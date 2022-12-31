ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
papermag.com

Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'

Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
Rolling Stone

‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs

SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.” On her new album SOS, the big rock moment is “F2F,” which hits hard both lyrically (“I fucked him ’cause I miss you,” she sings) and musically, even if it sounds more like Avril...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Dolly Parton & Miley Cyrus Crush Joan Jett Classic ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ on New Year’s Show

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus took the stage together during Miley’s New Year Eve Party on NBC, singing “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The iconic riff takes over right as the song begins, and we see Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton standing together, ready to belt out in unison. Cyrus and Parton then walk out onto the stage, with Parton starting the song’s opening lyrics. They both join back in together for the chorus before Miley hops on the second verse.
Rolling Stone

Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023

Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
American Songwriter

Adam Lambert Shares Cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero”

Current Queen frontman Adam Lambert is poised to drop his next solo album, a project of covers that will see the pop star re-imagine hits old and new. Titled High Drama, the album will feature renditions of Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older,” Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” Ann Peebles’ “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast,” P!nk’s “My Attic,” and more. Lambert recently shared his latest offering from the forthcoming project in the form of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For a Hero.”
musictimes.com

Dua Lipa Singing Career Over: 'One Kiss' Singer Planning THIS Next Step

Due to the possibility that her days as a singer are gone, Dua Lipa could soon put down her microphone. The "One Kiss" singer is reportedly putting on her best acting face as she prepares to rule the acting world and maybe win an Oscar, according to a source who talked to The Sun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy