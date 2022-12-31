ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

FOX Sports

UMass-Lowell takes home win streak into matchup with Maine

Maine Black Bears (6-7) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-2, 1-0 America East) BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Maine trying to extend its seven-game home winning streak. The River Hawks are 7-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 38.2 boards. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly paces the River Hawks with 8.6 rebounds.
ORONO, ME
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for Boston,...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Calvin leads Wright State against IUPUI after 31-point outing

Wright State Raiders (7-7, 0-3 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-11, 0-3 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -15; over/under is 137. BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Trey Calvin scored 31 points in Wright State's 78-64 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse. The Jaguars have gone 2-2 in...
FAIRBORN, OH
NBC Sports

How leadership of Bergeron, Foligno helped Bruins in Winter Classic win

BOSTON -- The Winter Classic isn't just another regular season game. It's much more than that. And through two periods of Monday afternoon's matchup at Fenway Park, the Boston Bruins were facing the possibility of suffering their most disappointing loss of the season. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 1-0 lead...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Tulane scores 16 late points, beats USC 46-45 in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tulane tight end Alex Bauman caught a 6-yard touchdown from Michael Pratt with 9 seconds left to cap a frantic finish by the 14th-ranked Green Wave in a 46-45 win over Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and No. 8 Southern California in the Cotton Bowl on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Santa Clara hosts Lewis and Pepperdine

Santa Clara Broncos (13-4, 1-1 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-8, 0-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on the Santa Clara Broncos after Maxwell Lewis scored 20 points in Pepperdine's 111-88 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Waves are 6-2 in home games. Pepperdine is fourth in the WCC with 15.5...
MALIBU, CA
FOX Sports

Tomlin's resolve, Pickett's progress fueling Steelers' rally

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the better part of three hours on Sunday night simply asking Kenny Pickett to not lose, essentially taking the ball out of their rookie quarterback's hands for long stretches with their season on the line in Baltimore. For the second straight week,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Bills-Bengals won't resume game this week, Week 18 unchanged

The NFL has informed the Bills and Bengals that their game suspended Monday night will not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a later date. The game was suspended in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
FOX Sports

Carter and Providence host No. 4 UConn

UConn Huskies (14-1, 3-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (12-3, 4-0 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts the No. 4 UConn Huskies after Devin Carter scored 22 points in Providence's 74-59 win against the DePaul Blue Demons. The Friars are 8-0 on their...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

Fenway Park transforms for NHL's 14th annual Winter Classic

BOSTON (AP) — Fenway Park, the majors’ oldest active ballpark, was transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic on Monday afternoon. With the logos of the two teams — the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins — hanging high atop the seats above the park’s fabled 37-foot Green Monster, the league’s annual marquee New Year’s event returned to Fenway for the second time. The Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins behind two third-period goals from Jake DeBrusk. Those usually clad in red and blue for the Boston Red Sox were replaced by thousands wearing black and gold (actually, the colors of both NHL teams), and they lined up around the soon-to-be 111-year old park hours before the faceoff.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Banged-up Blues put O’Reilly, Tarasenko on injured reserve

The St. Louis Blues put captain Ryan O'Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko on injured reserve Monday, the latest blows to a Western Conference contender looking to remain in the playoff race. The team said O’Reilly has a broken foot and Tarasenko an injured hand. O’Reilly is expected to be out...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

