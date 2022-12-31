ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Badger Marseco Girls Basketball Tournament: Ranieli’s scoring, strong second halves lead Pittston Area to title

Wyoming Area’s Halle Kranson (white jersey) craddles the ball as Pittston Area’s Ava Callahan attempts to get control of the ball during the first round of the Anthony D. Marseco Memorial tournament at Old Forge High School. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Daniella Ranieli took over in the third quarter Thursday night, allowing Pittston Area to take control on the way to a 64-49 victory over the host team in the championship game of the Anthony “Badger” Marseco Tournament at Old Forge.

The sophomore guard scored 13 of her game-high 28 points in the third quarter to help the Lady Patriots expand a 30-24 halftime lead to 52-34.

Ranieli hit two 3-pointers in the quarter. She wound up with 18 second-half points and four total 3-pointer in the game.

Maddie Karp added 14 points and Ava Callahan 11. They joined Ranieli in picking up the slack when Kallie Booth, the team’s leading scorer coming into the game, fouled out with just four points.

The second quarter was the only one in which Old Forge slowed Ranieli down, but Karp responded with seven points and Callahan hit two of her three 3-pointers during the quarter.

Talia Piragas led the Lady Devils with 22 points, including 16 in the first half to keep the game close.

Jewlya MCullon added 10 points in the loss.

Wyoming Area 65, Hanover Area 8

Morgan Janeski scored 25 points to lead Wyoming Area through Thursday’s consolation game.

The Lady Warriors dominated on the boards and their defense shut out the Lady Hawkeyes for the entire second half.

Wyoming Area scored the game’s final 31 points, beginning with the last nine of the first half.

The Lady Warriors also had a 31-2 run in the first half.

Janeski scored 12 of her points in the first quarter and Wyoming Area completed the run with the first 12 points of the second quarter for a 35-5 lead.

Halle Kranson added 15 points in the win and Jocelyn Williams had 4.

Olivia Rome grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, Anna Wisnewski had nine and Williams and Olivia Allen added eight each.

Wyoming Area is 6-4 and fourth out of seven teams in the race for seeds in the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

Pittston Area 47, Wyoming Area 38

Pittston Area needed a second-half comeback to get past Wyoming Area in Tuesday’s tournament opener.

The Lady Patriots ran off the first 17 points of the third quarter for a 31-19 lead.

Wyoming Area answered with an 11-2 run over the last three minutes of the quarter to get back within 33-30.

Daniella Ranieli and Kallie Booth brought the Lady Patriots back.

Ranieli had 15 of her 20 points in the second half while Booth had 14 of her 17.

Booth got it started with 12 points in the third quarter.

Ranieli helped finish off the Lady Warriors by going 6-for-6 from the line for eight points in the fourth quarter. She was 8-for-8 in the game.

Pittston Area made all 10 of its fourth-quarter free throws, with Booth and Maddie Karp hitting two each, to finish 15-for-18.

Morgan Janeski led Wyoming Area with 12 points and seven rebounds. Halle Kranson hit a 3-pointer in each of the first three quarters to add nine points.

Old Forge 60, Hanover Area 8

Jewlya McCullon (12), Talia Piragas (11) and Leah Domiano (10) all scored in double figures during Tuesday’s semifinal rout.

Old Forge led 18-0 after one quarter.

