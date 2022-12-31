Watch: Belichick gets testy over Jake Bailey suspension questions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. We have ourselves a punter controversy in New England, folks. The New England Patriots moved Jake Bailey from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended list Friday, making him ineligible to play in the team's season finale. Bailey had missed New England's previous seven games due to injury, but his agent said in a statement that the suspension came as a surprise, and that Bailey had hoped to return in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins before the team ruled him out for the final two games.

