gozips.com

Akron Opens MAC Play Against NIU on Tuesday at The JAR

Akron (8-5) vs Northern Illinois (4-9) Tuesday, Jan 3 • James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron opens Mid-American Conference play, hosting Northern Illinois at James A. Rhodes Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 3 for a 7 p.m. tip-off time. The Zips are riding a nine-game home winning streak dating back to the 2021-22 season, including a 7-0 showing this year at the JAR. NIU was the last opponent to win at the JAR on Feb. 17, 2022. Fans can follow the action on ESPN+ with Michael Reghi and Jeff Phelps on the call or listen to Akron Sports Radio Network on WHLO 640 AM with Dave Skoczen (PxP) and Joe Dunn (analyst). Live stats are also available on GoZips.com.
Lootpress

New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar

LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
WTRF

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 a.m. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that three vehicles were...
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
spectrumnews1.com

Baldwin Wallace University offering free master's degrees

BEREA, Ohio — Getting an advanced degree is an investment in the future that often comes at a high cost. Steve Dittmore, dean of the Baldwin Wallace University College of Education and Health Sciences, believes that working in higher education gives him a chance to be a lifelong learner.
WVNT-TV

First baby at CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The first baby born at the CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023 was happy and healthy after becoming 2023’s baby number one!. Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born at 2:02 PM on January 1, 2023. She weighed approximately 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces. She measured 18.24 inches long!
Lootpress

Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
WVNS

I64-Westbound shut down at Sandstone exit due to vehicle fire

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – All three lanes of I-64 Westbound are shut down at Mile Marker 133, near the Sandstone exit, due to a vehicle fire, the Raleigh County Dispatch tells 59News. No injuries are reported. Raleigh County Dispatch tells 59News all three lanes will be re-opened after the scene is cleared. Jan Care […]
Lootpress

Manager of One Stop in Oak Hill embezzles over $90K over a two-month span

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A manager at One Stop in Oak Hill is facing embezzlement charges. According to Oak Hill Police detectives, on July 14, 2022, the area manager said that the manager of One Stop located in Oak Hill, Chelsea Massey, had embezzled a large sum of money. Detectives were given a handwritten statement supposedly written by Massey, confessing to stealing an unknown amount of money from One Stop.
WDBJ7.com

One person flown to hospital after injury in woods

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was flown to a hospital Saturday after being hurt in the woods in Pulaski County. Fire & EMS units were called to the end of Davis Hollow road, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. The person was found with “serious” injuries and was found at the bottom of 100-foot drainage hill that required a low angle short haul system to remove the person.
