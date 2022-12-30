Amazon’s stock (NASDAQ: AMZN) has lost approximately 50% YTD as compared to the 20% drop in the S&P500 index over the same period. However, at its current price of $83, the stock is trading 40% below its fair value of $139 – Trefis’ estimate for Amazon’s valuation. While the company’s top line increased 15% y-o-y in the third quarter, it was still lower than the street expectations. The growth was mainly driven by a 27% y-o-y increase in amazon web services (AWS), 18% in third-party seller services, 25% in advertising services, and 10% in physical stores revenues. Notably, the firm suffered in 2022 due to tough macroeconomic conditions and a drop in online shopping. On the expense front, total expenses as a % of revenues increased in the quarter, leading to a 9% decline in net income to $2.9 billion.

4 DAYS AGO