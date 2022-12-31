ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC New York

Mississippi State Honors Mike Leach With Special Helmets for Bowl Game

Mississippi State honors Mike Leach with special helmets for bowl game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl marks Mississippi State’s first game since the death of Mike Leach, and the head coach will be honored throughout the contest. The Bulldogs will sport helmets featuring a...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC New York

Former Jaguars Guard Uche Nwaneri Dies After Collapsing at Wife's Home

Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Uchechukwu "Uche" Nwaneri died Dec. 30, 2022 after collapsing in his wife's home. He was 38. According to a report in the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Nwaneri was at his wife's home in West Lafayette, Indiana when she found him unresponsive in a bedroom at about 1 a.m.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

