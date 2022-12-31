Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Theresa P. Barber of Elizabeth City, January 1
Theresa Pritchard Barber, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC left us on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 15, 1929 to the late Jesse Langley Pritchard and Pauline Garrett Pritchard, she was the widow of Lindsey Earl “Red” Barber, her husband of fifty-eight years. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church and also a member of the Golden Circle S. S. Class. Theresa was a fifty-year member of Elizabeth City Chapter No. 44 Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Central High School and Campbell College and worked in insurance and law before taking employment with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Pasquotank County ASCS (now FSA) until her retirement. After retirement, she joined her husband with the River City Auction Company.
WAVY News 10
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, …. Heavy equipment arrives to remove Portsmouth trash …. 10 On Your Side confirmed heavy equipment to make repairs arrived Tuesday. Read more: https://bit.ly/3X493kp. Court documents reveal new details in deadly York …. Court documents are shedding new light on a party...
WAVY News 10
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
No suspect has been identified in the death of Timothy Anderson at this time. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jQ4oEg. Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered …. No suspect has been identified in the death of Timothy Anderson at this time. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jQ4oEg. ODU’s Ben Stanley looks to take next step...
coastalreview.org
Elizabeth City museum to look at rural NC, US
The Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City will host the traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” Jan. 24 through March 8. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Museum on Main Street exhibition, offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century..
Chesapeake police search for woman missing since November
Mary Goetz was last seen leaving her mother's house on November 25 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Businesses at Chesapeake shopping center damaged in fire
An overnight fire in Chesapeake damaged several businesses in the Wilson Village Shopping Center Tuesday.
WAVY News 10
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition …. Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia …. Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital.
WAVY News 10
Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The first babies of 2023 were welcomed into the world at three different Hampton Roads hospitals. The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital. The next baby born at a Sentara hospital came...
Reminder: Tolls to cross the Elizabeth River just went up
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The new year brings with it higher tolls for those who cross the Elizabeth River to Portsmouth from either Norfolk or Chesapeake. To use the Downtown or Midtown Tunnels, for E-ZPass riders in passenger vehicles, the tolls will go up 27 cents during peak hours and 16 cents anytime else.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jubilee Day celebration set
Currituck County NAACP will celebrate “Jubilee Day” at Good Hope AME Zion Church in Moyock on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 3 p.m. Elder Donald Jones, pastor, will deliver the message. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
thecoastlandtimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Concern expressed over Vesta project
I am writing to express my concern and outrage over the planned Vesta Project for the waters off Duck, North Carolina. My family has been vacationing on the Outer Banks for over 50 years. More specifically, we have owned a home in the Tuckahoe development in Duck, NC since 1986.
'It's disheartening' | Court records reveal more about the drivers in deadly York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Three weeks after a party bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-64, families of the victims are still waiting for answers. The Dec. 16 crash killed 25-year-old Xzavier Raquan Evans of Norfolk, 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake, and 21-year-old Jontae Kaalib Russell of Norfolk. The...
WAVY News 10
One shot at nightclub in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck 4-H sets horse show clinic
Currituck County 4-H has announced it will hold two clinics to help youth prepare for the 2023 horse show season, with particular emphasis on the 2023 district and state 4-H horse shows. The clinics offered will provide instruction in all western and hunter events and participants will rotate through small...
Special pricing for extended Garden of Lights at Norfolk Botanical Garden
Norfolk Botanical Garden extended the Dominion Energy Garden of Lights for an extra week as a New Years thank you to the community. On top of the extension, they are offering special ticket prices.
‘It’s disheartening’: Portsmouth community members react to string of shootings, homicides
As Portsmouth Police continue to investigate the six homicides in the last nine days of 2022, community members say there's more work to be done.
peninsulachronicle.com
Several Local Health Care Systems Now Hiring
Several local health care systems are currently searching for new employees to join their teams, both on the Peninsula and the Southside. On the Peninsula, Sentara has open positions both at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center as well as Sentara Careplex in Hampton. Roles also need to be filled at hospitals in Virginia Beach.
Police investigate 7 shootings across 4 cities
In the last 24 hours there have been six shootings across four cities.
1 dead following auto-pedestrian accident in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Blossom Hill Court. Police say the pedestrian involved in the crash has died.
Comments / 0