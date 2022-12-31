ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Theresa P. Barber of Elizabeth City, January 1

Theresa Pritchard Barber, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC left us on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 15, 1929 to the late Jesse Langley Pritchard and Pauline Garrett Pritchard, she was the widow of Lindsey Earl “Red” Barber, her husband of fifty-eight years. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church and also a member of the Golden Circle S. S. Class. Theresa was a fifty-year member of Elizabeth City Chapter No. 44 Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Central High School and Campbell College and worked in insurance and law before taking employment with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Pasquotank County ASCS (now FSA) until her retirement. After retirement, she joined her husband with the River City Auction Company.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall

City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, …. Heavy equipment arrives to remove Portsmouth trash …. 10 On Your Side confirmed heavy equipment to make repairs arrived Tuesday. Read more: https://bit.ly/3X493kp. Court documents reveal new details in deadly York …. Court documents are shedding new light on a party...
NORFOLK, VA
coastalreview.org

Elizabeth City museum to look at rural NC, US

The Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City will host the traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” Jan. 24 through March 8. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Museum on Main Street exhibition, offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century..
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe

Missing Newport News woman with medical condition …. Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia …. Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The first babies of 2023 were welcomed into the world at three different Hampton Roads hospitals. The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital. The next baby born at a Sentara hospital came...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Reminder: Tolls to cross the Elizabeth River just went up

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The new year brings with it higher tolls for those who cross the Elizabeth River to Portsmouth from either Norfolk or Chesapeake. To use the Downtown or Midtown Tunnels, for E-ZPass riders in passenger vehicles, the tolls will go up 27 cents during peak hours and 16 cents anytime else.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Jubilee Day celebration set

Currituck County NAACP will celebrate “Jubilee Day” at Good Hope AME Zion Church in Moyock on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 3 p.m. Elder Donald Jones, pastor, will deliver the message. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
MOYOCK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Concern expressed over Vesta project

I am writing to express my concern and outrage over the planned Vesta Project for the waters off Duck, North Carolina. My family has been vacationing on the Outer Banks for over 50 years. More specifically, we have owned a home in the Tuckahoe development in Duck, NC since 1986.
DUCK, NC
WAVY News 10

One shot at nightclub in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
NORFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck 4-H sets horse show clinic

Currituck County 4-H has announced it will hold two clinics to help youth prepare for the 2023 horse show season, with particular emphasis on the 2023 district and state 4-H horse shows. The clinics offered will provide instruction in all western and hunter events and participants will rotate through small...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Several Local Health Care Systems Now Hiring

Several local health care systems are currently searching for new employees to join their teams, both on the Peninsula and the Southside. On the Peninsula, Sentara has open positions both at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center as well as Sentara Careplex in Hampton. Roles also need to be filled at hospitals in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

