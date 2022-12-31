Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
Pets Of The Week: Eve & Choco Puff
Eve is an exotic stunner of a cat – she’s mesmerizing to look at! This six pound tortoiseshell is 8 years old and just wants a cozy home to call her own. Her adoption fee is waived, and she’s spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Walk in adopters welcome 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. www.espanolahumane.org 505.753.8662. Courtesy/EH.
ladailypost.com
Y Movie Theater Fundraiser Caps 2022 Goal
Pizza, popcorn and beer (courtesy Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op) were some of the concessions available during the Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA. Photo by Jocelyn Chap. With the recent Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA, and the outpouring of community, sponsorship, and member support, the organization has met its year’s fundraising goal.
KOAT 7
Parties galore greet New Year in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You don't have to be in Times Square to know it's New Year's Eve. In Albuquerque, plans have been in place all over town for people to come and wave goodbye to 2022 and put out the welcome mat to 2023 without being in a huge crowd.
losalamosreporter.com
Happy New Year And Thank You From The Los Alamos Reporter
Happy New Year to Los Alamos Reporter readers in Los Alamos and beyond. Thank you for your support throughout 2022. The Los Alamos Reporter had 2.6 million views in the last year, which is certainly something to be proud of. Sharing this three-minute version of Auld Land Syne by the Choral Scholars of University College Dublin. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_6Vs8pADrQ&list=RDW_6Vs8pADrQ&index=1.
ladailypost.com
Skaters Wait For Zamboni To Clean Ice At County Rink
A crowd of skaters wait for the Zamboni to clean the ice recently at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
metalconstructionnews.com
A Community Gathering Place
The Westgate Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., is the first new public use facility built in more than 25 years in this area of the city. To ensure the new center met the community’s needs, the community was engaged in the design process, expressing a desire for a large, welcoming lobby, computer lab, large fitness room, game room, activity rooms and natural light.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ladailypost.com
Skaters Take To The Ice At County Rink
Skaters take to the ice recently at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Crisp Leaves Under Glittering Ice
Daily Postcard: A small pile of c risp leaves under a glittering layer of ice on the ground early this morning on Mesa Verde Street in White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
ladailypost.com
Strange Trio Hosts Traffic Cones In White Rock
The Strange Trio sculpture standing at the entrance to Overlook Park hosts a trio of traffic cones recently in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
LALT To Perform ‘8x10s: 7 Come 11’ Jan. 6-21
Los Alamos Little Theatre (LALT) will perform “8x10s: 7 Come 11” Jan. 6-21 at the Performing Arts Center, 1670 Nectar Street. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with a matinee 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. This is the seventh time LALT has offered this format of individual...
ladailypost.com
SFCC ‘Immortal’ Exhibition Opening Jan. 26-March 9, 2023
A Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) exhibition “IMMORTAL” will have their opening reception 2 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, in the SFCC Visual Arts Gallery for seven potters/ceramic artists from SFCC who have passed in the last two years. Featuring the work of Juliet Calabi, Michelle Goodman,...
ladailypost.com
Upstart Crows Of Santa Fe Kicks Off 2023 With Six Performances Of Shakespeare’s ‘King Henry IV, Part 1’
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe will have six performances of Shakespeare’s ‘King Henry IV, Part 1’ at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab beginning Jan. 20. Courtesy/Upstart Crows. Upstart Crows of Santa Fe kicks off 2023 with six performances of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab.
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
ladailypost.com
Shin: Happy New Years 2023!
This marks 26 years of providing eye care to this community. Someone told me recently that I’m aging along with my patients! Indeed, I now have first hand experience with the changes that happen as we get older. Things really do fall apart after 50, including our eyes. Preventative...
KOAT 7
Westside Emergency Housing Center expands resources for people living in cars
Safe open spaces have been a controversial debate topic among city officials — but one organization is testing how it works out for them. The organization "Heading Home" offers assistance to those who need it across Albuquerque — and is now expanding with its own safe open space.
ladailypost.com
‘Taiji As Spiritual Practice’ Classes Begin Feb. 11
Twelve weeks of instructions in the philosophy and practice of Yang Style Taiji 24 Forms, Taiji Qigong 18 Forms and The Eight Brocades are being offered 9-10 a.m. Saturdays beginning Feb. 11 at Fellowship Hall, in the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos at 1738 North Sage St. This class is...
Driver slams through Old Town school fence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque New Year’s Eve event
It was not a Happy New Year for some, who left celebrations at a popular bar in the heights only to find their cars booted or even towed.
