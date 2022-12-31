Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
NECN
Eagles' Jalen Hurts ‘Trending in the Right Direction' for Sunday
Hurts ‘trending in the right direction’ for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively say Jalen Hurts is playing on Sunday against the Giants but it seems like that’s where this is heading. “It’s trending in the right direction,”...
NECN
49ers Fan Falls From Stands Trying to Catch Brock Purdy's Towel
49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at...
As Cowboys head into NFL playoffs with a thud, pressure is on Mike McCarthy to avoid another letdown
The Dallas Cowboys won't have a home playoff game. They won't have momentum entering the postseason, nor a perfectly healthy roster. Indeed, they can't even have total confidence in which team is going to show up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round. But what...
Lions miss playoffs, but head into offseason with optimism
Getting eliminated from playoff contention about an hour before their season finale didn't alter the Detroit Lions' approach
NECN
Patriots Vs. Bills Takeaways: Special Teams Miscues, Josh Allen End Pats' Season
Special teams miscues, Josh Allen doom Patriots in season-ending loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. We'll give the New England Patriots this: They didn't go down without a fight. The Patriots entered Highmark Stadium as heavy underdogs against a highly-motivated Buffalo Bills team playing for safety Damar Hamlin, who...
NECN
J.J. Watt Emotional After Rousing Ovation From 49ers Fans in Final NFL Game
Emotional Watt receives ovation from 49ers fans in final game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career. Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the...
NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination
Entering Sunday night’s game, the Green Bay Packers needed only a win to make the playoffs. They were a red-hot team, having won four straight games. Their opponents, the Detroit Lions, had been eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day. On top of that, the game was at Lambeau Field. Everything pointed to a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NECN
Seahawks' Jason Myers Gets Redemption, Drills Game-Winning Field Goal in Playoff Hunt
Seahawks’ Myers gets redemption, drills game-winning FG in playoff hunt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Seattle Seahawks were a 46-yard field goal away from getting closer to the playoffs. Then they heard the infamous doink. Jason Myers’ potential game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation drifted...
Detroit Lions own 6th, 18th overall picks in 2023 NFL draft. Thanks, LA Rams!
The Detroit Lions enter the long NFL offseason with two picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, and now we know exactly where those picks fall. The Lions reap the rewards of the Matthew Stafford trade from nearly two years ago, and own the Los Angeles Rams' pick at No. 6 overall. The Lions have their own pick at No. 18 overall, after defeating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, 20-16, to complete...
NECN
Emotions and an Elite Opponent Could Prove Too Much for the Patriots to Overcome
BUFFALO -- How will they handle it? That's the first question the Patriots have to answer on Sunday when they play the Bills with their season on the line. How will they handle the atmosphere? How will they tune out the crowd noise? How will they answer the energy they'll see from their opponent -- particularly early -- when Buffalo takes the field, at home, for the first time since Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday Night Football.
Lovie Smith is one and done in Houston
Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair released a statement through the team saying he and general manager Nick Caserio informed Smith they were moving in a different direction on Sunday night. "We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward," McNair said. "While...
Tony Dungy Blasts Texans For Firing Lovie Smith
The Texans are now facing backlash from Super Bowl head winning head coach Tony Dungy after firing Lovie Smith
NECN
Will Damien Harris Re-Sign With Patriots? RB Addresses Pending Free Agency
Will Damien Harris remain a Patriot? RB addresses pending free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL offseason will begin for 18 teams on Monday morning, and the New England Patriots are one of them. The Patriots were officially eliminated from postseason contention Sunday after they lost to...
NECN
Bill Belichick Gets Testy With Reporters Over Jake Bailey Suspension Questions
Watch: Belichick gets testy over Jake Bailey suspension questions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. We have ourselves a punter controversy in New England, folks. The New England Patriots moved Jake Bailey from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended list Friday, making him ineligible to play in the team's season finale. Bailey had missed New England's previous seven games due to injury, but his agent said in a statement that the suspension came as a surprise, and that Bailey had hoped to return in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins before the team ruled him out for the final two games.
NECN
Damar Hamlin Tweets Reaction to Bills' Opening Touchdown Vs. Patriots
Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he...
NECN
Patriots Lose Season Finale and Spot in Postseason as Bills Win for Damar Hamlin
The New England Patriots knew Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, would be unlike any other. Head coach Bill Belichick said they were expecting an emotional scene as the Buffalo Bills played their first game since safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. But what no one was likely expecting was to see Bills' Nyheim Hines return two kickoffs for touchdowns, including one on the opening drive of the highly-anticipated season finale.
NECN
Here Are the Patriots' Opponents for 2023 NFL Season
Here are the Patriots' opponents for 2023 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' 2022 season has come to an unceremonious end. A 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, along with the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers' wins, put an end to their playoff hopes. The Dolphins earned the seventh seed in the AFC to send the Patriots into the offseason.
NECN
Matthew Slater Fights Back Tears in Emotional Presser After Patriots' Season Ends
Emotional Slater 'not sure' about future plans after Patriots lose to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Matthew Slater was very emotional in his postgame press conference following the New England Patriots' loss to the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's Week 18 regular season finale. The Patriots lost 35-23 and...
NECN
Bengals' Joe Mixon Breaks Out Epic Coin Flip Celebration Vs. Ravens
Joe Mixon breaks out epic coin flip celebration vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tell us how you really feel, Joe Mixon. After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Ravens, the Bengals running back pulled a coin out of his glove, flipped it and kicked it away.
Comments / 0