ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto

A person was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— The post Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is responding to a deputy-involved shooting in San Jacinto. The agency confirmed the shooting Tuesday at around 3:15 p.m. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 3, 2023 Details remain limited, however, KABC reports The post Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
vvng.com

Adelanto man cleaning gun unintentionally shoots himself, dies from injury

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – An Adelanto man died after unintentionally shooting himself over the New Year’s weekend. The man was identified as 49-year-old Kenneth Rudd, more commonly known by his nickname Ace Coasta, described as a person who had a gift of encouraging others with his positive and motivational attitude.
ADELANTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested following shooting incident at park in San Bernardino

A man was arrested following a shooting incident at Lytle Creek Park in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting and recovered 40-caliber bullet casings, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 2. There were no reports of injuries during the...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS News

3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital

Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
IRVINE, CA
Key News Network

Fatal Shooting on 215 Freeway Under Investigation

Moreno Valley, Riverside County, CA: A man was found fatally shot lying on the 215 Freeway late Saturday night, Dec. 31, 2022, in the city of Moreno Valley. California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:35 p.m. regarding a hit-and-run collision on the southbound 215 Freeway. CHP also received calls...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA.com

Redlands police shoot, kill domestic violence suspect

A 32-year-old man from Redlands was shot and killed by Redlands police officers after he allegedly “made an overt act toward them” while armed with a knife. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 800 block of Joni Lane. Police responded to the scene...
REDLANDS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
onscene.tv

Procession of Fallen RSO Deputy Leaves The Hospital | Riverside

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-22 5:30 PM LOCATION: Riverside Community Hospital CITY: Riverside DETAILS: A procession for the fallen RSO Deputy left Riverside Community Hospital and headed to the Riverside County Coroners’ office. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Vehicle Crashes into Tree in Jurupa Valley Leaving One Person Trapped

One person became trapped inside a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Jurupa Valley Monday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:57 a.m. at Crestmore and Loring Ranch roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the driver from the vehicle,...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
kyma.com

Friends, family and colleagues mourn deceased CA deputy

JARUPA VALLEY, Calif. (NBC) - A makeshift memorial is bringing mourners together in Jarupa Valley to honor Officer Isaiah Cordero. Cordero died of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said the department is "deeply heartbroken" over the loss. According to reports,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy