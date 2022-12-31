Read full article on original website
Watch Dave Grohl and Karen O Perform ‘Heads Will Roll’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin were joined by Karen O for a rendition of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' 2009 track, "Heads Will Roll." You can view footage of the performance, part of Grohl's annual Hanukkah Sessions series, below. Grohl, who is not Jewish, first launched the series in 2020 with...
Watch Dave Grohl Cover 10cc’s ‘The Things We Do for Love’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have shared their live version of 10cc's Top 5 1976 hit "The Things We Do for Love." It's the latest addition to the duo's third annual Hanukkah Sessions series, in which they pay tribute to Jewish musicians. Grohl and Kurstin were joined by the latter's bandmate in the Bird and the Bee, Inara George for the performance, which was recorded in front of a live audience on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. The crowd was actively involved in the rendition, repeating the chorus' lyrics back to George as part of the song's familiar call and repeat.
The Night Dee Snider Learned the Difference Between Singing and Performing
Dee Snider told of the night he learned the difference between singing and performing in a Twitter exchange about playing live. The chat, which ran over five hours, involved a number of followers asking questions after the Twisted Sister star responded to an opinion about Ronnie James Dio, saying: “You are confusing singing with performing. There is a huge difference between a great frontman and a great singer. Ronnie was one of the greatest singers of all time, but as a frontman, he pretty much just stood on stage and sang.” He named Freddie Mercury as someone who was “an amazing singer AND frontman.”
I-95 FM
Dave Grohl and Friends Perform ‘I Love L.A.’ at Hanukkah Sessions
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin celebrated Los Angeles with an all-star band of friends in the eighth clip to be revealed from their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions concert. Playing drums and singing lead vocals, Grohl led a cover of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” complete with “We love it!” choruses from Kurstin, Jack Black, Pink, Karen O, Beck and others. As can be seen below, they’re clearly having a great time, to the point that Black and Pink mess with the timing of one vocal and can’t help laughing about it.
Iggy Pop Says He Was Once Asked About Joining AC/DC
Iggy Pop says he was once asked about becoming AC/DC's singer. In an expansive interview with the New York Times promoting his new studio album Every Loser, Pop recalls being approached by the manager of the Australian hard rock group about the job. "They had a manager many years ago,...
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Watch Dave Grohl and Beck Team Up on a Thunderous ‘E-Pro’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin joined forces with Beck for a rendition of “E-Pro” as part of the duo's ongoing Hanukkah Sessions project. The performance took place on Dec. 5 at the Largo in Los Angeles, with the official video released today (see below). Beck handled guitar and...
Hear Dave Grohl and His Daughter Perform Janis Ian’s ‘At Seventeen’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have released the fourth song in their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions series, a cover of Janis Ian's "At Seventeen" sung by Grohl's daughter, Violet. Violet Grohl, who will turn 17 next April, played acoustic guitar while backed by her father, Kurstin and a three-piece horn section. You can watch the video below.
I-95 FM
Journey’s Chaotic 2022: Feuds, Lawsuits, Lineup Changes + More
The members of Journey probably felt like they were entitled to an easy year as they planned 2022. Along with pandemic and industry turmoil issues faced by the entire industry, the veteran group had already endured a series of unpleasant episodes that had led to the dismissal of Steve Smith and Ross Valory (not for the first time) in 2020. The associated legal action had seen classic-era singer Steve Perry side with the fired men. But with a new lineup in place and an album tracked during 2021, surely the following year would be a good one? There would prove to be both soaring highs and plummeting lows ahead – starting minutes before 2022 began.
Iggy Pop, ‘Every Loser': Album Review
Iggy Pop's comebacks over the past half-century number in the double digits by now. Starting with the Stooges' 1973 album, Raw Power, and running through his late-'70s Bowie period, radio hits in the late '80s and early '90s, and a successful '00s Stooges reunion, Pop has bounced back a surprising amount of times for an artist who wasn't expected to make it out of his 20s.
Foo Fighters: ‘We’re Going to Be a Different Band Going Forward’
Foo Fighters have released a year-end statement confirming that they plan to continue as a band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins died at age 50 on March 25 while the band was on tour in Bogota, Columbia. The group canceled their remaining 2022 tour dates a few days later, though they hosted and performed at a pair of all-star tribute concerts honoring their former bandmate in September.
Why Ozzy Osbourne Had a ‘Funny Feeling’ About ‘Patient Number 9′
Ozzy Osbourne recently marveled at the speed at which his new album, Patient Number 9, came to fruition, and recalled telling producer and guitarist Andrew Watt he had a "funny feeling" about his 13th solo LP. "I remember when we were doing Patient Number 9, I said to Andrew, I...
Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Brought ‘Pride’ and ‘Sadness’
Simon Le Bon said Duran Duran's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame brought them mixed emotions, because former guitarist Andy Taylor’s cancer meant he couldn't join them for the ceremony. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, the singer described 2022 as their best year...
Journey’s Neal Schon Files Cease-and-Desist Against Bandmate Jonathan Cain
Journey guitarist Neal Schon filed a cease-and-desist order against his longtime bandmate and recent legal foe Jonathan Cain, demanding that the keyboardist stop playing the group's songs at political rallies supporting former President Donald Trump. Schon's ire was raised when Cain performed the band's 1981 hit "Don't Stop Believin'" alongside...
Lindsey Buckingham Working On A New Album
Lindsey Buckingham revealed he’d begun work on a new album during a year that had challenged him in terms of health and grief. In a social media post the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist thanked his fans for their support during the past 12 months and said he was looking forward to the future with a positive attitude.
Brian Johnson Refuses to Discuss AC/DC’s Future
Brian Johnson said he’s been told not to discuss AC/DC’s future and accused SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk of “getting tabloidy” when the question was pursued. The singer was forced to bow out of the band’s Rock or Bust tour in 2016, although he returned to appear on the 2020 album Power Up. He’s been working with hearing experts on a technological solution to his health problems in recent years.
Santana Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Over the course of 26 albums, Carlos Santana and his namesake band have withstood and embraced a bevy of stylistic shifts, from the psych rock and Latin rock they famously displayed to the half-million patrons at Woodstock, to jazz rock and jazz fusion in a different phase, straight-up AOR in another and an unlikely move to radio pop on their biggest-selling record, released three decades after their debut. It's been quite a career, and it continues on.
Michael Stipe Plans to Release First Solo Album in 2023
Former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe said he was working on his first solo album and expected to release it in 2023. He put out his debut single, “Your Capricious Soul,” in 2019 and followed it with “Future if Future” earlier this year. In a recent interview...
The Song Prince Refused to Let Elvis Costello Sing
Asking permission to cover another artist's song is one thing; asking permission from Prince is another. In 1997, Elvis Costello approached Prince and asked if he could record his 1985 hit "Pop Life" for his upcoming compilation, Extreme Honey: Very Best of Warner Bros. Years. Costello and the Attractions had previously played the song live "in the style of [John Lennon's] 'Instant Karma,'" as he put it to the Chicago Tribune in 1999. Costello was aiming to do it with a "slightly lighter feel" in the studio.
Sammy Hagar Reveals How Eddie Money Inspired His Biggest Solo Hit
"Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy" may not be Sammy Hagar's biggest song in terms of cultural impact, but the track, which the Red Rocker released in December 1982, remains the top-charting single of his solo career. The lead single from his seventh album, Three Lock Box, reached No. 13...
I-95 FM
