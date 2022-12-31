Read full article on original website
Watch Dave Grohl and Karen O Perform ‘Heads Will Roll’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin were joined by Karen O for a rendition of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' 2009 track, "Heads Will Roll." You can view footage of the performance, part of Grohl's annual Hanukkah Sessions series, below. Grohl, who is not Jewish, first launched the series in 2020 with...
The Night Dee Snider Learned the Difference Between Singing and Performing
Dee Snider told of the night he learned the difference between singing and performing in a Twitter exchange about playing live. The chat, which ran over five hours, involved a number of followers asking questions after the Twisted Sister star responded to an opinion about Ronnie James Dio, saying: “You are confusing singing with performing. There is a huge difference between a great frontman and a great singer. Ronnie was one of the greatest singers of all time, but as a frontman, he pretty much just stood on stage and sang.” He named Freddie Mercury as someone who was “an amazing singer AND frontman.”
April Wine’s Myles Goodwin to Retire from Touring
Myles Goodwin, leader and only remaining founding member of April Wine, announced he’ll retire from touring in March. Singer and guitarist with the Canadian outfit from 1969 until their 1986 split and then again since their 1992 reunion, he confirmed he’d continue to lead them from backstage. Marc Parent will take his place alongside guitarist Brian Greenway, bassist Richard Lanthier and drummer Roy Nichol. The move leaves Greenway as the longest-standing live member, having joined in 1977.
Iggy Pop Says He Was Once Asked About Joining AC/DC
Iggy Pop says he was once asked about becoming AC/DC's singer. In an expansive interview with the New York Times promoting his new studio album Every Loser, Pop recalls being approached by the manager of the Australian hard rock group about the job. "They had a manager many years ago,...
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Robert Trujillo’s Childhood: Metallica Bassist’s First 72 Seasons
Roberto Agustin Miguel Santiago Samuel Trujillo Veracruz was born in Santa Monica, to a Mexican and Native American family that celebrated music in their home. The family split up when Trujillo was five, and he spent most of his boyhood in the Culver City area in West L.A., between his father's place in Venice Beach and his mother's Mar Vista apartment, but he held onto his family's love of music. "My mother was a huge fan of Motown – people like Marvin Gaye, James Brown and Sly and the Family Stone," he later recalled to Louder Sound. "Her girlfriends would be dancing, and there was this chest of drawers I would climb up on and play air guitar or air saxophone – air-anything. Then I'd go hang out with my dad who lived in Venice, and he'd play anything from the Rolling Stones to Led Zeppelin to Beethoven. But then my cousins were listening to Black Sabbath or on the R&B side they were listening to Parliament."
40 Years Ago: Cliff Burton Rehearses With Metallica for the First Time
Cliff Burton required months of persuading before he finally agreed to take a chance on Metallica. Still, all parties instantly knew they'd unlocked monstrous new potential when the bell-bottomed bassist took part in his first rehearsal on Dec. 28, 1982. Singer and guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich had...
Bruce Dickinson Lists His Iron Maiden Prop Problems
Bruce Dickinson has detailed some of the problems he’d faced with onstage props during Iron Maiden’s recent tour. In a pair of behind-the-scenes videos, available below, the frontman offered a guided tour of how he delivers his performance every night. Among the revelations were that he has a...
Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Brought ‘Pride’ and ‘Sadness’
Simon Le Bon said Duran Duran's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame brought them mixed emotions, because former guitarist Andy Taylor’s cancer meant he couldn't join them for the ceremony. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, the singer described 2022 as their best year...
Lindsey Buckingham Working On A New Album
Lindsey Buckingham revealed he’d begun work on a new album during a year that had challenged him in terms of health and grief. In a social media post the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist thanked his fans for their support during the past 12 months and said he was looking forward to the future with a positive attitude.
Iggy Pop, ‘Every Loser': Album Review
Iggy Pop's comebacks over the past half-century number in the double digits by now. Starting with the Stooges' 1973 album, Raw Power, and running through his late-'70s Bowie period, radio hits in the late '80s and early '90s, and a successful '00s Stooges reunion, Pop has bounced back a surprising amount of times for an artist who wasn't expected to make it out of his 20s.
Journey’s Chaotic 2022: Feuds, Lawsuits, Lineup Changes + More
The members of Journey probably felt like they were entitled to an easy year as they planned 2022. Along with pandemic and industry turmoil issues faced by the entire industry, the veteran group had already endured a series of unpleasant episodes that had led to the dismissal of Steve Smith and Ross Valory (not for the first time) in 2020. The associated legal action had seen classic-era singer Steve Perry side with the fired men. But with a new lineup in place and an album tracked during 2021, surely the following year would be a good one? There would prove to be both soaring highs and plummeting lows ahead – starting minutes before 2022 began.
Santana Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Over the course of 26 albums, Carlos Santana and his namesake band have withstood and embraced a bevy of stylistic shifts, from the psych rock and Latin rock they famously displayed to the half-million patrons at Woodstock, to jazz rock and jazz fusion in a different phase, straight-up AOR in another and an unlikely move to radio pop on their biggest-selling record, released three decades after their debut. It's been quite a career, and it continues on.
The Song Prince Refused to Let Elvis Costello Sing
Asking permission to cover another artist's song is one thing; asking permission from Prince is another. In 1997, Elvis Costello approached Prince and asked if he could record his 1985 hit "Pop Life" for his upcoming compilation, Extreme Honey: Very Best of Warner Bros. Years. Costello and the Attractions had previously played the song live "in the style of [John Lennon's] 'Instant Karma,'" as he put it to the Chicago Tribune in 1999. Costello was aiming to do it with a "slightly lighter feel" in the studio.
2023 New Music Releases
A surprise lockdown-recorded LP and a huge tour get 2023 off to a fast start. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct and explores how childhood trauma impacts the rest of our lives. Dates in support of the project will also feature Pantera, Mammoth WVH and Greta Van Fleet.
Cher and Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Spark Engagement Rumors With Massive Diamond Ring
Cher had a very special holiday thanks to a massive diamond ring from her boyfriend Alexander Edwards. Cher shared the lavish gift on social media, sparking rumors that the pair might have gotten engaged over the holiday. Captioning her post, saying: "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E." She then clarified that...
The Most Watched Netflix Movies of 2022
With days left to go in 2022, Netflix has revealed the titles that were the biggest hits of the year. It is an ... interesting list. As Netflix does with all of their lists of highly-watched content, they measure popularity by the amount of hours of a title viewed in its first 28 days of availability for streaming. (After that, I guess, you could watch 120 million hours of Marmaduke and it won’t make a bit of a difference.)
The Most Popular Netflix Shows of 2022
Along with their weekly list of the most watched shows of the moment, Netflix also took these final days of 2022 to announce the TV series that were most watched on the streaming service over the entirety of the year. As you might have guessed given all the internal Netflix records they both broke over the course of 2022, the top shows of the year were Stranger Things Season 4 and Wednesday Season 1.
Rian Johnson Is ‘Pissed Off’ He Had to Put ‘Knives Out’ in ‘Glass Onion’ Title
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is Glass Onion, Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his hit mystery film Knives Out. Pointedly, the movie is not called Knives Out 2. It does feature Daniel Craig as master detective Benoit Blanc, but otherwise Glass Onion has a totally different cast of characters amidst a totally different mystery. Technically, you could watch the two movies in either order and it would make very little difference.
25 Years Ago: Why Tom Petty Was Grateful for Role in ‘The Postman’
Tom Petty appeared on-screen for only a few moments in 1997's The Postman, but it may have been just the experience he needed at the time. Generally speaking, the '90s found Petty navigating uncharted waters. His second solo album, 1994's Wildflowers, was an instant classic yet life was not all it appeared to be. Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch, who'd been with the band for close to 20 years, quit the same year. Meanwhile, Petty's marriage to his first wife ended in divorce in 1996, and he struggled with a heroin addiction.
