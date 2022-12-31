On Dec. 8, tech founder and fast-food memorabilia collector Cabel Sasser tweeted about a shocking development in Pacific Northwest snacking. Sasser noted the national availability of Hood River-based Juanita’s tortilla chips, with a caveat: “In the Pacific NW they’re still Juanita’s. Everywhere else they are now JUANTONIO’S!!?!”

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO