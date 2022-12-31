Read full article on original website
Clear skies Tuesday before heavy rain storm arrives Wednesday
A brief break between storms gives us the setup for patches of dense fog this morning, and then mostly sunny skies with seasonal highs this afternoon. So enjoy upper 50s in the valley and Kern Desert this afternoon with a range of 40s for our mountain cities today. The next soaking storm arrives tomorrow into Thursday with gusty winds, heavy rain, a threat of thunderstorms, rockslides, mudslides, downed trees and potential power outages.
Happy Monday everyone prepare as wet weather continues this week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County. Get ready for another wet week ahead. This atmospheric river continues to bring record breaking conditions to California. We have a 20% chance of rain today with the bulk of this rain moving through midday. Our forecast high today is 52...
First day of 2023 sees a cloudy day with slight rain chances sticking around
We ended 2022 on a rather rainy note, but we are beginning 2023 with slighter chances. Here in Bakersfield, we can expect lower rain chances in the morning, and then cloudy conditions throughout the day with a high of 52°. The Kern River Valley will see higher chances of...
New year to begin with rain, lower temperatures
Big rainmakers continue to impact Kern County and all of California. Rain should continue through New Year’s Eve into the morning of New Year’s Day, with temperatures headed for a cooldown as well. Expect storms to bring measurable rain off and on throughout this week. Temperatures will be in the 50s this week in the […]
Sinkhole closes road in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Part of La France Drive between South H street and El Rancho Drive in south Bakersfield has been closed as city crews work to repair damage caused by a sinkhole that opened in the area this morning, according to a social media post by the city. Officials said the closure between South […]
Power outage in East Bakersfield
A power outage is being reported in East Bakersfield, in an area along Fairfax Road. The outage is impacting 1,445 customers as well as traffic lights in the area.
Bakersfield residents take Polar Bear Plunge at McMurtrey Aquatic Center
Some people in Bakersfield took the plunge, the Polar Bear Plunge. The task was quite simple: jump in a very cold body of water such as the ocean, a lake, or swimming pool, and then get the out.
Highway 178 canyon roads closed due to rock slides
Multiple roads are closed Sunday morning due to weather and rock slides in the canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP Bakersfield arrest 11 during New Years maximum enforcement period
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The CHP Bakersfield Area released their statistics for the maximum enforcement period during the New Years weekend. It started on Friday, December 30, 2022 and ended on Monday, January 2, 2023. CHP Bakersfield Area said they arrested 11 drivers for driving under the influence. The...
1 dead after vehicle and pedestrian collision on Hwy 178
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a blue sedan and pedestrian collision on westbound Highway 178, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the collision happened just east of Union Avenue offramp around 6 p.m. The third lane on the highway was temporarily blocked, […]
BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
Fog delays announced for schools in Lamont School District
LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — A two-hour fog delay has been announced for schools in the Lamont School District. The announcement was made at 6:25 a.m. through the Kern Alertline website. Schools affected include Lamont School, Alicante School, Myrtle Ave School, and Mountain View Middle School. To keep up with...
LOIS HENRY: Kern River ‘restoration’ wells pumping but not to restore the river
An observant reader emailed SJV Water recently asking about a well he noticed near Calloway Drive that was pumping water into the brimful Cross Valley Canal just north of the dry Kern River “all summer long and beyond.”. He wondered if that was a well owned by the City...
Local woman honored at the Rose Parade with a floragraph
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman from Bakersfield was honored at the Rose Parade Monday. The woman was Manuela Nellie Bolanos, she was a wife, mother and a grandmother of 14 who took different roles and helped her church and children. Bolanos died unexpectedly in January of 2016 but before that she signed an Advance […]
Suspected arsonists set Bakersfield business, and themselves, on fire
The Kern County Fire Department confirmed a structure fire that happened Monday morning just after midnight.
Some Valley families ring in new year with cute additions
A few local families rang in the new year with a new bundle of joy. Let's welcome these New Year cuties!
Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
2 dead after crash on Hwy 178 in Kern Canyon
The Kern Canyon on State Route 178 is closed following a crash that has killed at least one person. The crash took place approximately halfway through the canyon around 9:21 a.m.
Dutch Bros brings back fan favorite white chocolate lavender
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — White chocolate lavender has returned to Dutch Bros by popular demand. “Our customers have shown their love for lavender and requested we specifically bring back white chocolate lavender,” Charles Swindler, senior vice president of brand at Dutch Bros, said in a release. “The calls for it were overwhelming. We’re always so […]
'In a different world': Bakersfield Smooth Dancers ring in new year through ballroom dance
The dawn of a new year rings in fresh beginnings — but one local group celebrated Saturday night in a decidedly old-fashioned way. Gowns fluttered and twirled as partners danced a waltz or a foxtrot. A live band provided the perfect backdrop for the Bakersfield Smooth Dancers to dance the night away, as they’ve done for decades.
