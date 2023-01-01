Vehicle pursuit on I-70 leads to seizure of suspected fentanyl, other narcotics 00:34

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after attempting to elude police, leading deputies to discover large amounts of fentanyl and other narcotics.

According to authorities, investigators of the multijurisdictional Special Problems Enforcement and Response Team and Garfield County Sheriff's Office contacted a vehicle near Rifle for driving recklessly.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say the suspect, Dylan Thomas Zweygardt decided to elude officers which caused a pursuit on I-70 headed toward Grand Junction.

Spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle as the driver continued a few more miles until it came to a complete stop near the Garfield and Mesa County line.

Dylan Thomas Zweygardt Colorado Department of Corrections

Officers say both rear tires were disintegrated.

Officers searched the driver's vehicle and discovered a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills along with several other narcotics.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Zweygardt was arrested now faces at least 13 charges, including several counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute, eluding and driving under the influence. He was booked into the Garfield County Jail.

In 2010, Zweygardt was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide after allegedly running a stop sign and slamming into an SUV, killing a 13-year-old boy and his mother in Castle Rock. He was later convicted of criminally negligent homicide. He appealed that decision, but the court upheld the conviction. He was sentenced to four years; two years for each victim.

His arrest in that incident led investigators to charge him in an Aurora burglary that he was a suspect in.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, Zweygardt was on Parole in Denver County and has 15 individual prison sentences stemming from at least four separate incidents from 2010 through 2020, most of which are out of Arapahoe County. Those include the burglary case, the vehicular homicide case, an attempted escape from prison and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

He was on parole when he was arrested Friday.