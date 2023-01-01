Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Cass 61, LaMoure/L-M 44
Ellendale 67, Enderlin 25
Kindred 71, Shiloh 47
Minot 79, Legacy 72
New Year’s Shootout=
Harvey-Wells County 66, Parshall/NSP Co-op 45
Nedrose 70, Ray 39
Warwick 96, Mandaree 35
Roughrider Tournament=
Dickinson Trinity 50, Bowman County 49
Heart River 51, Hettinger/Scranton 42
Killdeer 59, Beach 47
New England 47, Richardton-Taylor 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
