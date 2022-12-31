ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
qcnews.com

Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Queen City News

Homicide investigation in NE CLT; death investigation near Druid Hills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim. There is no mention of an arrest or […]
secretcharlotte.co

14 Lovely Outdoor Patios In Charlotte Serving Up Delicious Boozy Brunch

Most of these spots are serving up elevated Southern classics!. Who doesn’t enjoy a patio brunch? We do, especially when it comes with some of the delicious plates of food some of Charlotte’s best eateries have to offer. From locally sourced to Cajun-inspired to Carolina traditional, these are 16 of the best brunch spots offering outdoor and patio seating here in Charlotte! While not ALL restaurants on this list offer bottomless brunch, we tried to keep the list as affordable as we could. We hope you enjoy!
WSOC Charlotte

Person shot in west Charlotte, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in west Charlotte, according to first responders. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in an area near Watson Drive, north of West Boulevard. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one patient was taken to the hospital.
