritas, mezcal, tequila, rum, and Mexican beers.
‘Just take it one day at a time’: Austin family loses nearly everything in apartment flood
An Austin family is left with nearly nothing after their apartment flooded from a pipe bursting above their unit.
Residents of 21 units displaced after Round Rock apartment fire
The Round Rock Fire Department responded shortly after 8 a.m. to 3701 Quick Hill Rd., which matches the address of Terrastone Travesia Apartments.
San Marcos LGBTQ+ bar Stonewall Warehouse abruptly closed on New Year's Day
Employees started a GoFundMe account to raise money after the sudden closure.
Dreamland Dripping Springs announces changes starting Jan. 3
Dreamland activities previously offered such as minigolf, disc golf, food and alcohol will be closed for now. (Courtesy Andrew Dunn) Dreamland Dripping Springs will shift from offering mini golf, disc golf, alcohol and food to focus on pickleball, Payton Jones, a representative of Dreamland Dripping Springs, told Community Impact on Jan. 3.
CBS Austin
Pflugerville celebrates the New Year with annual Pfreeze Pflop event
AUSTIN, Texas — City of Pflugerville brings in 2023 with their annual New Years celebration called a Pfreeze Pflop event. It started a 9:00 in the morning at the Scott B. Mentzer Pool. Local residents who were brave enough to slide in the water, referred to as pfrigid water, could slide down at the Scott Metzer pool. While the pool is not heated, two residents were brave enough to slide down this year.
fox7austin.com
North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
KVUE
Austin No. 10 for least affordable starter homes, new study says
AUSTIN, Texas — A new study by real estate listing website Point2 says Austin ranks 10th for least affordable starter homes. That's because of the large gap between income and the amount needed to cover mortgage payments. Point2 reports that the average renter household income in Austin sits at...
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
fox7austin.com
Red Cross assisting after fire damages 24 apartment units in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Red Cross is assisting residents after a fire at a Round Rock apartment complex damages 24 units. It happened just after 8 a.m. on January 3 at the Terrastone Travesia apartments on Quick Hill Road. Round Rock officials say the fire was contained to one...
2022 roundup: The 10 most-read Georgetown news stories from the year
The construction of 100 3D-printed homes in Georgetown is underway. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) As 2023 begins, here is a look back on the top stories from 2022. In Georgetown, the headlines were dominated by development news as well as Williamson County, annual events and local elections. 1. New H-E-B under...
