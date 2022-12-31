Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
BBC
Karnataka: Freak accident at New Year party kills two in India
A New Year's Eve party in India's Karnataka state took a tragic turn when the host died of a heart attack after he accidentally shot dead a guest. Manjunath Olekar, 67, was preparing his gun to fire celebratory shots during the party at his home in Shivamogga city on Saturday.
CNBC
The Greek island helping Europe dodge an energy crisis
Europe raced to shore up its energy supplies in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and it appears to have averted a worst-case scenario this winter — largely thanks to liquified natural gas. For years, Europe was heavily dependent on Russian pipeline gas. But when Russia attacked Ukraine,...
Brazilian authorities intend to revive fraud case against George Santos
Law enforcement officials in Brazil will reinstate fraud charges against Rep.-elect George Santos, the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor's office tells CNN, as the New York Republican officially assumes his role in the US House Tuesday under a cloud of suspicion over his dubious resume.
BBC
Train strikes: Union boss warns action may continue for months
Train strikes could continue for months more, the boss of Britain's largest rail union has warned. Mick Lynch said the RMT union, which began its latest walkouts on Tuesday, had a mandate to take action up until May, and could "go further". People returning to work after the Christmas break...
BBC
Viking Orion: Cruise passengers stranded after marine growth halts ship
Hundreds of passengers have been stranded on a cruise ship off the Australian coast after a potentially harmful growth was found on its hull. The Viking Orion was denied permission to dock in Adelaide after authorities discovered "biofoul" - an accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae or small animals. This can...
BBC
Senegal MPs jailed for kicking pregnant colleague Amy Ndiaye
Two opposition MPs in Senegal have been given six-month jail sentences for kicking a pregnant colleague in the stomach during a budget debate. The male lawmakers attacked Amy Ndiaye after she criticised an opposition religious figure. The judge also ordered Mamadou Niang and Massata Samb to pay Ms Ndiaye five...
BBC
Pakistan economic crisis forces malls and markets to close early
Pakistan's government has ordered shopping centres and markets to close early every day as the country faces an economic crisis. Defence minister Khawaja Asif says the measures will save the South Asian nation around 62bn Pakistani rupees ($274.3m; £228.9m). Pakistan generates most of its power using imported fossil fuels.
BBC
Andrew Gosden: Arrested men still under investigation a year later
Two men arrested after a Doncaster boy vanished in London 15 years earlier remain under investigation, police say. The pair were detained on 8 December 2021 on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking following Andrew Gosden's 2007 disappearance. Andrew, then 14, was last seen on 14 September that year getting...
CNBC
European shares start 2023 on upbeat note on encouraging factory data
The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.8%, supported by consumer discretionary stocks. The German DAX gained 1.0%, while other European exchanges also started the year on a positive note. The London and Dublin stock exchanges are closed for the New Year's day holiday. European shares rose in the first trading session...
BBC
Herefordshire leisure centre boss worried about 2023
Rising costs have left the chief executive of a chain of leisure centres "very worried" about the year ahead. Scott Rolfe runs Halo Leisure which has eight centres in Herefordshire plus others in Shropshire and Wales. He said utility costs could rise by 300% and warned hundreds of swimming pools...
How to watch Shrewsbury v Sunderland in the FA Cup
Sunderland are in FA Cup action against Shrewsbury this weekend, but how can you watch it?
BBC
Refugee trauma: 'Even when they get help, it’s too late'
Much of the recent coverage and debate about immigration concerns those who travel to the UK via the Channel, and especially how much it costs to keep people housed once they arrive. There is another cost, however, and that is to the mental health of those who have suffered severe...
BBC
Aled Davies: Son of missing ex-BBC editor appeals for CCTV
The son of Aled Davies, who went missing on New Year's Eve, has urged people to check their CCTV footage for any signs of him. Gruffudd Glyn said any footage would be vital to help establish his father's movements that night. Mr Glyn said that they were "incredibly concerned" about...
Biden to host Japan’s Kishida for talks on NKorea, economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House later this month for economic and security consultations, the U.S. administration announced Tuesday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Jan. 13 meeting will include discussions of North Korea’s nuclear and...
BBC
Teen beauty queen's TikTok account blocked over acne
A 16-year-old beauty queen has said her TikTok account was shut down because her acne was branded as "gruesome content". Eva, from Easingwold, North Yorkshire, said its decision had made her determined to challenge perceptions about the common skin condition. "Just because you have blemishes on the outside, it doesn't...
More than third of UK adults would struggle to find extra £20
More than a third of UK adults would find it difficult or impossible to cope with a £20 increase in their monthly outgoings, as the cost of living crisis hits household finances. Polling for Citizens Advice found that 37% of adults would struggle to find an extra £20, with...
BBC
Mother-and-baby homes: 'One of the greatest scandals'
"The girls were seen as something to be dealt with - and we were the embodiment of their sin." Mark McCollum was one of thousands of children born to unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland who were sent to institutions shrouded in shame. His birth mother, Kathleen Maguire, was 21 years...
BBC
Ukraine war: Ballerinas fight culture war against Russia
Dressed in the colours of Ukraine, a ballet dancer moves delicately across the stage of Rotterdam's medieval St Lawrence Church. Vladyslav Bondar is performing with the United Ukrainian Ballet at a Salvation Army Christmas party - a setting far removed from the war in his homeland. It is not where...
BBC
Scheme to help young people dig at Vindolanda Roman site opens
A scheme allowing budding archaeologists to dig at a renowned Roman site has opened for applications. The Vindolanda Trust is offering 10 bursary places for people aged between 18 and 20 to join digs at the settlement near Hexham, Northumberland. Historic England, which is providing £10,000, said Vindolanda, close to...
