Read full article on original website
Related
Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023
Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
Meet ‘Karate Kid’ Actress Elisabeth Shue’s Husband Davis Guggenheim: Inside Their Love Story
Karate Kid actress Elisabeth Shue shot to fame in the 1984 film as Ralph Macchio’s love interest, Ali Mills. A few years later, she found love in real life with her husband, Davis Guggenheim, who also pursued a career in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to learn more about the star’s spouse and marriage.
‘I’m speechless’: Barbara Walters ‘legendary’ interview with Sean Connery resurfaces after broadcaster dies
A video of Barbara Walters interviewing Sean Connery has gone viral in the wake of her death.Walters, the first woman anchor on an evening news broadcast, died aged 93 on Friday (30 December).Following news of her death, tributes have poured in from industry figures including Oprah Winfrey and former CBS anchor Dan Rather.Her death has also prompted the resurfacing of a clip from her 1987 interview with Connery.In the clip, which has been viewed 5.1 million times at the time of writing, Walters questioned the actor over a Playboy interview in which he said he does not think there...
IGN
The Pale Blue Eye: Christian Bale Plays a Different Kind of Dark Night Detective
Netflix’s suspense film The Pale Blue Eye follows Christian Bale’s detective Augustus Landor as he investigates strange murders at West Point military academy in 1830. In this exclusive scene from the Scott Cooper-directed murder mystery, Landor meets an odd young cadet who will prove vital to cracking the case … Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Potter veteran Harry Melling. The exclusive clip can be seen via the player above or the embed below.
Comments / 1