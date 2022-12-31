ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pokesreport.com

Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State 67 -- West Virginia 60

Jan. 2, 2022 | Stillwater, OK (Gallagher-Iba Arena) Updated Records: Oklahoma State 9-5 overall, 1-1 Big 12 I West Virginia 10-4 overall, 0-2 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points - Bryce Thompson - 15, Assists - John-Michael Wright - 4, Rebounds - Kalib Boone, Tyreek Smith - 6 West Virginia...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Hangs on for 67-60 Win Over West Virginia

STILLWATER – With former Oklahoma State great Marcus Smart sitting courtside, Oklahoma State won a defensive-heavy game over West Virginia, 67-60, to earn its first win of conference play. With the win, the Cowboys move to 9-5 on the season, 1-1 in Big 12 play. It was an important...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Cowgirls Lose Big 12 Opener to Surging No. 22 Kansas

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end with an 80-65 loss at the hands of No. 22 Kansas on Saturday afternoon in front of 2,973 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. In the Big 12 opener for both schools, OSU fell...
STILLWATER, OK
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: West Virginia vs. Kansas State prediction, odds and pick – 12/31/2022

The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our West Virginia Kansas State prediction and pick. The West Virginia Mountaineers have lost only twice this season, falling to unbeaten and No. 1 Purdue and dropping a game to the Xavier Musketeer team which just defeated previously unbeaten and No. 2 UConn. Those are obviously losses no one can complain about. They certainly do not hurt WVU’s resume. The Mountaineers have wins over Florida and UAB. Those are their best two results. UAB might be an NCAA Tournament team. Florida has an outside chance but is not a clear-cut NCAA Tournament team at this point. West Virginia needs higher-end wins on its resume. The arrival of Big 12 Conference action gives the Mountaineers a chance to boost their profile. The Big 12 is known as the toughest top-to-bottom conference in college basketball with no easy road trips and no easy outs. Any Big 12 road win is a great win. West Virginia begins that pursuit in Manhattan, Kan.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
MANHATTAN, KS
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama DB takes aim at CFP committee after Sugar Bowl

Former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson fired shots at the College Football Playoff committee after Alabama defeated Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl. Jackson appeared to be watching the Michigan and TCU matchup in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl when he made it clear he felt neither team should have got the nod over Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Message

Alabama didn't take Kansas State lightly this Saturday, that's for sure. After falling behind early, Nick Saban's squad put up 45 points to finish this season on a positive note. Following the team's Sugar Bowl victory, Saban said, "I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

