Read full article on original website
Related
Meet ‘Karate Kid’ Actress Elisabeth Shue’s Husband Davis Guggenheim: Inside Their Love Story
Karate Kid actress Elisabeth Shue shot to fame in the 1984 film as Ralph Macchio’s love interest, Ali Mills. A few years later, she found love in real life with her husband, Davis Guggenheim, who also pursued a career in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to learn more about the star’s spouse and marriage.
Barbara Walters' 10 Bests Interviews of All Time
Legendary journalist and television host Barbara Walters has died at age 93. Walters shattered the glass ceiling and inspired generations of women to pursue careers in journalism. As a tribute to her legacy, we’re looking back at five of her most memorable early interviews with entertainers including Dolly Parton, Lucille Ball and Johnny Carson.
TODAY.com
Milo Ventimiglia’s first TV role after ‘This is Us’ is a big departure from Jack Pearson
Milo Ventimiglia is headed back to our TV screens. The “This Is Us” star leaves behind Jack Pearson to become a seriously handsome con man in “The Company You Keep.”. The first teaser for the upcoming ABC heist drama was released on Dec. 30, showing the actor as Charlie, the con man who unknowingly meets CIA agent Emma, portrayed by Catherine Haena Kim.
startattle.com
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (Season 1 Episode 1) “The Witching Hour” trailer, release date
Neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding learns she is the heiress to a dynasty of powerful witches haunted by a sinister spirit. Startattle.com – Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches | AMC. Network: AMC, AMC+. Episode title: “The Witching Hour”. Release date: January 8, 2023 at 9pm EST. Cast:. · Alexandra...
maddwolf.com
Fright Club: Apartment Horror
What a treat we have for this episode! Producer Alok Mishra and actor Naomi Grossman join us to talk about the ghost of Peter Lawford, grand theft auto, Jessica Lange, the obstacles facing independent filming and the best apartment-based horror movies. Let’s hit it!. 5. 1BR (2019) Written and...
startattle.com
Shotgun Wedding (2023 movie) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date, Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel
A couple’s extravagant destination wedding is hijacked by c—-nals. In the process of saving their families, they rediscover why they fell in love in the first place. Startattle.com – Shotgun Wedding 2023. Starring : Jennifer Lopez / Josh Duhamel / Jennifer Coolidge. Genre : Action / Comedy...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0