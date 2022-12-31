The Manteo High School boys varsity basketball team finished up the year with one win and one loss at the Washington County Christmas Tournament. The Redskins lost their December 21, 2022 game against a solid Bertie team 68-92. Manteo’s Will Waughtel scored 19 points and seven rebounds. Amyas Kenyon had 11 points and Kenyon Conti scored 23 points. Kaleb Spencer had 10 points, 14 rebounds and lost a tooth in the first two minutes of the game.

MANTEO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO