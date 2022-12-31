Read full article on original website
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Body of missing Huntsville man found in pond
The body of a man missing since Saturday was pulled from a pond in Huntsville Monday, according to police. Sgt. Rosalind White said the body of Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, was pulled from the water near Colonial Grand Apartments about 2:20 p.m. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to Lady...
Madison Co. Grand jury deems April 2022 shooting at Triana home as ‘self-defense’
TRIANA, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2022 investigation of a death at a Triana home ended with a conclusion of “self-defense,” according to authorities. Jaycen Tori Ervin, age 47, was found in April 2022 at a home on Ervin Lane in Triana suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Ervin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Huntsville Police investigating bar shooting resulting in 2 injuries
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:00 AM...
Traffic stop leads to ‘dog apprehension’ in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by 'dog apprehension" after an attempted traffic stop Sunday afternoon.
Trial rescheduled for accused teenage killer Mason Sisk
Defense attorneys for Mason Sisk are expected to appear in court Tuesday for a status hearing ahead of the accused teen murderer's new trial.
Bond denied for Athens capital murder suspect
Ky'Ruan Yarbrough, the man charged with capital murder after a shooting on New Year's Day, was denied bond Tuesday at a pretrial hearing.
Police searching for suspect after 2 people found injured with gunshot wounds
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting call early Monday morning.
Shoals man convicted of stabbing man 14 times up for parole
In November 2005, Allen Jerome Hankins died after being stabbed 14 times during a fight with a neighbor at the Colbert Square Apartments in Sheffield.
Alabama man charged after obscene material found on devices, police said
An Alabama man has been charged with possession of obscene material, police said. Russ Alan Miller, 57, of Decatur, Alabama, was arrested Monday at his residence following a weeks’ long investigation led to the discovery of obscene material allegedly depicting children under the age of 17 performing obscene acts for Miller.
'She was a light:' Sister of Athens domestic violence shooting victim speaks out
A Limestone County family is grieving the loss of a vibrant young mom who police say is believed to be the victim of a deadly domestic violence shooting on New Year's Day. Athens Police say 26-year-old Alexis Garth died at Huntsville Hospital after being shot multiple times. Garth's entire family...
18-year-old killed in Albertville crash
An 18-year-old driver died in an Albertville crash. The Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent’s Office announced early Monday that it responded to a crash in the area of 301 South Hambrick Street in Albertville. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Albertville Fire, Marshall Medical Centers EMS,...
Two teenagers killed in Marshall County crashes in less than 24 hours
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers including a United States Marine were killed in separate crashes that occurred in Marshall County over the last 24 hours. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office also says that an 18-year-old was killed in a separate crash in Albertville. Family has identified the...
Inmate dies in Jackson County custody: Sheriff’s Office
Jackson County Sheriff's Office's Rockey Harnen confirmed that there was an "in-custody death."
2 teens killed in separate crashes in north Alabama
Two crashes on Sunday night have claimed the lives of two teenagers, authorities said.
Man dies in Jackson County Jail, ALEA investigating
The death of a man in the Jackson County Jail is under investigation. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the man, whose name has not been released, died early this morning. No foul play is suspected at this time, Harnen said. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
Traffic stop leads to heavy police presence in Huntsville; driver taken into custody
One person was arrested in Huntsville on Sunday afternoon after failing to stop for police. Officers initiated a traffic stop at Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake Road for a traffic violation when the driver didn't stop. The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Winchester Road. This...
DeKalb County juvenile killed in Marshall County crash
A DeKalb County teenager was killed in a late Sunday crash in Marshall County. The 17-year-old victim from Crossville was involved in a two-vehicle collision about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The teen was fatally injured when the 2020 Dodge Charger they were driving collided...
