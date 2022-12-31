ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Barbara Walters' 10 Bests Interviews of All Time

Legendary journalist and television host Barbara Walters has died at age 93. Walters shattered the glass ceiling and inspired generations of women to pursue careers in journalism. As a tribute to her legacy, we’re looking back at five of her most memorable early interviews with entertainers including Dolly Parton, Lucille Ball and Johnny Carson.
TODAY.com

Milo Ventimiglia’s first TV role after ‘This is Us’ is a big departure from Jack Pearson

Milo Ventimiglia is headed back to our TV screens. The “This Is Us” star leaves behind Jack Pearson to become a seriously handsome con man in “The Company You Keep.”. The first teaser for the upcoming ABC heist drama was released on Dec. 30, showing the actor as Charlie, the con man who unknowingly meets CIA agent Emma, portrayed by Catherine Haena Kim.
maddwolf.com

Fright Club: Apartment Horror

What a treat we have for this episode! Producer Alok Mishra and actor Naomi Grossman join us to talk about the ghost of Peter Lawford, grand theft auto, Jessica Lange, the obstacles facing independent filming and the best apartment-based horror movies. Let’s hit it!. 5. 1BR (2019) Written and...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy