Detroit, MI

Ultimate Classic Rock

20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago

It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
ROSEMONT, IL
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Eagles’ First-Ever Official YouTube Videos

Eagles have made their official debut on YouTube, launching eight remastered videos from their archives. The collection includes the classic 1977 live performance of “Hotel California.” (A bootleg version had already reached a million page views since being published six years ago.) Also featured are “Hole in the World,” “In the City,” “I Can’t Tell You Why,” “How Long,” “Busy Being Fabulous” and live versions of “No More Cloudy Days” and “Take It Easy.” All eight clips can be seen below.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Pearl Jam Focused on ‘Different and Exciting’ Things for Next LP

Pearl Jam isn’t lacking for material, as work continues on their 12th album. “We’ve got demos for days,” guitarist Stone Gossard confirms in an interview with 101 WRIF (video below). “Everybody writes in the band, so now it’s really just trying to figure out what’s something different for us and what’s something exciting.”
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Music Icon Announces Incurable Diagnosis

Legendary singer Celine Dion has announced that she has received a diagnosis of an incurable condition and that she will be forced to cancel her upcoming tour. According to Deadline, the 54-year-old Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
HollywoodLife

Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos

Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies

Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
NASHVILLE, TN
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

