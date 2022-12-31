Torrey Pines Holiday Classic Day 4 roundup: St. John's wins stirring championship over St. Augustine

(Lead photo by Justin Fine)

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— They saved the best for last of the 32nd annual Torrey Pines Holiday Classic, presented by SBLive Sports.

And this was worth the wait.

In a classic battle of East Coast and West Coast powers, the Cadets of St. John's from Washington D.C. had just a little more. A touch more shooting. Depth. And yes, East Coast toughness.

The Cadets, like their travel, went long-range, drilling 11 3-pointers led by four from Malik Mack (19 points), but it was a tough inside 3-point play from Donnie Freeman (18 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks) with 55 seconds left that eventually punctuated a 71-65 National Division championship victory over the home team from San Diego, St. Augustine.

Freeman, a 6-9 junior with 16 college offers, was awarded with the division's Nick Herrmann Most Valuable Player award.

"There's no guys I'd rather go to war with than these guys," Freeman said. "We came here with one goal and we accomplished it. So proud of my guys. Proud of myself."

The Saints (12-3) did the packed, raucous home crowd proud, matching the St. John's energy, athleticism and savvy.

A 10-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back slam dunks from Derrius Carter-Hollinger (13 points) gave St. Augustine a 55-50 lead early in the fourth. The Saints seemed to have all the momentum.

But the Cadets simply wouldn't panic or wilt.

They went on a quick 10-2 run, highlighted with 3-pointers from Freeman and capped by Daquan Davis (15 points) to go up 60-57. It was a lead they would never relinquish to improve to 12-0.

Though Freeman won the MVP, it could have gone to several others.

Donovan Freeman St. John's basketball (; 1:06)

"I play with some great guys," Freeman said. "Daquan Davis. Malik Mack. Just go down the line. I know they're going to find me."

BOX SCORE

Jurian Dixon was brilliant with 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Saints, while Jaden Matingou added 14. Dixon and and Carter-Hollinger were All-Tournament as was Davis.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Mack gave St. John's a 32-27 halftime lead.

But the Saints came out strong the second half. They scored the first seven of the second half to take the lead.

Trying to become just the fifth San Diego team to ever win the tournament, they took the Cadets' best punch and kept fighting back. Like they showed all tournament.

That didn't surprise St. John's coach Patrick Behan.

"We knew it was going to be a hard fought game," he said. "Looking at their schedule. Winning three games in this tournament. It's a tough task.

"It felt like a true road game for us. They had their fans. It was good for us to play in this setting. We pulled it out which was a credit to our kids."

It wasn't easy. St. Augustine brought in a student section to cheer on the Saints, and occasionally give the Cadets a bad time. Freeman relished it all.

"That's my type of game," he said. "I was talking back to them. I was laughing with them. That's what basketball is all about."

So is fighting back from adversity. Behan said his team was able to weather all storms.

"We were able to handle their runs," Behan said. "They had some. We had some. We played our best defense in the final couple of minutes of play. That was ultimately the difference."

Asked about East Coast's reputation of toughness, and perhaps that being another deciding factor and Behan said: "There's a ton of talent played all over the country. West Coast. California. SoCal. Washington. Northern California. But we do pride ourselves on defensive intensity. That's our bread and butter. Making other teams uncomfortable."

And sticking together, Freeman said.

"It’s a team sport," he said. "It’s a brotherhood. You can’t do anything individually in basketball. We have to stay together. Trust our staff. Trust each other. That’s what got us here."

Stay tuned for much more on this game

The following are updates from the final day of the National Division plus the title game of the American Division:

Day 4, Game 1: Archbishop Mitty 49, Torrey Pines 47

BOX SCORE

For the second straight day, junior forward Gavin Ripp was the Player of the Game with 18 points as the Monarchs (8-2) pulled out a back-and-forth affair. Ripp was coming off a 30-point game in a 68-58 win over Monterey Trail (Elk Grove).

Torrey Pines (10-5), behind 12 points from Zach Jackson, jumped took a 17-8 lead after one quarter, but a 20-7 Mitty run put it ahead 28-24 at halftime. The rest of the way was back-and-forth, with only 12 points total managed in the fourth quarter.

Mitty's Nathan D'Abreu-Noroha and Grayson Jalal combined for 17 points, while JJ Bartelloni and Zander Ovies added a combined 16 for Torrey Pines.

Mitty ended a nearly five-minute scoring drought in the final seconds of the game when Jalal cut down the middle of the lane, received a pass from the corner and finished the layup to give the Monarchs a two-point lead with just under three seconds to play.

Following consecutive timeouts by each team, Torrey Pines fired their inbounds pass to midcourt. JJ Bartelloni caught the pass and quickly tossed the ball to Warren Notrica, who's attempt from three-point range nearly banked in, just rolling off the front rim at the buzzer.

Day 4, Game 2: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) 94, San Ysidro (San Diego) 69

BOX SCORE

St. John Bosco, coming off of back-to-back losses including a heartbreaking buzzer-beater against De La Salle on Thursday, got back in the winning column with a route of San Ysidro on Friday morning.

Bosco junior guard Jack Turner scored 10 of his team-leading 21 points during the Braves' 34-point offensive outburst during the first quarter.

San Ysidro was playing without star guard Mikey Williams, who sat out after injuring his hip in Thursday's loss. Fellow Memphis-signee JJ Taylor scored eight points for the Cougars during the first half but did not return to the game in the second half.

San Ysidro outscored St. John Bosco 22-21 in the second quarter but still trailed by 14 points at the halftime break.

The Braves reestablished themselves in the third quarter and led by as many 33 points during the final two quarters, collecting their 14th win of the season.

San Ysidro was led by freshman guard Ty Ingram's 22 points, his first time hitting the 20-point mark for the first time in his career.

St. John Bosco sophomores Kade Bonam and Elzie Harrington each had 20 points for the Braves in the win. Bonam was named to the Holiday Classic National Division All-Tournament team after averaging 18 points per game during the four games.

Day 4, Game 3: Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.) 68, Bishop O'Dowd (Oakland, Calif.) 49

BOX SCORE

For the second time this week, Centennial bounced back with a dominant victory following a double-digit loss.

Tied at 15 after one quarter, the Coyotes locked up defensively in the second quarter, holding Bishop O'Dowd to six points. They scored 17 points of their own including seven from Zander Kamai to head into the locker room up 11 at the break.

Centennial kept up the pressure in the third quarter, with Kamai scoring ten of his game-high 27 points. The Coyotes ended the quarter on a 19-8 scoring run to take a 53-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Coyotes increased their lead to as much as 24 during the final eight minutes, cruising to a 19-point victory.

Sharpshooter Keyan Murphy was the second leading scorer for the Coyotes, contributing ten points. Murphy was named to the National Division All-Tournament team after knocking down ten three-pointers over the final three games of the tournament.

Bishop O'Dowd, who utilized their bench for extended minutes throughout the course of the game, had 12 different players score. Amos Hodgson and Josh Green led the Dragons with 12 points each.

Day 4, Game 4: FIFTH-PLACE

De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) 62, JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 51

BOX SCORE

Inspired from a buzzer-beating win over St. John Bosco on Thursday, the Spartans (11-3) knocked off the Lions, who got a team-high 19 points from All-Tournament selection Aidan Fowler.

De La Salle trailed only twice, 2-0 and 5-4.

Alec Blair, a rangy 6-6 sophomore, scored 20 points to earn Player of the Game and all-tournament honors. Evan Wells and Arshawn Salkhi added 12 points apiece for the Spartans, who led 33-24 at halftime and 56-41 entering the fourth quarter.

Blair said Matt Daly's 3-pointer to beat Bosco helped vault DLS's effort on Friday, which secured fifth place in the 16-team National Division. Daly had two more 3-pointers on Friday.

"It definitely helped our confidence," Blair said. "It was a humongous shot. We came out here with a lot of energy and a lot of excitement and it translated into a win."

Sebastian Rancik and Jake Stafford added 12 points apiece for the Lions, who dropped to 13-3. They were coming off a resounding 97-91 win over San Ysidro when Fowler went for 34.

The Lions limited De La Salle to just six points in the fourth quarter, but couldn't muster enough offense to pick up the win.

Asked if Friday's win was De La Salle's 'A' game, Blair said: "I'm always going to say we can play better. As a team I thought we played fantastic. I thought we played well, but I think we can play better."

Day 4, Game 5: CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP

O'Dea (Seattle) 73, Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 55

BOX SCORE

Neither a flight cancellation, 23-hour bus ride or opening day drubbing could deter the Fighting Irish from bringing home a trophy. A 26-11 third-quarter run keyed the consolation-title win.

Noel Davis, a junior point guard, had 21 points, all-tournament selection Mason Williams added 16 and Miles Goodman contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Fighting Irish (8-2).

O'Dea 73, Coronado 55 Consolation title highlights of Torrey Pines Holiday Classic (; 2:25)

"We came down here to compete and show people we put in the work," said Davis, picked as the Player of the Game.

Davis, a confident player who takes ownership of his squad, was appreciative of the award, but credited teammates for it. "My center had a great game," he said. "My point guards were moving the ball, coaches called the right plays. They set me up for a great game."

Josiah Cunningham had 14 points for Coronado (7-5), UCLA-bound point guard Sebastian Mack added 13 points and Tee Bartlett contributed nine.

Mack fouled out with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter, all but sealing Coronado's fate.

Davis thinks his team is destined for great things. Asked what the ceiling is for the Fighting Irish, Davis said: "The ceiling for us is the sky and beyond. Keep going together. Hopefully we come down here next year with a ring on our finger."

Day 4, Game 6: AMERICAN DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Lehi (Utah) 50, Westchester (Los Angeles) 44

BOX SCORE

Lehi junior guard Cooper Lewis' favorite players are Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard.

"I like them because they're good and humble," Lewis said quietly after scoring 23 points and earning Player of the Game and the Nick Herrmann Most Valuable Player of the American Division.

The 6-1 standout hit four 3-pointers, including one at the end of the third quarter that gave the Pioneers (7-4) a 43-38 lead. He made 56 as a sophomore while averaging 18.3 points per game.

Asked what it meant to win the MVP award and Lewis, in Curry and Leonard form, deflected: "It was good, but it felt better to win the tournament with my team and win the big trophy."

Lehi 50, Westchester 44: American Division championship game (; 4:05)

Spencer Anderson added 13 points for the Pioneers, who were stranded four hours in St. George on the bus trip to the tournament. They arrived at 2 a.m. Tuesday, had an 11 a.m. tip-off but still managed to win the first of four games.

"This helps us simulate the state tournament playing four days in a row," Lewis said. "Plus it's fun to come to another place against teams you haven't played against."

Jonathan Choyce had 13 points and Michael Hill 10 for Westchester, which dropped to 6-4. "They're really a good team," Lewis said. "They're quick and athletic and played really good defense."

Day 4, Game 7: THIRD-PLACE

Dougherty Valley (San Ramon, Calif.) 75, Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash) 68

BOX SCORE

The constant question around San Diego watching Dougherty Valley was: Where are these guys from?

San Ramon isn't exactly a mecca of California basketball but with this group, led by USF Ryan Beasley, Connor Sevilla and Blake Hudson, it certainly is on the radar now.

Beasley, coming off an off night in a semifinal loss to St. Augustine, was back at his dynamic scoring self with 33 points, Sevilla, a sharp-shooting 6-1 guard added 19 and Hudson, super athletic 6-3 transfer from St. Mary's (Berkeley), added 18.

The trio scored all but but five of Dougherty Valley's points to help the Wildcats improve to 13-1.

For the tournament, Beasley scored 114 (28.5 average), Sevilla with 87 (21.8) and Hudson 60 (15.0).

Down the stretch, they pulled away from the Crusaders (7-3), who got 17 points from 4-star forward Jacob Cofie, 10 by Nate Krohn and a combined 18 from Tate Dawson and Kayden Green.

"This means a lot for us," Sevilla said. "We had a pretty good record last year but everyone knocked us because they didn't think our schedule was very good. That didn't think we could compete against high level teams. Coming out here and proving everyone wrong means a lot for us."

"People are going to get to know us after this (tournament). We definitely made a statement playing against these big teams."