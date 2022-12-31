Read full article on original website
Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto
Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms
vvng.com
Adelanto man cleaning gun unintentionally shoots himself, dies from injury
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – An Adelanto man died after unintentionally shooting himself over the New Year’s weekend. The man was identified as 49-year-old Kenneth Rudd, more commonly known by his nickname Ace Coasta, described as a person who had a gift of encouraging others with his positive and motivational attitude.
Slain Riverside County sheriff’s deputy honored at Rose Parade
A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week was honored at the Rose Parade on Monday. During the annual event, a riderless horse led the agency’s Mounted Enforcement Detail in honor of Deputy Isaiah Cordero. “It creates a moment of pause when you see that horse and […]
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested following shooting incident at park in San Bernardino
A man was arrested following a shooting incident at Lytle Creek Park in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting and recovered 40-caliber bullet casings, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 2. There were no reports of injuries during the...
CBS News
3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital
Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
Man arrested after alleged stabbing spree in Irvine
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations today in Irvine, authorities said.
z1077fm.com
Sheriff’s Search and Rescue finds missing Morongo Valley man in matter of hours
A brief search and rescue was conducted for a missing Morongo Valley man early Thursday morning (December 29,) and K9 units were able to locate him in just a a few hours. Edgar Edge was reported missing by his wife at approximately 1:30 a.m. He was last seen by his...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in crash with railroad crossing gate
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a young man who was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a railroad crossing gate in South Los Angeles. The crash occurred at about 12:40 a.m. Monday near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Isaac...
Fatal Shooting on 215 Freeway Under Investigation
Moreno Valley, Riverside County, CA: A man was found fatally shot lying on the 215 Freeway late Saturday night, Dec. 31, 2022, in the city of Moreno Valley. California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:35 p.m. regarding a hit-and-run collision on the southbound 215 Freeway. CHP also received calls...
Caught on video: Inmate attempts, fails to escape from LASD cruiser on 5 Freeway in Newhall
Astonishing video captured by a driver in Newhall shows an inmate attempting to escape from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle on the 5 Freeway.
Fontana Herald News
Detectives rescue teenage girl who had been chained to a workout dumbbell inside home in Upland
Detectives rescued a teenage girl who was being held against her will in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department. On Dec. 28, the detectives conducted a safety check at a residence after learning of a possible child abuse taking place in the home, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
vvng.com
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed in Apple Valley crash on News Year’s Day
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office has identified the teenager killed in a crash on New Year’s Day as 15-year -old Chandlyr Dees of Apple Valley. The crash was reported Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. January 1, 2023, in the area of...
KTLA.com
Redlands police shoot, kill domestic violence suspect
A 32-year-old man from Redlands was shot and killed by Redlands police officers after he allegedly “made an overt act toward them” while armed with a knife. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 800 block of Joni Lane. Police responded to the scene...
1 Found Dead in RV After Firefighters Douse Suspected Arson Fire
Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: An unidentified person was found deceased after firefighters extinguished an RV fire late Monday night in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to an RV fire just after 11:00 p.m. on the...
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
onscene.tv
Procession of Fallen RSO Deputy Leaves The Hospital | Riverside
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-22 5:30 PM LOCATION: Riverside Community Hospital CITY: Riverside DETAILS: A procession for the fallen RSO Deputy left Riverside Community Hospital and headed to the Riverside County Coroners’ office. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
nbcpalmsprings.com
Four Injured In Vehicle Tree Crash in Rancho Mirage; Minor, Moderate Injuries
(CNS) – Four people in a vehicle suffered minor to moderate injuries when it crashed into a tree Sunday morning in Rancho Mirage, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:23 a.m. to Highway 111 and Bob Hope Drive, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. All patients were...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into Tree in Jurupa Valley Leaving One Person Trapped
One person became trapped inside a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Jurupa Valley Monday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:57 a.m. at Crestmore and Loring Ranch roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the driver from the vehicle,...
kyma.com
Friends, family and colleagues mourn deceased CA deputy
JARUPA VALLEY, Calif. (NBC) - A makeshift memorial is bringing mourners together in Jarupa Valley to honor Officer Isaiah Cordero. Cordero died of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said the department is "deeply heartbroken" over the loss. According to reports,...
