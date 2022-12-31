Read full article on original website
Why Taylor Swift Wrote the Song ‘Mean’ About Her Performance With Stevie Nicks
Taylor Swift wrote the song “Mean” after her performance with Stevie Nicks at the 2010 Grammy Awards.
Sam Smith Says No Songwriters “Know the Magic” Behind Writing the Perfect Song
Sam Smith claims there is no formula for writing the perfect song. In a recently released episode of Spotify’s Song Start series, Smith discussed the bolstering of certain songwriters and the fallacy of being able to write an immediate hit. They asserted that there is no clear path to success as a musician.
From Beyoncé to Taylor Swift: 7 Predictions and Plans for the Music World of 2023!
The year is 2023, and with a new year comes a clean slate, filled with new and exciting possibilities. At the start of this fresh orbit around the sun, we spend time pondering with friends about what our earth bound stars will delight us with this year. 2022 was an...
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Whitney Houston Net Worth Before Death: Singer Reached Negative Mark Because of These?
How much was Whitney Houston's net worth at the time of her death?. The music industry was blessed with Houston's voice when the crooner started her career in 1977. With nearly four decades of performing, she successfully became one of the best-selling music artists of all time. But despite gaining...
The Promise Clive Davis Made and Broke to Whitney Houston
Clive Davis signed Whitney Houston and helped to craft her into the icon she became. He was instrumental in both her professional and personal life.
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
Why Shania Twain Feels She and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Are Experiencing a ‘Second Honeymoon Phase’
Singer-songwriter Shania Twain thinks she and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud are in a 'second honeymoon phase' in their marriage.
‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs
SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.” On her new album SOS, the big rock moment is “F2F,” which hits hard both lyrically (“I fucked him ’cause I miss you,” she sings) and musically, even if it sounds more like Avril...
Who Will Replace Taylor Hawkins? Foo Fighters Unveils Future Without Original Drummer
Foo Fighters formally announced it would continue as a band even after Taylor Hawkins' passing. Foo Fighters lost its drummer when Hawkins passed away in March. The musician died at the age of 50 while the band was preparing ahead of its Colombia tour. On its social media accounts, Foo...
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Ozzy Osbourne reveals the question he hates getting asked the most and the new songs he's most proud of
Ozzy discusses his health, his latest album Patient Number 9, his Grammy nominations and more in a new interview
WATCH: Dolly Parton & Miley Cyrus Crush Joan Jett Classic ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ on New Year’s Show
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus took the stage together during Miley’s New Year Eve Party on NBC, singing “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The iconic riff takes over right as the song begins, and we see Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton standing together, ready to belt out in unison. Cyrus and Parton then walk out onto the stage, with Parton starting the song’s opening lyrics. They both join back in together for the chorus before Miley hops on the second verse.
Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023
Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
Mariah Carey sings with daughter on ‘Merry Christmas to All’ special (video)
Fans were enthralled by legendary singer Mariah Carey and her 11-year-old daughter Monroe harmonizing on the iconic holiday single “Away in a Manger” during Carey’s “Merry Christmas to All” tour at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Carey, who shares Monroe with multi-hyphenate entertainer and...
Adam Lambert Shares Cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero”
Current Queen frontman Adam Lambert is poised to drop his next solo album, a project of covers that will see the pop star re-imagine hits old and new. Titled High Drama, the album will feature renditions of Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older,” Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” Ann Peebles’ “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast,” P!nk’s “My Attic,” and more. Lambert recently shared his latest offering from the forthcoming project in the form of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For a Hero.”
Nick Cannon Welcomed His 12th Child Into The World & Here’s Everything We Know About Her
Nick Cannon and model Alyssa Scott have welcomed their second child together. The pair shared the birth of their daughter Halo Marie Cannon on Instagram, and this new addition to the rapper and TV host's growing family marks his twelfth child. Scott shared a video of Halo's birth and a...
The Weeknd Celebrates As “Blinding Lights” Becomes Spotify’s Most Streamed Song
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is now the most-streamed song on Spotify. The Weeknd’s hit song, “Blinding Lights,” has reportedly become the most-streamed song on Spotify of all time. The Toronto singer celebrated the news on Twitter on New Year’s Eve. “FOR NEW YEARS...
Stevie Nicks Reveals Her Favorite Fleetwood Mac Songs
Stevie Nicks dishes on her all-time favorite Fleetwood Mac songs, the single she resents, and the hit she wrote in only 10 minutes.
Dua Lipa Singing Career Over: 'One Kiss' Singer Planning THIS Next Step
Due to the possibility that her days as a singer are gone, Dua Lipa could soon put down her microphone. The "One Kiss" singer is reportedly putting on her best acting face as she prepares to rule the acting world and maybe win an Oscar, according to a source who talked to The Sun.
