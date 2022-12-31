ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesundevils.com

2023 Gym Devil Season Preview

TEMPE – The 2023 Sun Devil Gymnastics season begins this week and the team is stacked with an experienced group of returners and some new faces ready to put together another strong year for the program. 2023 Outlook. Sun Devil Gymnastics will face a strong string of opponents in...
TEMPE, AZ
thesundevils.com

Sun Devil WBB can’t survive Cal’s fourth quarter surge

BERKELEY, Calif. – It took a slow, methodical effort for the Cal Golden Bears to down the Sun Devil women's basketball team 74-61 on Monday afternoon. For the Sun Devils, Monday's contest was the culmination of what would be a challenging assignment for any team, no matter its situation: playing nine of 14 games away from home to 'start' the season.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy