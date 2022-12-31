Pittston Area Wrestling: Everitt places second at Conestoga

Pittston Area’s Julian Everitt won four bouts to reach the 145-pound final before settling for second place in the Neil Turner Memorial Holiday Classic Wednesday and Thursday at Conestoga Valley High School.

The Patriots placed 15th in the 32-team field with 72½ points. They were part of a group of seven teams from 13th and 19th place packed within 8½ points of each other between 76½ and 68.

Central Dauphin ran away with the team title over Central York, 241-162.

Everitt opened with a 9-2 decision over Andrew Soltzfoos from Conestoga Valley, then pinned Robert Howard from Waynesboro in 1:43. He pulled out two-point decisions in the quarterfinals and semifinals, beating Mifflin County’s Jacob Cunningham, 7-5, and Central York’s Wyatt Dillon, 4-2.

Central Dauphin’s Matt Repos defeated Everitt, 5-1, in the final.

Brody Spindler finished eighth at 215 pounds.

Everitt, James Spindler (160), Jacob Aftewicz (152), Brody Spindler (215) and David Sudo (285) all reached the quarterfinals. James Spindler got there with a pin and technical fall in the first two rounds.