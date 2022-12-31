Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jubilee Day celebration set
Currituck County NAACP will celebrate “Jubilee Day” at Good Hope AME Zion Church in Moyock on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 3 p.m. Elder Donald Jones, pastor, will deliver the message. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
Letter to the Editor: Concern expressed over Vesta project
I am writing to express my concern and outrage over the planned Vesta Project for the waters off Duck, North Carolina. My family has been vacationing on the Outer Banks for over 50 years. More specifically, we have owned a home in the Tuckahoe development in Duck, NC since 1986.
Special delivery: Baby Brick Anderson makes his debut on New Year’s Day
The Outer Banks Hospital has announced its first baby born in 2023. Ignoring his December 29, 2022 due date, Brick Eric Michael Anderson instead decided to join the world on January 1 at 5:43 a.m., thus earning the coveted title of first baby born in 2023 at The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head. He weighed in at 7 lbs. 20 oz. and measured 20 inches long.
Housing project to come before Nags Head Board of Adjustment
The Nags Head Board of Adjustment is scheduled to take up a zoning appeal by Woda Cooper Development, Inc. on Jan. 12, 2023. The appeal is about the company’s proposal to build multi-family housing at 103 E. Hollowell Street in Nags Head. The Woda Cooper appeal application questions a...
Wanchese man arrested on several drug, other charges after Nags Head traffic stop
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Wanchese man on several drug and other charges after a Nags Head traffic stop. According to a December 29 DCSO press release, on December 28, 2022 at around 10:58 p.m., deputies working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 in Nags Head.
Manteo commissioners meet Wednesday; Salt Meadow Landing topic likely to be moved to February agenda
Manteo Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. On Dec. 7, 2022, the town’s commissioners delayed decisions on two items. On that day, testimony was concluded in the quasi-judicial hearing regarding the contested issuance of a special use permit for Salt Meadow Landing, a mixed-use development adjacent to the Peninsula Subdivision and close to CVS. The hearing before the commissioners lasted almost four hours.
