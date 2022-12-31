Patriots, Warriors selected to football all-star team

Five players from Division 2 champion Pittston Area and two from Wyoming Area were named to the first team when the Times Leader announced its all-Wyoming Valley Conference football team in its Christmas Day edition.

Lineman David Sudo, linebacker Drew Menendez and back Rob Barbieri represented Pittston Area on defense while wide receiver Kevin Lockett and lineman Jake Mills made it on offense.

Both Wyoming Area selections came on offense. Aaron Crossley made the team as a running back and Ethan Speece as a lineman.

Barbieri supported Pittston Area’s run defense, making 115 tackles, 63 of them solo. He forced two fumbles and recovered one.

Menendez made 110 tackles, intercepted four passes, had two sacks and forced two fumbles.

Sudo had four sacks, eight tackles for losses, seven quarterback hurries and 66 tackles.

Lockett made the team for the second time after catching 43 passes for 735 yards and nine touchdowns. He had four 100-yard receiving games.

Mills helped protect the passer as the left tackle and was also a strong run blocker.

Crossley set Wyoming Area’s single-season record for rushing yards with 2,115 yards. He set another record with a seven-touchdown game and averaged 9.5 yards per carry on the season.

Speece had 30 pancake blocks as the top blocker in Crossley’s record-setting season.

Pittston Area had three second-team offensive selections – quarterback Drew DeLucca, running back Harry Pugliese and lineman Nick Sciandra.

Wyoming Area’s Joe Marranca made the team as a defensive lineman.