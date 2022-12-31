ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodieflashpacker.com

The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
DETROIT, MI
skillman.org

Staff changes at Skillman

“Life is very short and what we have to do must be done in the now.”. “Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”. “They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.”. — Andy Warhol.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgedetroit.com

‘The Candidly Speaking’ celebrates Black culture with greeting cards

As a teenager, LaToya Simpson worked at the Carlton Cards store in Dearborn and noticed there were few greeting cards with people on the cover that looked like her. While the store did carry Hallmark’s African American collection Mahogany Cards, Simpson said they accounted for about 15 cards out of thousands of others in stock.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man scammed out of hundreds thinking he was paying his Comcast Xfinity bill

DETROIT – A Detroit man was scammed out of $343 when trying to pay his internet bill after business hours. “You have to be really careful of the stuff that you pull up on the internet because it looks good until you get involved and find out something totally different. They took the money out my account but they never resolved the issue,” said James Clark.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Home of the Champs – Kronk Boxing Gym (before demolition): Detroit, Michigan

The Kronk Boxing Gym was named after Detroit City Councilman John Kronk. Beginning in the 1970s, it was the training home to a good many boxing champs – including Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns, Hector “Macho” Camacho, and Evander Holyfield. Others who won titles were Jesse Benavides, Wilfred Benitez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Hilmer Kenty (the first Kronk Gym champ), Lennox Lewis, Milton McCrory, Michael Moorer, Emanuel Steward, and Jermaine Taylor, Duane Thomas. Hearns became the first boxer to win world champ titles in five weight classes.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself

Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township

A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy