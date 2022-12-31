Read full article on original website
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rd
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rd
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook Account
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charlotte
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
print only
For the 123rd Christmas Bird Count, several hundred people scoured all types of habitats from Pittsburgh’s three rivers to the brushy fields of Hartwood Acres in Indiana Township. There are never enough boots on the ground for the longest-running community science project in the United States, said Jim Bonner,...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Polar Bears take the plunge into 2023
PITTSBURGH — Here's one way to start off the new year: a plunge into the Monongahela River. The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Plunge had hundreds of people up early this morning for a cause very close to our hearts. The air temperatures weren't bad Sunday morning, but the Mon? That's...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center
You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
Hundreds turn out for annual Polar Plunge in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds took a dip in the Youghiogheny River for a Polar Plunge in Fayette County. The event was hosted by the Connellsville Polar Bear Club and has been held for 19 years. Participants took a run into the 4-foot-deep river at 11 a.m. Event organizers asked...
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
Residents concerned about pieces falling off California Avenue Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Residents in the city's North Side are concerned about a bridge's condition. People living near the California Avenue Bridge said pieces of the bridge have been falling off of it. They want something done before someone gets hurt. Chunks of metal and rusted steel sit at the corner of McClure Avenue and Eckert Street on the North Side. "It almost hit me. It was scary," said Marcie Kemmler, who has a house under the bridge and owns a restaurant there. She said it has been deteriorating for the last few years but it's getting worse. "There are pieces...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley's Little Garden Club celebrates 100 years
The Little Garden Club of Sewickley celebrated its 100th Anniversary at its traditional Christmas luncheon on Dec. 8 at Allegheny Country Club. President Lauren McLeod opened the presentation by introducing the 100th Committee members — Fran Merryman, Nancy Hansen, Britt Eubanks, Elizabeth Sykes, Annie Gensheimer and Diane Meakem. The committee shared highlights of where past members directed their energies since the club’s inception in 1922.
Flood concerns rise in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Heavy rain has people in Fayette County keeping an eye on backyard creeks and streets that flood on a regular basis. In Uniontown, the raging waters of Red Stone Creek crept ever so close to its banks on Tuesday. Dave Carney's automotive shop is just a few feet away."On the other side of the creek wall, I have a paint marker system to where I have 1 through 5, like DEFCON 5,4,3. And we were at DEFCON 2 this morning. And we were almost at DEFCON 1."Carney's concern is well warranted based on years past."I've been here...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
Residents of condemned Roosevelt Building struggle to find housing after fire
Three weeks after a fire struck the Roosevelt Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, some residents of the now condemned building are still looking for replacement housing to varying degrees of success. Louis Tolomeo, 80, has lived in the Roosevelt Building on the corner of Penn Avenue and Sixth Street for seven...
fox5dc.com
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
messengerpaper.com
Historical Society Presents Program on Coal Mining and Mine Water
Have you ever wondered what is going on right beneath your feet? Most area residents are aware that this region was widely mined for years and that remnants of the area’s coal mining past can be found everywhere, but most know little about the underground world beneath them. At...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Allegheny Land Trust Offers Plenty of Green Spaces for Recreation and Contemplation (Mon., 1/2/23)
Speaking of Pittsburgh’s best-kept secrets: Have you heard of Allegheny Land Trust? The nonprofit maintains “Green Spaces” across the city and into the suburbs and exurbs. There’s a bunch of them, open daily for activities ranging from relaxed walks to biking, birding, and even camping. Wingfield Pines, south of Downtown, is a reclaimed strip-mining area. Audubon Greenway in Sewickley is notably bike-able. Emerald View Park on the slopes of Mt. Washington offers wooded trails with, as the name implies, great views. And Sycamore Island—in the Allegheny River, just a few miles upstream from the Point—is singularly cool. Reachable only by boat, it’s a patch of undisturbed nature where one can camp overnight (get a permit in advance) almost within shouting distance of the city limits. But don’t shout; check it out. The Land Trust has 22 Green Spaces overall, having added Girty’s Woods in the Shaler/Millvale communities under its protection. The Land Trust has also now secured a tract in Churchill Valley. (M.V.)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby
New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
kidsburgh.org
18 January family events in Pittsburgh you won’t want to miss
Photo above by Michal Janek via Unsplash. Kick off the new year with Kidsburgh and all the great January family events in Pittsburgh that we’ve found for you. It’s no secret to locals that this city is pretty consistently jam-packed with affordable family fun, and January 2023 is no exception. There’s a robust round of theater shows this month as well as some creative library programs that appeal to all ages. And of course, it’s time for the penguins to parade at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium as temperatures drop.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Holy Family Parish celebrates Christmas with annual brunch
A Christmas brunch was held by Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph Church Hall in Verona and at Our Lady of Joy Church Hall in Plum on Christmas morning. Because of the pandemic, this was the first time since 2019 that the brunch was held in-house. In 2020 and 2021,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 Sewickley Girl Scouts earn Silver Awards
Four Sewickley Girl Scouts from local Glen Oaks Troop 52671 recently earned their Silver Awards. All are currently ninth graders at Quaker Valley High School. The Girl Scout Silver Award is the second-highest achievement in Girl Scouting overall and the highest award at the Cadette level. Western Pennsylvania Silver Award Girl Scouts design and implement projects to benefit their communities and create an impact that will continue to last beyond their involvement.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Shared grief and the tragedies of McIntire shooting, Hamlin injury
There is a difference between sorrow and grief. Sorrow is the emotional state we feel when confronted by great loss or devastating disappointment. It isn’t depression, but it might lead there. Grief is different. It is a process that one goes through while experiencing the crushing blows of a...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
