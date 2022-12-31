Read full article on original website
coastalreview.org
Elizabeth City museum to look at rural NC, US
The Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City will host the traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” Jan. 24 through March 8. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Museum on Main Street exhibition, offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century..
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jubilee Day celebration set
Currituck County NAACP will celebrate “Jubilee Day” at Good Hope AME Zion Church in Moyock on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 3 p.m. Elder Donald Jones, pastor, will deliver the message. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
thecoastlandtimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Concern expressed over Vesta project
I am writing to express my concern and outrage over the planned Vesta Project for the waters off Duck, North Carolina. My family has been vacationing on the Outer Banks for over 50 years. More specifically, we have owned a home in the Tuckahoe development in Duck, NC since 1986.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck 4-H sets horse show clinic
Currituck County 4-H has announced it will hold two clinics to help youth prepare for the 2023 horse show season, with particular emphasis on the 2023 district and state 4-H horse shows. The clinics offered will provide instruction in all western and hunter events and participants will rotate through small...
Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
Businesses at Chesapeake shopping center damaged in fire
An overnight fire in Chesapeake damaged several businesses in the Wilson Village Shopping Center Tuesday.
WAVY News 10
1 injured in Suffolk church fire
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered smoke inhalation and has non-life-threatening injuries after a fire early Sunday morning at the New Jerusalem Church Ministry in the 400 block of East Pinner Street. Emergency Communications received the call for the two-alarm fire at 4:18 a.m., and the first unit...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare to hold public meeting on erosion, beach nourishment in Rodanthe
Dare County will hold a public meeting to provide information and facilitate a discussion with residents and property owners in the village of Rodanthe regarding concerns with the issue of erosion that has affected the Hatteras Island community. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Special delivery: Baby Brick Anderson makes his debut on New Year’s Day
The Outer Banks Hospital has announced its first baby born in 2023. Ignoring his December 29, 2022 due date, Brick Eric Michael Anderson instead decided to join the world on January 1 at 5:43 a.m., thus earning the coveted title of first baby born in 2023 at The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head. He weighed in at 7 lbs. 20 oz. and measured 20 inches long.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Housing project to come before Nags Head Board of Adjustment
The Nags Head Board of Adjustment is scheduled to take up a zoning appeal by Woda Cooper Development, Inc. on Jan. 12, 2023. The appeal is about the company’s proposal to build multi-family housing at 103 E. Hollowell Street in Nags Head. The Woda Cooper appeal application questions a...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kill Devil Hills woman among winners of VIP New Year’s trip to New York City
A Kill Devil Hills woman is among a group of eight North Carolinians who received a VIP trip for two to New York City to celebrate New Year’s Eve – and one of the eight may become the first Powerball Millionaire of the Year, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo commissioners meet Wednesday; Salt Meadow Landing topic likely to be moved to February agenda
Manteo Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. On Dec. 7, 2022, the town’s commissioners delayed decisions on two items. On that day, testimony was concluded in the quasi-judicial hearing regarding the contested issuance of a special use permit for Salt Meadow Landing, a mixed-use development adjacent to the Peninsula Subdivision and close to CVS. The hearing before the commissioners lasted almost four hours.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Avon-Buxton water line replacement project completed ahead of schedule
The Dare County Water Department has announced that construction to replace the water line that is located between the villages of Avon and Buxton on Hatteras Island has been completed. On November 1, 2022, crews began to replace approximately 1.5 miles of the existing water line with brand-new, stronger C900...
FBI agents investigate cases of teen boy Sextortion in Hampton Roads
While some parents might think unfriending, blocking, and deleting messages might solve the problem, Dugan says cutting ties cuts off any chance of putting a predator behind bars.
Police search for suspects in connection to shots fired in Edenton
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 11:38 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Carteret St.
WECT
3 arrested in fatal shooting of Milwaukee postal worker
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - New court documents detail a possible motive in the murder of a Milwaukee postal worker, as federal investigators report two men followed him on his route for more than half an hour before his shooting. As 44-year-old postal worker Aundre Cross delivered the mail on a snowy...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Wanchese man arrested on several drug, other charges after Nags Head traffic stop
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Wanchese man on several drug and other charges after a Nags Head traffic stop. According to a December 29 DCSO press release, on December 28, 2022 at around 10:58 p.m., deputies working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 in Nags Head.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo takes one win, one loss in Christmas basketball tourney
The Manteo High School boys varsity basketball team finished up the year with one win and one loss at the Washington County Christmas Tournament. The Redskins lost their December 21, 2022 game against a solid Bertie team 68-92. Manteo’s Will Waughtel scored 19 points and seven rebounds. Amyas Kenyon had 11 points and Kenyon Conti scored 23 points. Kaleb Spencer had 10 points, 14 rebounds and lost a tooth in the first two minutes of the game.
