Rolling Stone

Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023

Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
The Independent

‘I’m speechless’: Barbara Walters ‘legendary’ interview with Sean Connery resurfaces after broadcaster dies

A video of Barbara Walters interviewing Sean Connery has gone viral in the wake of her death.Walters, the first woman anchor on an evening news broadcast, died aged 93 on Friday (30 December).Following news of her death, tributes have poured in from industry figures including Oprah Winfrey and former CBS anchor Dan Rather.Her death has also prompted the resurfacing of a clip from her 1987 interview with Connery.In the clip, which has been viewed 5.1 million times at the time of writing, Walters questioned the actor over a Playboy interview in which he said he does not think there...
IGN

The Pale Blue Eye: Christian Bale Plays a Different Kind of Dark Night Detective

Netflix’s suspense film The Pale Blue Eye follows Christian Bale’s detective Augustus Landor as he investigates strange murders at West Point military academy in 1830. In this exclusive scene from the Scott Cooper-directed murder mystery, Landor meets an odd young cadet who will prove vital to cracking the case … Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Potter veteran Harry Melling. The exclusive clip can be seen via the player above or the embed below.

