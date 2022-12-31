Read full article on original website
WBTV
Three killed in industrial accident on E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, Medic says
3 dead after scaffolding collapse at E. Morehead St. construction site, officials say. Two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment. 3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. According to Charlotte Fire, the fatalities and injuries...
‘A gentle giant’; Father begs for answers in son’s death at UNC Charlotte
Family members of 22-year-old Patrick Harding are searching for more answers about his untimely death.
Monroe wheelchair gift brings out a little sunshine on an otherwise rainy NYE Day
MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A nonprofit group in the Charlotte area helped bring out a little sunshine on an otherwise rainy New Year’s Eve Day on Saturday. The non-profit group All Things Possible Medical Fundraising serves those who were in need of assistance in the Charlotte area including Mecklenburg, Union, Gaston, York, and […]
WBTV
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
qcnews.com
Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
Man, dog reunited and part again -- for good reason
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Of all the upsetting phone calls Donald Smith has received in his life, the one he got from his adult son on March 22, 2019 ranks right up there with the worst. At the time, Donald was working remotely for TIAA in Denver, Colorado, where he...
Vigil held for Charlotte woman who died in New York blizzard
CHARLOTTE — A vigil was held Friday night for a 22-year-old woman from Charlotte who died on Christmas Eve after being stuck in a catastrophic winter storm in Buffalo, New York. Friends and family members honored the life of Anndel Taylor outside West Charlotte High School. Taylor’s family said...
Couple holds New Year’s Eve wedding at Ritz Carlton in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — As 2022 came to a close Saturday night, one happy couple decided to add to the celebrations with a wedding in Uptown Charlotte. Charlotte native Janay Powell and her husband Marque Macon held their ceremony at the Ritz Carlton Saturday evening. The two are working at a...
Novant and Atrium Health centers welcome first babies of 2023
CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health and Novant Health have announced the first babies of 2023 in the greater Charlotte region. Atrium’s first baby of the New Year was born at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby, NC at 12:09 a.m. Novant Health’s first baby was born just two minutes after...
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
'It's heartbreaking' | 3 deadly shootings in Charlotte on New Year's Day starts 2023 off the wrong way
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new year is off to a violent start in the Queen City as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating three deadly shootings on the first day of 2023, one of which killed a child. The first happened just after midnight on Sunday when gunfire erupted...
Man who died in scaffolding accident was ‘so genuine,’ friend says
CHARLOTTE — A man who died Monday in a scaffolding accident was full of energy and loved to skateboard, a friend told Channel 9. “He was so genuine, loving, goofy,” said Juan Donado, a friend. “He made everyone laugh. Great, energetic guy, and I’ll always remember him as that.”
WCNC
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace marries longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter on New Year's Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter tied the knot in Uptown Charlotte on New Year's Eve. The couple, who got engaged in 2021, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the J.W. Marriott in Uptown, according to People. Wallace and Carter got engaged after dating for five years.
Homicide investigation in NE CLT; death investigation near Druid Hills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim. There is no mention of an arrest or […]
secretcharlotte.co
14 Lovely Outdoor Patios In Charlotte Serving Up Delicious Boozy Brunch
Most of these spots are serving up elevated Southern classics!. Who doesn’t enjoy a patio brunch? We do, especially when it comes with some of the delicious plates of food some of Charlotte’s best eateries have to offer. From locally sourced to Cajun-inspired to Carolina traditional, these are 16 of the best brunch spots offering outdoor and patio seating here in Charlotte! While not ALL restaurants on this list offer bottomless brunch, we tried to keep the list as affordable as we could. We hope you enjoy!
Person shot in west Charlotte, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in west Charlotte, according to first responders. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in an area near Watson Drive, north of West Boulevard. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one patient was taken to the hospital.
CMPD investigating death after juvenile shot in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Sunday morning they are conducting a death investigation in after finding a body in north Charlotte. The investigation took place on Moretz Avenue, which is near North Graham Street. CMPD said officers responded to an assaults with a deadly weapon call just...
Several families at Statesville apartments without water for more than a week
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Since Christmas Eve, more than a dozen families at the Forest Park Gardens apartments in Statesville have been without water. It’s not how anyone at the complex wanted to start the new year. “We have to try to figure out how to shower, wash clothes,...
Rock Hill road named to honor memory of civil rights leader
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A portion of Crawford Road in Rock Hill has been named to honor the memory and legacy of David Boone, one of the most influential civil rights figures in the city’s history. Boone, known as “Brother David,” died in 2017 after a long battle...
Mega Millions players flock to Charlotte store known for selling winning tickets
CHARLOTTE — No one matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, making the first drawing of 2023 the fourth-largest in the promotion’s history. Locally, Perry’s Market in east Charlotte is known for selling the winning ticket. It’s why people say it’s the only place they’re willing to play.
