Georgia-Ohio State: Numbers, reaction to Bulldogs' comeback win

Just before ringing in the new year, we got the second College Football Playoff semifinal as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs , the defending national champions, defeated the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes , 42-41 .

The CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta was a de facto home game for the Bulldogs, who will move on to face the TCU Horned Frogs in the national championship.



Georgia entered today as one of three FBS teams that had not allowed 21-plus points in any half this season, but that quickly changed as Ohio State jumped out to a 28-24 halftime lead. With quarterback Stetson Bennett leading the way, Georgia fought back after trailing for most of the game.

The Bulldogs nearly doubled their second-half offensive production on Arian Smith 's 76-yard touchdown reception alone. Before that play, they had only 77 offensive yards in the second half.

Here are some of the biggest numbers and reactions from the last college football game of 2022:

109 seconds : The Bulldogs led for a total of 55 seconds in the first half and 54 seconds in the second half.

Georgia's short-lived lead was challenged in the game's final seconds, but Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed what would have been the game-winning field goal -- and it caught the eye of notable Buckeyes fan and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James .

19 : Thanks to Georgia's impressive comeback, teams leading by at least 14 points at any point of the fourth quarter are now 19-1 in CFP games.

Local Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper weighed in on the Big Ten's two CFP losses.

190 : Bennett closed the game by going 10-of-12 for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

He finished with 398 total passing yards.

The Mailman delivered when it mattered most, and his 190 pass yards are the most any player has ever had in the fourth quarter of a CFP game.

2 : Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is now 39-2 when having a 14-point lead in a game. But the two losses have come on college football's biggest stage. The first loss came against Clemson in the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal.

164 : Entering today Ohio State was 164-1 when leading by at least 14 points in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs made that 164-2.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.