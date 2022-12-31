Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Concern expressed over Vesta project
I am writing to express my concern and outrage over the planned Vesta Project for the waters off Duck, North Carolina. My family has been vacationing on the Outer Banks for over 50 years. More specifically, we have owned a home in the Tuckahoe development in Duck, NC since 1986.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck 4-H sets horse show clinic
Currituck County 4-H has announced it will hold two clinics to help youth prepare for the 2023 horse show season, with particular emphasis on the 2023 district and state 4-H horse shows. The clinics offered will provide instruction in all western and hunter events and participants will rotate through small...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Special delivery: Baby Brick Anderson makes his debut on New Year’s Day
The Outer Banks Hospital has announced its first baby born in 2023. Ignoring his December 29, 2022 due date, Brick Eric Michael Anderson instead decided to join the world on January 1 at 5:43 a.m., thus earning the coveted title of first baby born in 2023 at The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head. He weighed in at 7 lbs. 20 oz. and measured 20 inches long.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo takes one win, one loss in Christmas basketball tourney
The Manteo High School boys varsity basketball team finished up the year with one win and one loss at the Washington County Christmas Tournament. The Redskins lost their December 21, 2022 game against a solid Bertie team 68-92. Manteo’s Will Waughtel scored 19 points and seven rebounds. Amyas Kenyon had 11 points and Kenyon Conti scored 23 points. Kaleb Spencer had 10 points, 14 rebounds and lost a tooth in the first two minutes of the game.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Housing project to come before Nags Head Board of Adjustment
The Nags Head Board of Adjustment is scheduled to take up a zoning appeal by Woda Cooper Development, Inc. on Jan. 12, 2023. The appeal is about the company’s proposal to build multi-family housing at 103 E. Hollowell Street in Nags Head. The Woda Cooper appeal application questions a...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Wanchese man arrested on several drug, other charges after Nags Head traffic stop
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Wanchese man on several drug and other charges after a Nags Head traffic stop. According to a December 29 DCSO press release, on December 28, 2022 at around 10:58 p.m., deputies working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 in Nags Head.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Salvo woman arrested on drug charges after Kitty Hawk traffic stop
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Salvo woman on drug charges after a Kitty Hawk traffic stop. According to a December 29 DCSO press release, on December 20, 2022 at around 6:50 p.m., a deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk.
Comments / 0