Huntsville, AL

AL.com

Body of missing Huntsville man found in pond

The body of a man missing since Saturday was pulled from a pond in Huntsville Monday, according to police. Sgt. Rosalind White said the body of Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, was pulled from the water near Colonial Grand Apartments about 2:20 p.m. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to Lady...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police release identity of man found dead in pond

The Huntsville Police Department has identified the man found dead Monday in a pond. Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, was found in the 100 block of Edgewater Drive about 2:20 p.m. Police said the victim is believed to be a person reported missing Saturday night after leaving a family home. At this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

18-year-old killed in Albertville crash

An 18-year-old driver died in an Albertville crash. The Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent’s Office announced early Monday that it responded to a crash in the area of 301 South Hambrick Street in Albertville. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Albertville Fire, Marshall Medical Centers EMS,...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
AL.com

Man dies in Jackson County Jail, ALEA investigating

The death of a man in the Jackson County Jail is under investigation. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the man, whose name has not been released, died early this morning. No foul play is suspected at this time, Harnen said. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County juvenile killed in Marshall County crash

A DeKalb County teenager was killed in a late Sunday crash in Marshall County. The 17-year-old victim from Crossville was involved in a two-vehicle collision about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The teen was fatally injured when the 2020 Dodge Charger they were driving collided...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

