He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
foodieflashpacker.com
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
Gretchen Valade, ex-Carhartt leader and Detroit arts philanthropist, dies at 97
Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the chairman emeritus of Carhartt and a huge supporter of the arts community in metro Detroit, passed away on Dec. 30. She was 97 years old.
skillman.org
Staff changes at Skillman
“Life is very short and what we have to do must be done in the now.”. “Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”. “They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.”. — Andy Warhol.
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
Cars flooded in Hurricane Ian end up in Detroit for salvaging parts
Flooded high-end luxury cars from Hurricane Ian are making their way to Detroit, but these particular vehicles aren't exactly flooding the market for used cars.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s nearly 70-year streak of Black representation in Congress is about to end
Shri Thanedar is set to begin his new job this week once he’s sworn in as the Congressman for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The Detroit Democrat officially won the position in...
bridgedetroit.com
‘The Candidly Speaking’ celebrates Black culture with greeting cards
As a teenager, LaToya Simpson worked at the Carlton Cards store in Dearborn and noticed there were few greeting cards with people on the cover that looked like her. While the store did carry Hallmark’s African American collection Mahogany Cards, Simpson said they accounted for about 15 cards out of thousands of others in stock.
A "spirited" experience: Detroit’s oldest bar may also be the most haunted
The Two Way Inn has sat on the corner of Mount Elliott and Nevada for nearly 150 years, making it Detroit’s oldest bar. In this episode of The Daily J, learn about the bar’s spirited history, and its long track record of paranormal encounters.
Detroit’s underground dance venue The Salon calls it quits, and other local music news
Also: Why you need to hear avant-garde jazz supergroup Black Hand Side
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man scammed out of hundreds thinking he was paying his Comcast Xfinity bill
DETROIT – A Detroit man was scammed out of $343 when trying to pay his internet bill after business hours. “You have to be really careful of the stuff that you pull up on the internet because it looks good until you get involved and find out something totally different. They took the money out my account but they never resolved the issue,” said James Clark.
fox2detroit.com
Warren shooting suspect out on personal bond • Man kills cousins, then self DPD says • Makeshift noose found
(NEWS HIT) - Warren Police said a suspect who was out on a person bond was responsible for a shootout with police on Monday. According to Warren Police, the New Year began with a police chase and crash before erupting into gunfire between a suspect and officers in Warren. Warren...
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
Home of the Champs – Kronk Boxing Gym (before demolition): Detroit, Michigan
The Kronk Boxing Gym was named after Detroit City Councilman John Kronk. Beginning in the 1970s, it was the training home to a good many boxing champs – including Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns, Hector “Macho” Camacho, and Evander Holyfield. Others who won titles were Jesse Benavides, Wilfred Benitez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Hilmer Kenty (the first Kronk Gym champ), Lennox Lewis, Milton McCrory, Michael Moorer, Emanuel Steward, and Jermaine Taylor, Duane Thomas. Hearns became the first boxer to win world champ titles in five weight classes.
Meet the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit
Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit! Here are the babies born first at DMC, Corewell and Ascension ...
Detroit News
Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself
Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
R.I.P. Detroit artist and activist John Sims
The brilliant native son who led an immense and inspired life will be celebrated in Detroit
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Sisters create women’s workspace in Hamtramck when they couldn’t find one
This week on the Detroit Evening Report, we’re sharing stories we’ve covered in 2022 that show how special the people and places in our community truly are. Sisters Aliyah, Taqwa and Laila Mahdi looked for an all-women’s working space during the pandemic. Listen and Subscribe to the...
HometownLife.com
Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township
A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
