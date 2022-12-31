Read full article on original website
Related
Onwards and upwards: music, film, art and more to inspire change
If you were a teenager in the 00s, the lyrical triptych of blank page, dirty window and rain on skin is likely to conjure up a deep sense of nostalgia. Popularised internationally as the theme song to teen reality drama The Hills, Natasha Bedingfield’s Unwritten is Here Comes the Sun for the MySpace generation, an anthem of infectious resolve and main character energy that encourages the listener to embrace the joys of their uncertain future. Teens of today would no doubt find it terminally cheesy, but whether you’re rallying yourself to rejoin the gym or committing to self-love after a messy breakup, you can’t deny that it still feels good. Jenessa Williams.
Of Course Anna Sorokin Has Made $340,000 Selling Her Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Art
After attempting to climb the New York City social ladder as a wannabe German heiress, could notorious con artist Anna Sorokin be making her post-prison comeback as, wait for it, an actual artist? It seems the convicted scammer, who went by the name Anna Delvey during her grifting escapades, has found a new passion—creating and selling her own prints from her Lower East Side apartment while under house arrest. So far, she’s made $340,000, according to the New York Post. The works include original paintings and sketches that range from $250 to $250,000 in price. Lawyers, tech entrepreneurs and Saturday Night Live alum Chloe Fineman are reported to...
BBC
Emancipation movie: The true story of 'Whipped Peter' in Will Smith's new film
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
Vice
Photographing Gen X club culture of the late 90s
This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Royalty Issue, no. 370, Winter 2022. Order your copy here. In an interview with Channel 4 back in 1994 — his final before passing away — the writer and journalist Dennis Potter shared these poignant words: “We forget or tend to forget that life can only be defined in the present tense; it is, and it is now only... The only thing you know for sure is the present tense”. Dennis had terminal cancer at the time of the interview, but believed that nowness had become “so vivid that, in a perverse sort of way, I’m almost serene.”
Harper's Bazaar
The best new fiction books to read in 2023
A new year means a fresh list of exciting new fiction releases, and 2023 is determined not to disappoint. There are major literary moments, from titans of letters – like Bret Easton Ellis' first novel in 13 years – long-awaited releases from beloved writers back on form, like Diana Evans (following her cult last novel, Ordinary People), with a heart-breaking post-Grenfell narrative; the second novel of Emma Cline, who stunned the world with her 2016 debut, The Girls; and the latest release from one of America's most exhilarating talents, Brandon Taylor.
anothermag.com
Books in 2023: Fiction to Look Out for This Year
If your reading list is long and the piles of books on your nightstand never reduce, get ready for more of the same, as 2023 promises to be a year of stellar fiction. From masterful world-building to missing children, murder mystery and toxic masculinity, there is storytelling to suit any mood by some of the most exciting voices in literature today.
Fanny and Alexander: revisiting the haunting (and very, very long) Scandinavian classic
The Swedish period drama Fanny and Alexander opens with a shot of a puppet theatre on which are inscribed the words Ei blot til lyst – “not solely for pleasure”. This motto sets the tone for the unconventional and often unnerving tale that follows: despite the 1982 film revolving substantially around Christmas festivities, it is no Hallmark holiday bauble. Rather, from that first meticulous frame to its last, director Ingmar Bergman seeks to convey a complex and often confronting story about grief, autonomy, and navigating the acts of one’s life.
The folk philosophy of Bob Dylan: riffs, grifters, history – and a terrific playlist
Bob Dylan, sing-songwriter and Nobel laureate, has spent a career confounding expectations. What, then, should one expect of his new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song? Firstly, “modern song” should read “American modern song”, since almost all of the 66 songs discussed by Dylan are American. And by “modern”, we are talking mid-century, mostly from the 1940s to the 1960s. Stylistically and generically, the songs cover the Great American Songbook, folk, rock’n’roll, country, and so on. The Philosophy of Modern Song – Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster, 2022) Folk Music: A Bob Dylan Biography in Seven Songs – Greil Marcus (Yale University...
Top nature photographer Paul Nicklen tells all in Masters of Photography course
Over 50 lessons, the next generation of nature photographers can learn from one of the leading pros working in conservation
Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on Netflix, A Short Documentary About The “Beauty of Wild Spaces”
Filmed in 2019 in South India by director Kartiki Gonsalves, The Elephant Whisperers is a documentary short that aims to share the “beauty of wild spaces” in India and the world. THE ELEPHANT WHISPERERS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?. The Gist: Bomman and Bellie are two elephant caretakers...
Disney's Black mermaid is no breakthrough – just look at the literary subgenre of Black mermaid fiction
The best photography shows of 2022
The first UK exhibition of Roy DeCarava’s photography in more than 30 years was a sustained study in the quietly mesmeric power of light and shadow. Whether through formal portraits or mysterious landscapes and interiors, DeCarava imbued the everyday experience of Black urban life in America with a hushed reverence and formal rigour that brought to life a world that was all but invisible to the mainstream. This retrospective was a revelatory glimpse of a singular way of seeing that spanned six decades and constantly evaded the obvious. As his widow, Sherry Turner DeCarava, who curated the exhibition, put it: “He was defined by aesthetics, not just geography or sociology.”
‘Kaleidoscope’: The True Story of the $70 Billion Mystery That Inspired the Netflix Heist Series
Netflix's 'Kaleidoscope' is loosely inspired by the true story of the DTCC flood during Hurricane Sandy. Here's what happened.
Saint Laurent Taps Silver-Haired Directors, Naeem Khan to Be Honored
SILVER STREAK: Anthony Vaccarello stacked Saint Laurent’s latest men’s campaign with legendary filmmakers — all of them over the official retirement age. Silver hair — worn spiky by Jim Jarmusch and Pedro Almodóvar, slicked back by David Cronenberg and tousled by Abel Ferrera — and major attitude are the main takeaways from the black-and-white images by photographer David Sims.
Country diary: A tiny wonder in our midst
Brushing my fingers against the damp trunk of an ash tree, something gummy stuck to my hand. It had the adhesion of a slug, but was wetter and slicker. I stopped myself from immediately flicking it away as a piece of unidentified yuck and looked more closely. Perched on the...
‘Cinema Sabaya’ Review: Women Talking (and Filming) in Israel’s Excellent Oscar Submission
Israel’s submission for the international feature Oscar, the intimate, prize-winning drama “Cinema Sabaya,” is one of the country’s relatively few movies centering on a collaboration between Jews and Arabs. It follows a video workshop where eight women, four Jewish and four Muslim, are assigned to film their lives. As they share their footage, barriers are broken, beliefs are challenged and they learn more about each other and themselves. Based on helmer-writer Orit Fouks Rotem’s experience as a teacher and the real women she encountered, the film is full of life, love, humor and authenticity without being didactic. At the same...
A Legendary Illustrator Used Fairy Tales to Influence World War 1
How do you rally a nation behind a military campaign? As history has shown, wartime propaganda can take many forms and encompass numerous types of media. Some of these, like posters and films, have a long tradition of wartime activity. But there are some that are less widely-used which have nonetheless made an impact on different nations’ military mobilization — including, of all things, fairy tales.
booktrib.com
Taiwanese Author’s English Debut is a Musical Journey of Self-Discovery
“Anyone with enough experience can make up stories, but only those who truly understand the world have something meaningful to say.”. That quote, from a Nobel literature laureate, is used by a nameless piano tuner to describe what defines for him a widower grieving for his young wife in The Piano Tuner (Arcade), a novel by Taiwanese author Chiang-Sheng Kuo and his first published in English that will remind readers of Kazuo Ishiguro, Jennifer Egan, Viet Thanh Nguyen and Haruki Murakami.
psychologytoday.com
The Creative Process in the Writing of "The Iceman Cometh"
In Eugene O'Neill's outstanding play, The Iceman Cometh," he used the creative janusian process. O'Neill was preoccupied with thoughts and feelings of infidelity when writing the play. O'Neill also felt extremely guilty about his friend Jimmy Bythe's suicide. Eugene O’Neill, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, has been called...
