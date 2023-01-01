ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

Vehicle pursuit on I-70 leads to seizure of suspected fentanyl, other narcotics

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIFil_0jzsG51D00

Vehicle pursuit on I-70 leads to seizure of suspected fentanyl, other narcotics 00:34

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after attempting to elude police, leading deputies to discover large amounts of fentanyl and other narcotics.

According to authorities, investigators of the multijurisdictional Special Problems Enforcement and Response Team and Garfield County Sheriff's Office contacted a vehicle near Rifle for driving recklessly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTNeF_0jzsG51D00
Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say the suspect, Dylan Thomas Zweygardt decided to elude officers which caused a pursuit on I-70 headed toward Grand Junction.

Spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle as the driver continued a few more miles until it came to a complete stop near the Garfield and Mesa County line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dI6gz_0jzsG51D00
Dylan Thomas Zweygardt Colorado Department of Corrections

Officers say both rear tires were disintegrated.

Officers searched the driver's vehicle and discovered a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills along with several other narcotics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c34Gs_0jzsG51D00
Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Zweygardt was arrested now faces at least 13 charges, including several counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute, eluding and driving under the influence. He was booked into the Garfield County Jail.

In 2010, Zweygardt was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide after allegedly running a stop sign and slamming into an SUV, killing a 13-year-old boy and his mother in Castle Rock. He was later convicted of criminally negligent homicide. He appealed that decision, but the court upheld the conviction. He was sentenced to four years; two years for each victim.

His arrest in that incident led investigators to charge him in an Aurora burglary that he was a suspect in.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, Zweygardt was on Parole in Denver County and has 15 individual prison sentences stemming from at least four separate incidents from 2010 through 2020, most of which are out of Arapahoe County. Those include the burglary case, the vehicular homicide case, an attempted escape from prison and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

He was on parole when he was arrested Friday.

Comments / 26

carmela Vigil
3d ago

what all the crap he only got 4 years for the death of 2 people who the he'll was the judge I bet if it was one his family they would have gotten life but no 4 hears give the judge a hand not I pray for there family members

Reply(2)
15
shirin spring
3d ago

Only 2 years for each death??!!! I'm speechless... that's BS! He has been going in and out of prison for criminal charges. It clearly shows that he hasn't learned anything and doesn't care about being a good human being! He took their life because he was under the influence... Where is the justice here?!

Reply(1)
15
default-avatar
Vickie McClellan Benson
3d ago

Our judicial system needs serious changes. This is outrageous. 15 prison sentences and he's out on parole? And people wonder why others take the law into their own hands. I can not imagine how that family feels about a 4 year sentence for the loss of 2 people. Disgusting. The laws need changed, the judges need changed & our society, as a whole, needs to make criminals accountable for their actions. A slap on the wrist doesn't do it. This is prove time after time after time with repeat criminals. Is there another Australia somewhere that we can ship these people to so they can prey on each other, and not law abiding people?

Reply
11
Related
KREX

Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Grand Junction Chief of Police down to 2 candidates

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction is hosting an event for the two finalists for Chief of Police this week. Previously, the city had three finalists, but one candidate withdrew his application. The two final candidates remaining include Matt Smith, Interim Chief of Police for the City of Grand Junction, and […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Funeral home owner accused of selling body parts gets 20 years in prison

A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge.Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.U.S. authorities said that on dozens of occasions, Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, who also pleaded guilty to mail fraud, transferred bodies or body parts to third parties for research without families' knowledge.U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello in Grand Junction also sentenced Koch...
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Early morning semi accident injured at least one

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An early Monday morning crash between a car and a semi truck mangled the car and injured at least one person on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, say police. The Grand Junction Police Department says that a semi truck was...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Delta County searching for missing duck hunter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Bad weather forced Delta County Sheriff’s Office to dial back its recent search for a man who went missing just days before the Christmas holiday. Wayne Phillips, age 51, went out for a day of duck hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area on Dec. 21, but he never […]
DELTA COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado

A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

New Grand Junction Colorado Burger Joint Announces Opening Date

A new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant will be opening its doors very soon. The opening date has been announced. Residents of Grand Junction have anxiously awaited the opening of Culver's at 582 24 1/2 Road. The employees are in training, and doors will open soon at the area's newest restaurant.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Next winter storm arriving tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Daily Planet

Joe Cocker’s Mad Dog Ranch for sale

Want to live like a rockstar? Then look no further than the Mad Dog Ranch in Crawford, which is about 117 miles north of Telluride. Nestled in the heart of the North Fork Valley in southwestern Colorado, Mad Dog Ranch is a true masterpiece artfully created by its previous owner and late rock legend Joe Cocker. An inspired 15,873-square-foot English estate on 316 acres, the home, which was built in 1994, enjoys unmatched peace and privacy, as well as stunning vistas of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak and the surrounding West Elk Mountains from its own private box canyon paradise. Undoubtedly the most luxurious retreat in the state of Colorado, the home itself is absolute perfection. Warm and inviting, yet exquisitely elegant, award-winning architect John D. Kelley achieved perfection when he harmoniously introduced old-world style to modern mountain living.
CRAWFORD, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
93K+
Followers
30K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy