Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial
Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?
Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
10 Unexpected Signs Of Endometrial Cancer
Abnormal vaginal bleeding is by far the most common symptom of endometrial cancer. However, there are some more unexpected symptoms as well. Keep reading.
targetedonc.com
Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy Enter Localized Setting in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
According to Benjamin P. Levy, MD, clinicians can use the information currently available to best decide the treatment sequence of immunotherapy vs targeted agents in locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Immunotherapies and targeted therapies therapies have made a significant impact on the treatment of patients with advanced non–...
MedicalXpress
Experts explain treatment options for a common cancer complication
Experts provide the first framework for treating a common and life-threatening metabolic complication of cancer known as hypercalcemia of malignancy in the Endocrine Society's new Clinical Practice Guideline. The guideline, titled "Treatment of Hypercalcemia of Malignancy in Adults: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline," was published online and will appear...
MedicalXpress
Risk scoring improved clinical decisions and outcomes in high-risk patients with early-stage diabetic kidney disease
New, real-world evidence demonstrating that the KidneyIntelX bioprognostic test resulted in changed clinical decision making for patients in the early stage of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) being cared for within the Mount Sinai Health System's Population Health Ambulatory Pharmacy and Condition Management programs has been published in the Journal of Primary Care & Community Health. The majority of patients were being treated by their primary care physician.
MedicalXpress
Screening catches only one in seven cancers: Report
Only 14% of cancers diagnosed in the United States are diagnosed after the patient had a recommended screening test, according to a report released Dec. 14 by NORC at the University of Chicago. The percentage of cancers detected by screening (PCDS) in the United States in 2017 was calculated as...
Ars Technica
New omicron subvariant surges to 40.5% as COVID hospitalizations rise
A new omicron coronavirus subvariant dubbed XBB.1.5 now accounts for an estimated 40.5 percent of all US COVID-19 cases amid a winter wave that is driving up hospitalizations, particularly in places where XBB.1.5 is most prevalent. Nationwide, new reported cases are hovering around 59,000 per day, which is still relatively...
physiciansweekly.com
Pelvic Organ Prolapse: Treatment Using Total Autologous Fascia Lata Sacrocolpopexy
The following is a summary of “Total Autologous Fascia Lata Sacrocolpopexy for Treatment of Pelvic Organ Prolapse: Experience in Thirty-Four Patients” published in the December 2022 issue of Urology by Patel et al. For a study, researchers sought to create an approach for autologous fascia lata autograft-based open/robotic...
cgtlive.com
Real-World Axi-Cel Data Show QOL Improvements in LBCL
The first year after treatment yielded statistically significant improvements in overall QOL and symptoms within the first year of treatment for relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma. This content originally appeared on our sister site, OncLive. New real-world data were consistent with patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from clinical trials assessing axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel;...
The new Omicron subvariant XXB.1.5 may the next big COVID strain
A scientist testing samples in a lab. Deposit PhotosThe CDC estimates that it's causing 75 percent of new cases in the northeastern US.
KXLY
Progression-Free Survival Increased With Zanubrutinib in Leukemia
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Progression-free survival is significantly longer with zanubrutinib than ibrutinib among patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), according to a study published online Dec. 13 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Jennifer R. Brown,...
Doctors: New COVID subvariant now dominant strain in Northeast
NEW YORK -- It's a new year and a new COVID-19 subvariant is dominating medical headlines.The new mutation is responsible for a majority of infections in the Northeast.CBS2 spoke to doctors on Tuesday on what you need to know.READ MORE: How to diagnose the flu and COVID-19 as doctors brace for a surge of cases after the holidaysSo far, 2023 has started off much the same way as its predecessor, with a new COVID strain rapidly gaining dominance and concerns about another wave."I have a grandmother at home that is immunocompromised, and I feel like people should still be wearing their...
curetoday.com
Phase 1 Trial to Test if Two Drugs Can Work Together to Treat Patients with RAS/MAPK Pathway-Driven Cancers
Promising early clinical data about the drugs ERAS-007 and ERAS-601 has led to a trial studying the combination of the two drugs in treating patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The first patient was enrolled in a phase 1b trial evaluating the combination of the ERK1/2 inhibitor ERAS-007 and SHP2 inhibitor...
labpulse.com
Daxor announces results of study showing benefits of blood test for measuring blood volume in heart failure
Daxor on Tuesday announced the results of a study showing the benefits of its BVA-100 blood test to measure intravascular volume overload in heart failure patients. The study, published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Translational Research, compared the efficacy of measuring total blood volume (TBV) with the BVA-100 test with measuring pulmonary artery diastolic pressure (PADP) with a commercially available implantable monitor. TBV and PADP are considered key metrics in determining heart failure outcomes and response to therapy.
curetoday.com
One Myeloma Hero Helps Others While Helping Herself
At 77 years young, Dr. Huntimerhas been dealing with the cancer world via her own battles with tumors and treatments since she was 22 years old. I wish to nominate Dr. Linda Huntimer, who has been battling cancers and “coaching” peoplethrough their own cancers since I have known her. I connected with Dr. Huntimer in 2012 in preparation for a stem cell transplant andwe have continued interacting ever since.
mpo-mag.com
Datar Cancer Genetics' Blood Test for Brain Tumors Gains Breakthrough Status
Datar Cancer Genetics was awarded U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) breakthrough status for its TriNetra-Glio blood test to help diagnose brain tumors, the third test from the company to receive such a designation. Presently there is no blood test to diagnose brain cancers, and doctors must use complex surgical...
Woonsocket Call
Point-of-Care Diagnostic for Trichomonas Vaginalis Based on MedMira's RVF Technology(R)
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR) announces the publication of Point-of-Care Diagnostic for Trichomonas vaginalis, the Most Prevalent, Non-Viral Sexually Transmitted Infection - (available: https://www.mdpi.com/2076-0817/12/1/77), in the special edition of Pathogens by MDPI, a Swiss based medical journal. The article written by Professor John Alderete from the School of Molecular Biosciences, Washington State University, outlines the successful development of a POC diagnostic device for Trichomonas vaginalis based on MedMira's RVF Technology®.
Freethink
New antibody therapy works for 73% of multiple myeloma patients
Researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have presented results of a new antibody-based therapy for blood cancer — and the results are very good. The therapy, which uses a specific type of antibody, was successful in eliminating or reducing markers...
Medical News Today
Late-stage melanoma: Experimental drug combo puts 50% of patients into remission
Researchers tested the efficacy of a drug combination for treating stage IV melanoma. They found that 71% of patients responded to the drug combination, and 50% had complete remission. The drug combination is now entering a larger trial with a more diverse cohort. in its early stages, stage IV melanoma...
