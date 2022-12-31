Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Related
Paul Stanley Says Kiss Is ‘Far From Done’ as Final Tour Rages On
Paul Stanley predicts Kiss fans will still get to see the band in some capacity even after they complete their End of the Road farewell tour and ostensibly retire from touring. "Kiss is like an army or a sports team," Stanley tells UCR ahead of his Saturday exhibition at Short...
20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago
It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
Watch Eagles’ First-Ever Official YouTube Videos
Eagles have made their official debut on YouTube, launching eight remastered videos from their archives. The collection includes the classic 1977 live performance of “Hotel California.” (A bootleg version had already reached a million page views since being published six years ago.) Also featured are “Hole in the World,” “In the City,” “I Can’t Tell You Why,” “How Long,” “Busy Being Fabulous” and live versions of “No More Cloudy Days” and “Take It Easy.” All eight clips can be seen below.
Pearl Jam Focused on ‘Different and Exciting’ Things for Next LP
Pearl Jam isn’t lacking for material, as work continues on their 12th album. “We’ve got demos for days,” guitarist Stone Gossard confirms in an interview with 101 WRIF (video below). “Everybody writes in the band, so now it’s really just trying to figure out what’s something different for us and what’s something exciting.”
Watch Dave Grohl and Karen O Perform ‘Heads Will Roll’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin were joined by Karen O for a rendition of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' 2009 track, "Heads Will Roll." You can view footage of the performance, part of Grohl's annual Hanukkah Sessions series, below. Grohl, who is not Jewish, first launched the series in 2020 with...
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Reality Television Star Suddenly Dies
Reality television star Jamie Lopez has suddenly died at the age of 37, according to TV Insider. The news of Lopez’ death was originally posted on Monday by the Babydollbeautycouture Instagram account.
Music Icon Announces Incurable Diagnosis
Legendary singer Celine Dion has announced that she has received a diagnosis of an incurable condition and that she will be forced to cancel her upcoming tour. According to Deadline, the 54-year-old Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome.
Loretta Lynn Once Wrote a Song ‘so Dirty’ She Had to Close Her Eyes to Sing It
Country music legend Loretta Lynn revealed she once wrote a song that was "so dirty" she had to sing it with her eyes closed.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos
Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Legendary Singer Suffering From "Vocal Bleed"
Famed musician LeAnn Rimes has been forced to postpone part of her tour due to a bleed on her vocal cord, according to a statement from the singer. Rimes released a photo of a handwritten note on Instagram which read,
Elvis Presley: A Freak Accident Caused Graceland’s Hidden Hallway Damage
A freak accident caused damage in the hallway of Elvis Presley's Graceland home located in Memphis, Tennessee.
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies
Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
Showbiz411
RIP Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, 74, One of the Founders, “Jump,” “Automatic,” “I’m So Excited” Among Hits
Terrible way to start the new year with news of another death. Anita Pointer, who founded the Pointer Sisters with her real sisters June, Bonnie, and Ruth, has died at age 74. Her publicist says she was surrounded by family, but does not give a cause of death. Here’s the...
What Was ‘Bonanza’ Actor Dan Blocker’s Net Worth at His Time of Death?
Dan Blocker, who played Hoss on 'Bonanza,' had an impressive net worth when he died tragically young, shocking his fans and co-stars.
Ultimate Classic Rock
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 0