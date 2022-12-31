Read full article on original website
gozips.com
Akron Opens MAC Play Against NIU on Tuesday at The JAR
Akron (8-5) vs Northern Illinois (4-9) Tuesday, Jan 3 • James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron opens Mid-American Conference play, hosting Northern Illinois at James A. Rhodes Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 3 for a 7 p.m. tip-off time. The Zips are riding a nine-game home winning streak dating back to the 2021-22 season, including a 7-0 showing this year at the JAR. NIU was the last opponent to win at the JAR on Feb. 17, 2022. Fans can follow the action on ESPN+ with Michael Reghi and Jeff Phelps on the call or listen to Akron Sports Radio Network on WHLO 640 AM with Dave Skoczen (PxP) and Joe Dunn (analyst). Live stats are also available on GoZips.com.
New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
wymt.com
Ohio escapee officials consider ‘dangerous’ caught in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man being held on several felony charges who escaped from a behavioral health hospital in Columbus was arrested near Chapmanville, West Virginia on Sunday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol Officials say Jacob Davidson was arrested just after 11:30 p.m. Police say Davidson escaped from...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar
LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
WTRF
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 a.m. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that three vehicles were...
Fully-involved structure fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a fully-involved structure fire in the 1700 block of Decota Road in the Leewood, West Virginia, area. The call came into 911 around 2:38 p.m. Dispatchers say there are no injuries. Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene and will be there for […]
cleveland19.com
Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
spectrumnews1.com
Baldwin Wallace University offering free master's degrees
BEREA, Ohio — Getting an advanced degree is an investment in the future that often comes at a high cost. Steve Dittmore, dean of the Baldwin Wallace University College of Education and Health Sciences, believes that working in higher education gives him a chance to be a lifelong learner.
Interstate 77 southbound is closed in Canton due to crash
Interstate 77 southbound in Canton is closed due to a crash on Friday night, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
WVNT-TV
First baby at CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023
RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The first baby born at the CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023 was happy and healthy after becoming 2023’s baby number one!. Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born at 2:02 PM on January 1, 2023. She weighed approximately 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces. She measured 18.24 inches long!
Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
Raleigh County Schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to water issues
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4, 2023, due to water problems in the county. Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price made the announcement in a recorded call to parents around 1 P.M. on Sunday, January 1. Parts of the county have been without […]
This West Virginia overlook amazes all who visit
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located atop Concho Rim in Fayette County sits one of the best viewing points of the New River Gorge. A once booming mining town, Concho now serves as a must-visit overlook in the New River Gorge. The Concho Overlook, which is located just a...
I64-Westbound shut down at Sandstone exit due to vehicle fire
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – All three lanes of I-64 Westbound are shut down at Mile Marker 133, near the Sandstone exit, due to a vehicle fire, the Raleigh County Dispatch tells 59News. No injuries are reported. Raleigh County Dispatch tells 59News all three lanes will be re-opened after the scene is cleared. Jan Care […]
Local church offers free showers to residents with no water in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–One church in Beckley is giving back by welcoming those who don’t have access to water, and a nice, warm shower. Some residents in Beckley were left with little to no water after leaks on Monday, December 26, 2022. One man wanted to find out how he could help his community. Galleria Plaza […]
Metro News
Southern Raleigh County residents may be without water into early next week
BECKLEY, W.Va. — It appears several thousand residents in parts of southern Raleigh County will go into the new year without water service. Problems created in the Beckley Water Company system and surrounding public service districts by the Christmas weekend sub-zero temperatures has caused leaks and emptied storage tanks.
Abandoned Lake Shawnee Amusement Park believed to be one of the most haunted places
ROCK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located in the quiet little town of Rock, West Virginia sits an abandoned amusement park that is said to be one of the most haunted places around. The Lake Shawnee Amusement Park was constructed on top of a Native American burial ground and the site of a massacre.
Man sentenced to 3 years for attempt to distribute Heroin in and around Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley man was sentenced to prison last week for his attempts to sell heroin in the Raleigh County area. Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, was sentenced on Friday, December 30, 2022, to three years and four months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with […]
Manager of One Stop in Oak Hill embezzles over $90K over a two-month span
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A manager at One Stop in Oak Hill is facing embezzlement charges. According to Oak Hill Police detectives, on July 14, 2022, the area manager said that the manager of One Stop located in Oak Hill, Chelsea Massey, had embezzled a large sum of money. Detectives were given a handwritten statement supposedly written by Massey, confessing to stealing an unknown amount of money from One Stop.
WDBJ7.com
One person flown to hospital after injury in woods
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was flown to a hospital Saturday after being hurt in the woods in Pulaski County. Fire & EMS units were called to the end of Davis Hollow road, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. The person was found with “serious” injuries and was found at the bottom of 100-foot drainage hill that required a low angle short haul system to remove the person.
