Manteo Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. On Dec. 7, 2022, the town’s commissioners delayed decisions on two items. On that day, testimony was concluded in the quasi-judicial hearing regarding the contested issuance of a special use permit for Salt Meadow Landing, a mixed-use development adjacent to the Peninsula Subdivision and close to CVS. The hearing before the commissioners lasted almost four hours.

MANTEO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO