DENTON, Texas – Sophomore guard Denver Jones paced FIU with a game-high 24 points, though, the Panthers fell short to North Texas at The Super Pit on Saturday afternoon, 72-57. The loss drops FIU to 6-7 overall and 0-2 in the Conference USA, as the Mean Green move to 11-3 and 2-1 in the league.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO