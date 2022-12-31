A brief break between storms gives us the setup for patches of dense fog this morning, and then mostly sunny skies with seasonal highs this afternoon. So enjoy upper 50s in the valley and Kern Desert this afternoon with a range of 40s for our mountain cities today. The next soaking storm arrives tomorrow into Thursday with gusty winds, heavy rain, a threat of thunderstorms, rockslides, mudslides, downed trees and potential power outages.

16 HOURS AGO