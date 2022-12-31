Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
Record-Courier
Storm recovery continues to snarl services
As of early this morning there were still 166 NV Energy customers without power, with more than a quarter of them out since the record New Year’s Eve storm hammered Carson Valley four days ago. Recovering from the record New Year’s Eve storm will result in schools being closed...
2news.com
Storey County Residents Asked To Prepare For Next Winter Storm
The county says those living in higher elevations including Virginia City, Gold Hill and the Virginia City Highlands should prepare for heavy snowfall. Regionally, travel will be impacted by the storms including rain, snow at higher elevations and heavy winds starting this week.
Record-Courier
Douglas digging out after weekend snowstorm
As efforts continue to remove snow and restore power, Douglas County urges residents to prepare for the next round of winter storms. Douglas County is urging residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. “Our community should avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of...
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
KMPH.com
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Power company workers made a big dent in the number of outages overnight, with 657 homes and businesses reported to be without power at 6:30 a.m. That’s down from 1,541 at 5 a.m. There are still 71 outages to repair, and estimates remain 4-7 p.m. today, but it’s progress.
GV Wire
Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50
With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
Paradise Post
Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding
Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Highways to Tahoe close as consecutive winter storms could bring 8 feet of snow this week
Tahoe ski resorts will be ringing in the new year with plenty of fresh powder as consecutive winter storm systems in the coming week could dump as much as 8 feet of new snow on the northern Sierra Nevada. A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power. Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe. According to a Facebook post,...
Sierra Sun
Heavy snow continues to hit Tahoe on New Year’s Eve
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavy snow is expected to continue into the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday has a Winter Storm Warning in place through Sunday Jan. 1. “Snow levels will be 8000 to 8500 feet early this morning, but may drop lower...
2news.com
Records Broken and Snow Totals
Multiple records were set in Reno this month. Nine inches of snow fell at the Reno Airport on Saturday, December 31st, breaking the daily record for snowfall. The snow was heavy in nature with a lot of water content. Roads will be very icy Monday morning because of frozen puddles. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 30’s with some melting during the middle portion of the day before a much weaker system moves through Monday afternoon and evening. Several more inches of snow will fall in the Sierra and less than an inch in the valley.
Update On Condition Of Jeremy Renner Following Snow Plow Accident
He suffered from 'blunt chest trauma' and other injuries.
“Severe river flood warning” in the valley and Sierra
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a “severe river flood warning” on Saturday for Sacramento County and several surrounding counties. The included counties are: Alpine, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin. In Alpine County, minor flooding is predicted along the east fork of the Carson River near Gardenville from Saturday afternoon until […]
Record-Courier
Snow results in cancellation of flood advisory
A flood advisory for Carson Valley was canceled early after forecast rain turned entirely to snow. "The heavy rain has turned over to snow," forecasters said at 5:20 p.m. "Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures." A Fish Springs resident reported...
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada
“The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.
