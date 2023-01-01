ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Cass 61, LaMoure/L-M 44

Ellendale 67, Enderlin 25

Kindred 71, Shiloh 47

Minot 79, Legacy 72

New Year’s Shootout=

Harvey-Wells County 66, Parshall/NSP Co-op 45

Nedrose 70, Ray 39

Warwick 96, Mandaree 35

Roughrider Tournament=

Dickinson Trinity 50, Bowman County 49

Heart River 51, Hettinger/Scranton 42

Killdeer 59, Beach 47

New England 47, Richardton-Taylor 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

