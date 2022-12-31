Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Letter to the Editor: Concern expressed over Vesta project
I am writing to express my concern and outrage over the planned Vesta Project for the waters off Duck, North Carolina. My family has been vacationing on the Outer Banks for over 50 years. More specifically, we have owned a home in the Tuckahoe development in Duck, NC since 1986.
Dare to hold public meeting on erosion, beach nourishment in Rodanthe
Dare County will hold a public meeting to provide information and facilitate a discussion with residents and property owners in the village of Rodanthe regarding concerns with the issue of erosion that has affected the Hatteras Island community. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18,...
Jubilee Day celebration set
Currituck County NAACP will celebrate “Jubilee Day” at Good Hope AME Zion Church in Moyock on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 3 p.m. Elder Donald Jones, pastor, will deliver the message. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
Currituck 4-H sets horse show clinic
Currituck County 4-H has announced it will hold two clinics to help youth prepare for the 2023 horse show season, with particular emphasis on the 2023 district and state 4-H horse shows. The clinics offered will provide instruction in all western and hunter events and participants will rotate through small...
Avon-Buxton water line replacement project completed ahead of schedule
The Dare County Water Department has announced that construction to replace the water line that is located between the villages of Avon and Buxton on Hatteras Island has been completed. On November 1, 2022, crews began to replace approximately 1.5 miles of the existing water line with brand-new, stronger C900...
Special delivery: Baby Brick Anderson makes his debut on New Year’s Day
The Outer Banks Hospital has announced its first baby born in 2023. Ignoring his December 29, 2022 due date, Brick Eric Michael Anderson instead decided to join the world on January 1 at 5:43 a.m., thus earning the coveted title of first baby born in 2023 at The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head. He weighed in at 7 lbs. 20 oz. and measured 20 inches long.
Chicamacomico firefighters, water rescuers gather for end-of-year presentations
This New Year’s Day and every day men and women are ready to respond to emergencies. Firefighting on Hatteras Island and throughout small villages in northeastern North Carolina is accomplished by volunteers. In some departments, annual, end-of-the-year dinners and award presentations are held at fire stations or restaurants or...
Manteo commissioners meet Wednesday; Salt Meadow Landing topic likely to be moved to February agenda
Manteo Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. On Dec. 7, 2022, the town’s commissioners delayed decisions on two items. On that day, testimony was concluded in the quasi-judicial hearing regarding the contested issuance of a special use permit for Salt Meadow Landing, a mixed-use development adjacent to the Peninsula Subdivision and close to CVS. The hearing before the commissioners lasted almost four hours.
Housing project to come before Nags Head Board of Adjustment
The Nags Head Board of Adjustment is scheduled to take up a zoning appeal by Woda Cooper Development, Inc. on Jan. 12, 2023. The appeal is about the company’s proposal to build multi-family housing at 103 E. Hollowell Street in Nags Head. The Woda Cooper appeal application questions a...
Manteo takes one win, one loss in Christmas basketball tourney
The Manteo High School boys varsity basketball team finished up the year with one win and one loss at the Washington County Christmas Tournament. The Redskins lost their December 21, 2022 game against a solid Bertie team 68-92. Manteo’s Will Waughtel scored 19 points and seven rebounds. Amyas Kenyon had 11 points and Kenyon Conti scored 23 points. Kaleb Spencer had 10 points, 14 rebounds and lost a tooth in the first two minutes of the game.
