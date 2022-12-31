Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jubilee Day celebration set
Currituck County NAACP will celebrate “Jubilee Day” at Good Hope AME Zion Church in Moyock on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 3 p.m. Elder Donald Jones, pastor, will deliver the message. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
outerbanksvoice.com
Theresa P. Barber of Elizabeth City, January 1
Theresa Pritchard Barber, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC left us on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 15, 1929 to the late Jesse Langley Pritchard and Pauline Garrett Pritchard, she was the widow of Lindsey Earl “Red” Barber, her husband of fifty-eight years. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church and also a member of the Golden Circle S. S. Class. Theresa was a fifty-year member of Elizabeth City Chapter No. 44 Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Central High School and Campbell College and worked in insurance and law before taking employment with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Pasquotank County ASCS (now FSA) until her retirement. After retirement, she joined her husband with the River City Auction Company.
coastalreview.org
Elizabeth City museum to look at rural NC, US
The Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City will host the traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” Jan. 24 through March 8. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Museum on Main Street exhibition, offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century..
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck 4-H sets horse show clinic
Currituck County 4-H has announced it will hold two clinics to help youth prepare for the 2023 horse show season, with particular emphasis on the 2023 district and state 4-H horse shows. The clinics offered will provide instruction in all western and hunter events and participants will rotate through small...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare to hold public meeting on erosion, beach nourishment in Rodanthe
Dare County will hold a public meeting to provide information and facilitate a discussion with residents and property owners in the village of Rodanthe regarding concerns with the issue of erosion that has affected the Hatteras Island community. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Concern expressed over Vesta project
I am writing to express my concern and outrage over the planned Vesta Project for the waters off Duck, North Carolina. My family has been vacationing on the Outer Banks for over 50 years. More specifically, we have owned a home in the Tuckahoe development in Duck, NC since 1986.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Foster parenting classes begin in February
Dare County Department of Health & Human Services will offer foster parent training classes beginning February 28, 2023. The classes will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. in Manteo and last for 10 weeks. These classes are one of the requirements to become a foster parent; other requirements will be discussed and completed in the classes.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo takes one win, one loss in Christmas basketball tourney
The Manteo High School boys varsity basketball team finished up the year with one win and one loss at the Washington County Christmas Tournament. The Redskins lost their December 21, 2022 game against a solid Bertie team 68-92. Manteo’s Will Waughtel scored 19 points and seven rebounds. Amyas Kenyon had 11 points and Kenyon Conti scored 23 points. Kaleb Spencer had 10 points, 14 rebounds and lost a tooth in the first two minutes of the game.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Avon-Buxton water line replacement project completed ahead of schedule
The Dare County Water Department has announced that construction to replace the water line that is located between the villages of Avon and Buxton on Hatteras Island has been completed. On November 1, 2022, crews began to replace approximately 1.5 miles of the existing water line with brand-new, stronger C900...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Housing project to come before Nags Head Board of Adjustment
The Nags Head Board of Adjustment is scheduled to take up a zoning appeal by Woda Cooper Development, Inc. on Jan. 12, 2023. The appeal is about the company’s proposal to build multi-family housing at 103 E. Hollowell Street in Nags Head. The Woda Cooper appeal application questions a...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Special delivery: Baby Brick Anderson makes his debut on New Year’s Day
The Outer Banks Hospital has announced its first baby born in 2023. Ignoring his December 29, 2022 due date, Brick Eric Michael Anderson instead decided to join the world on January 1 at 5:43 a.m., thus earning the coveted title of first baby born in 2023 at The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head. He weighed in at 7 lbs. 20 oz. and measured 20 inches long.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo commissioners meet Wednesday; Salt Meadow Landing topic likely to be moved to February agenda
Manteo Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. On Dec. 7, 2022, the town’s commissioners delayed decisions on two items. On that day, testimony was concluded in the quasi-judicial hearing regarding the contested issuance of a special use permit for Salt Meadow Landing, a mixed-use development adjacent to the Peninsula Subdivision and close to CVS. The hearing before the commissioners lasted almost four hours.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kill Devil Hills woman among winners of VIP New Year’s trip to New York City
A Kill Devil Hills woman is among a group of eight North Carolinians who received a VIP trip for two to New York City to celebrate New Year’s Eve – and one of the eight may become the first Powerball Millionaire of the Year, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Comments / 0