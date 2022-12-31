ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Pittston Area Wrestling: Everitt places second at Conestoga

By Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 3 days ago

Pittston Area’s Julian Everitt won four bouts to reach the 145-pound final before settling for second place in the Neil Turner Memorial Holiday Classic Wednesday and Thursday at Conestoga Valley High School.

The Patriots placed 15th in the 32-team field with 72½ points. They were part of a group of seven teams from 13th and 19th place packed within 8½ points of each other between 76½ and 68.

Central Dauphin ran away with the team title over Central York, 241-162.

Everitt opened with a 9-2 decision over Andrew Soltzfoos from Conestoga Valley, then pinned Robert Howard from Waynesboro in 1:43. He pulled out two-point decisions in the quarterfinals and semifinals, beating Mifflin County’s Jacob Cunningham, 7-5, and Central York’s Wyatt Dillon, 4-2.

Central Dauphin’s Matt Repos defeated Everitt, 5-1, in the final.

Brody Spindler finished eighth at 215 pounds.

Everitt, James Spindler (160), Jacob Aftewicz (152), Brody Spindler (215) and David Sudo (285) all reached the quarterfinals. James Spindler got there with a pin and technical fall in the first two rounds.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Earth Conservancy fields and gates damaged in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The rain was only adding insult to injury at the fields that span between Hanover Township and Sugar Notch, left damaged by trespassing ATV riders. "Well, we were notified just this morning of some damage that happened to some of our soccer fields," said Terry Ostrowski, President and CEO of the Earth Conservancy. "So we came up here, this is on Earth Conservancy land, this is land that we allow both for use for soccer and for youth football."
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Many area events planned for Anthracite Mining History Month

WILKES-BARRE — Professor Bob Wolensky, the Anthracite Heritage Foundation and King’s College this week announced that a regional observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month will take place during January. A variety of programs will be featured in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazle Township, Ashley, Plymouth, Nanticoke, Pittston, Bethlehem, Shamokin, and...
ASHLEY, PA
Newswatch 16

Winter warm-up driving golfers to the green

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Typically we don't think of the golf course as a busy place in January, but on this day, that is the case. Rolling Pines Golf Course near Berwick was the place to be. "Hey, out enjoying a great day golfing in January. How about that?...
BERWICK, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Long-awaited Hibachi grill opening this month in Downtown Bethlehem

Downtown Bethlehem’s dining scene is getting ready to smoke and sizzle. The long-awaited Steak & Steel Hibachi plans to officially open once its final city inspection is completed on Jan. 9, Rob Lewis, a partner with the restaurateur group that owns the business, told lehighvalleylive.com Tuesday. The group of about 20 other partners also operates the popular Jim Thorpe-based MYST gastropub, which specializes in sushi and Hibachi in Carbon County, as well as about a half dozen other Asian-inspired eateries nationally.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Berwick non-profit to start business course for teenagers

BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Teen Center has been around for more than five years as a youth-led after-school program. "We do STEM programming. We do cooking classes. We have tutoring and academic services through different grant funding we receive. We also have counselors on site," Teresa Peters said.
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies after fire in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a fire last week in Luzerne County. The fire happened on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment Building along Exeter Avenue in West Pittston. According to the Luzerne County coroner, Edward Zalepa died at the scene. The cause of his death...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County DA announces new second-in-command

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County district attorney announced a change to his staff. Gavin Holihan will take over on Jan. 9 as first assistant district attorney, DA Jim Martin said in a news release Tuesday. That's the position directly under the district attorney, meaning Holihan will fill in for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man dies in West Pittston apartment fire

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner confirms that a man has died due to injuries from an apartment fire in West Pittston. According to coroner Jill Mathews, Edward Zalepa, 68, died after a fire occurred on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment in the 500 block of Exeter Avenue. Zalepa was pronounced […]
PITTSTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Red Cross helping 11 after fire in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Three cats died in a house fire Monday morning in Luzerne County. The fire broke out just before 9:30 a.m. along New Hancock Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officials say five people and a dog were rescued from the third story while the flames burned the back of the building.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27.com

Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman shot at club in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, Pa. — State troopers are investigating a shooting at the Diamond Club along North Keyser Avenue in Old Forge. It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say several people gathered in the VIP parking lot of the club, and that's where the shooting occurred. A 34-year-old...
OLD FORGE, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

968
Followers
2K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy