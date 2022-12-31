Read full article on original website
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Kayvon Thibodeaux slammed for performing ‘tasteless and trash’ celebration next to injured opponent
NEW YORK GIANTS rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux is feeling the heat after his snowy celebration on Sunday. With halftime rapidly approaching during the Giants' 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, Thibodeaux slammed quarterback Nick Foles to the turf on third and four. After rolling onto his back, the...
Mississippi State Honors Mike Leach With Special Helmets for Bowl Game
Mississippi State honors Mike Leach with special helmets for bowl game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl marks Mississippi State’s first game since the death of Mike Leach, and the head coach will be honored throughout the contest. The Bulldogs will sport helmets featuring a...
Former Jaguars Guard Uche Nwaneri Dies After Collapsing at Wife's Home
Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Uchechukwu "Uche" Nwaneri died Dec. 30, 2022 after collapsing in his wife's home. He was 38. According to a report in the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Nwaneri was at his wife's home in West Lafayette, Indiana when she found him unresponsive in a bedroom at about 1 a.m.
