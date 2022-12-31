Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Repairs to keep Independence County Senior Citizens Program office closed until Jan. 9
The Independence County Senior Citizens Program’s Batesville office will continue to be closed this week after experiencing a “catastrophic plumbing burst” in their commercial kitchen during the major freeze before Christmas. Officials say because of the continuing work, the Batesville and Newark offices will be closed until...
whiterivernow.com
River stage watch for Black River, White River
The Black River at Black Rock and the White River at Batesville have been “rolling” as a result of the heavy rainfall over the last two days. Some areas have received over three inches of precipitation. The Black River at Black Rock is projected to experience minor flooding...
Arkansas Game and Fish warning of Avian Flu increasing, impacting birds in Arkansas
Arkansas Game and Fish is warning hunters to stay vigilant as cases of Avian Flu increase in Central Arkansas.
Kait 8
Top 8 Stories of 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
Kait 8
A place to go in case of emergency
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - When there is the threat of severe weather, you want to make sure you are safe and in Newport, for the last 20 years there has been a place to go. There is a storm shelter located at 400 North Pecan St in Newport that has been open to the public since it opened its doors.
KTLO
Jonesboro keeps top spot in ASM boys’ poll; Bergman jumps to No. 1 in Class 3A
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 31. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
Kait 8
Vehicles stalling as rain pours in
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Flash flooding has been reported in Lawrence County. Vehicles have been reported stalling at the intersection of 4th and West Main Street. According to a social media post around 5:30 p.m., the road in front of the Court House is completely flooded and will be blocked off until further notice.
Kait 8
Newport pitcher Makaylie Gist commits to UCA softball
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - An NEA softball standout is heading to Conway. Makaylie Gist announced her commitment to Central Arkansas on Twitter Saturday afternoon. Gist played a huge role as Tuckerman won back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022. Gist will pitch at Newport in 2023.
Kait 8
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Baby New Year” is a term used to symbolize the “birth” of the next year, but for some, the term is more literal. On Sunday, Jan. 1, St. Bernards Healthcare welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 8:58 a.m. A social media...
KTLO
Twin Lakes Area set for severe weather Monday night
The rain has moved in to the Twin Lakes Area, and some portions of north central Arkansas may have seen some thunderstorm activity. A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4 for southwestern Searcy County and southeastern Newton County. A tornado watch is in effect for Izard, Searcy, Stone and Newton counties until 9 Monday evening.
whiterivernow.com
County: Cardboard, recyclables no longer picked up in Batesville; items must be taken to Recycling Center
After Independence County officials pulled recycling collection trailers from Batesville earlier this month, the county recycling program now says it will stop picking up cardboard and recyclables from city businesses. In a letter sent to Batesville businesses dated Dec. 20, 2022, the Independence County Recycling program said due to recycling...
whiterivernow.com
Two people killed in Ravenden house fire
Two people died in an early morning fire New Year’s Day in Ravenden. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told Jonesboro’s Region 8 News the fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a home on Homestead Trail. A male and female, both in their 70s, were killed in the blaze.
Kait 8
Man arrested for damaging several vehicles
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he went on a trail of destruction in a Bobcat. According to the initial incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the 600-block of Johnson Avenue west of Main Street about a theft that was in progress.
KATV
Arkansas family forced to take 14-hour drive due to travel problems
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home, our content partner Region 8 News reported. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
Kait 8
KLEK radio host gains her wings
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31. Jones was a host for the Jonesboro Radio station KLEK since 2016. She was a long-time community advocate that was battling Lymphedema. There are no details on arrangements at this time.
Kait 8
Ringing in the new year downtown
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People headed to downtown Jonesboro to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the new year, and with it, resolutions, and reflections over the past year. Marcus Johnson and Daphanie Ehrmann were shopping around during the day and said they felt they had a pretty good year.
Kait 8
New county officials sworn in for 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year means new faces for those behind the scenes. A swearing-in ceremony took place on Sunday, Jan. 1 for elected officials across Craighead County. Judge Marvin Day swore in those officials, many of whom were there for the first time. “We’ve got some new...
Kait 8
Two dead in house fire
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden. According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, the fire happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Homestead Trail. He explained a resident on the property where the house was had woken...
Kait 8
Silver alert inactivated for missing man
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing Cleburne County man. The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell was reported missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Quitman.
