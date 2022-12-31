LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech begins the 2023 calendar year by hosting No. 3 Kansas at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena. As a program, Tech has beat a top-10 opponent in eight straight seasons, a top-5 opponent seven in a row and has 27 wins over top-10 teams in program history. The Red Raiders (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) are coming off a 67-61 loss at TCU last Saturday to open Big 12 play, while the Jayhawks (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) rallied from a halftime deficit to earn a 69-67 home win over Oklahoma State. Tech is on a 29-game home winning streak coming with an 8-0 home record this season. TTU and KU split their regular-season matchups with the home teams winning last season, including Tech taking a 75-67 win on January 8, 2022 in Lubbock. The Red Raiders and Jayhawks met in the Big 12 Championship final with KU securing a 74-65 in in Kansas City before making its National Championship run in the NCAA Tournament.

