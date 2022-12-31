ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Josh Allen Has 5-Word Message For The NFL World Tonight

Josh Allen is calling on the NFL world to continue praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.  Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football this evening. He was given CPR for nine minutes before being taken away in an ambulance.  We now know Hamlin, 24, is in critical ...
CBS Boston

Check out incredible drone video of Fenway Park for Winter Classic

BOSTON -- Boston sports fans know the ins and outs of Fenway Park quite well. Yet with the Winter Classic taking place in America's oldest ballpark, a whole world of fans will be looking at Fenway in ways they hadn't quite imagined.To help capture the full scene of Fenway Park for the Winter Classic, the NHL shared a rather incredible drone video taken in every area of the ballpark and surrounding streets.The video starts in the press box behind home plate, and with a greeting from the recently retired Zdeno Chara, the video is underway.The drone flies down through the ice surface, out to Jersey Street, through the concourse (and through the old bullpen cart), through the Red Sox/Bruins clubhouse, down the tunnel to the dugout, into the scoreboard in the Green Monster, down Lansdowne Street and then back onto the ice.Stick around until the end for a twist ending.Fenway Park did host the Winter Classic before, but drone technology hadn't quite reached this level when the Bruins hosted the game back in 2010.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Blue Jackets prospects leading way for Czechia at World Juniors

Jiricek, Svozil, Rysavy standing out for a team looking for gold after winning its preliminary pool. Over the last 10 years, exactly three teams have won the IIHF World Junior Championship. Canada has four victories in the annual tournament matching the top Under-20 players in the world, while the United States and Finland have three wins apiece.
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

WATCH - BEST MOMENTS FROM NHL'S 2022 IN REVIEW

With 2022 coming to an end, now is a great time to re-live this year's best memories in the NHL. From the All-Star festivities in Las Vegas, to Trevor Zegras' incredible highlight reel, to the Colorado Avalanche lifting the Stanley Cup, 2022 was a phenomenal year of hockey.

